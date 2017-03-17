Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Education Books Piracy

Ebook Pirates Are Relatively Old and Wealthy, Study Finds (torrentfreak.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
A new study has found that people who illegally download ebooks are older and wealthier than most people's perception of the average pirate. From a report on TorrentFreak: Commissioned by anti-piracy company Digimarc, the study suggests that people aged between 30 and 44 years old with a household income of between $60k and $99k are most likely to grab a book without paying for it. [...] In previous studies, it has been younger downloaders that have grabbed much of the attention, and this one is no different. Digimarc reveals that 41 percent of all adult pirates are aged between 18 and 29 but perhaps surprisingly, 47 percent fall into the 30 to 44-year-old bracket. At this point, things tail off very quickly, as the remaining 13 percent are aged 45 or up.

  • age 30 is old and $60K is "wealthy" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @11:25AM (#54058615)
    Welcome to the third world.

    • I've somehow woken up in the universe of Logan's Run!

      LastDay anyone? :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      I'm just glad to see I'm considered wealthy by someone's metric. It is tempered, however, with the sadness that I am also now considered "old". (I'm 30 and make about 60k)

    • "-er"

      Do note that "er" on the end. It's important. "Older" is NOT the same as "old". My youngest is older than my dog, for instance. And wealthier too. Of course, that's not saying much, since the dog has no money, and is only two...

  • Also I question the income levels - Lower income peoples mainly have cell phones in place of pads/computers which, while they may have bigger screens, aren't great for ebook reading. (Of course those with lower incomes don't tend to read as much either)

    I'd be interested to cross reference this data with video piracy...

  • Since younger generation consumes less books, it would make sense they don't pirate them, leaving mostly the older pirates to account for majority of book pirating.

  • I'm barely over 60 and 'wealthy' is a stretch.

