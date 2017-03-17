Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Education Books Piracy

Ebook Pirates Are Relatively Old and Wealthy, Study Finds (torrentfreak.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
A new study has found that people who illegally download ebooks are older and wealthier than most people's perception of the average pirate. From a report on TorrentFreak: Commissioned by anti-piracy company Digimarc, the study suggests that people aged between 30 and 44 years old with a household income of between $60k and $99k are most likely to grab a book without paying for it. [...] In previous studies, it has been younger downloaders that have grabbed much of the attention, and this one is no different. Digimarc reveals that 41 percent of all adult pirates are aged between 18 and 29 but perhaps surprisingly, 47 percent fall into the 30 to 44-year-old bracket. At this point, things tail off very quickly, as the remaining 13 percent are aged 45 or up.

Ebook Pirates Are Relatively Old and Wealthy, Study Finds More | Reply

Ebook Pirates Are Relatively Old and Wealthy, Study Finds

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Unix will self-destruct in five seconds... 4... 3... 2... 1...

Close