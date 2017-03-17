Firefox Goes PulseAudio Only, Leaves ALSA Users With No Sound (omgubuntu.co.uk) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: If you're a Linux user who upgraded to Firefox 52 only to find that the browser no longer plays sound, you're not alone. Firefox 52 saw release last week and it makes PulseAudio a hard dependency -- meaning ALSA only desktops are no longer supported. Ubuntu uses PulseAudio by default (as most modern Linux distributions do) so the switch won't affect most -- but some Linux users and distros do prefer, for various reasons, to use ALSA, which is part of the Linux kernel. Lubuntu 16.04 LTS is one of the distros that use ALSA by default. Lubuntu users who upgraded to Firefox 52 through the regular update channel were, without warning, left with a web browser that plays no sound. Lubuntu 16.10 users are not affected as the distro switched to PulseAudio.
This is silly (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
While I quite like PulseAudio, does it even run on anything but ALSA?
Yes, hence why it can be used on BSDs, Solaris and macOS.
Re:This is silly (Score:4)
I didn't know they where still maintaining ALSA audio. Did they get all the bugs fixed in PulseAudio? None of my Linux machines have any audio on them at all, so I'm a little out of date.
Re:This is silly (Score:5, Informative)
Pulse is just an alsa client. Alsa isn't unmaintained. It is the defacto sound system for linux.
Re: (Score:3)
ALSA works great. PulseAudio uses it for actual output. Most apps that output sound will use ALSO if PulseAudio isn't available. So the quickest way to fix most Linux audio problems is to uninstall PulseAudio.
Re: (Score:2)
The ALSA code was subject to a number of bugs that they didn't have the resources to fix. They'll probably be more than welcome to accept your patches to fix the bugs
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The list is not exhaustive. Obviously literal cancer is also cancer.
Re: (Score:2)
And frequently rendering pages as blank white, not catching Captchas, so I keep Vivaldi nearby when signing up for a new website, where I'd expect to see a captcha... If FF keeps going down the shitter, I may look at just biting the bullet and switching 100% to Vivaldi.. Quite a nice browser...
so the saying goes (Score:2)
--Lennart Poettering
Re: (Score:1)
You could say that about virtually every software library. Qt isn't required either. Unless you choose to use software that depends on it.
Firefox 52 works fine with ALSA (Score:5, Informative)
All you need is the --enable-alsa configure option. The resulting Firefox will prefer PulseAudio if it is present, but will use pure ALSA if it is not.
Re: (Score:2)
--enable-alsa will go away in Firefox 54. And the build system of Firefox is insane, so you can't expect a regular user to recompile.
With PulseAudio being criminally broken (case in point: doesn't work on the box I sit my butt at right at the moment), the effect is that Firefox has no sound.
Firechrome (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Except Chrome doesn't require PulseAudio. So you're getting exactly what you want in Mozilla choosing their own path.
Feature? (Score:3)
Note for people bothered by the incessant chattering of auto-play content in their browser, this could be a feature and not a bug!!
Good luck with that, I just won't upgrade anymore (Score:2)
Sadly for production boxes this was the decision the moment we realized they stopped support for NPAPI plugins. And more people on slashdot did the same... https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
This isn't the way to go but really we've had enough aggravation with old certificates, unsupported encryption algorithms and so on. Just give me the yes, I really want to run this and leave me alone. Noooo, users are too stupid to be trusted, they'll click anything. I'm on 192.168. or 10. for f*k sake!
Well users are too
Re: (Score:2)
My pet peeve -- all the IPMI management consoles whose SSL causes firefox/chrome to refuse to even allow you to request to ignore the weak encryption, then the java console access applets which new versions of Java refuse to let you load.
All of our IPMI interfaces are connected via a physically separate network, which only a single locked-down machine has access to. It ends up being quicker to open a ticket to ask someone down in the DC go touch the hardware instead of trying to manage some things remotely
Everyone is doing it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only if "produces no sound on hardware where plain ALSA works perfectly" counts as winning for you.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Except he had nothing to do with this decision. It was chosen by the people who actually work on Firefox. If you had stepped up to help fix the ALSA bugs they ran in to then this wouldn't have happened. But you freeloaders in the peanut gallery do nothing but whine.
Re: (Score:2)
How exactly will using PulseAudio fix bugs that're due to ALSA, when it is also a client of ALSA? Surely if the bugs were in the system, and not the client, then Firefox-on-PulseAudio would be exactly as failsome as Firefox-on-ALSA.
Re: (Score:1)
Wrapper libraries almost always contain workarounds to bugs in the underlying platforms they support. Qt has these in spades through numerous ifdefs.
Re: (Score:2)
I asked "exactly", and you answer with handwaving about some other library altogether. I suppose the answer is "it doesn't", then.
Re: (Score:1)
Then go read Mozilla's bugzilla if you want specifics. Unless you're going to claim Mozilla is lying about this.
Also my post is no handwaving. You asked how it could fix a bug in the underlying system and I told you how using another example. It's called a workaround.
Re: (Score:2)
It's handwaving, because you give no reason the workaround couldn't be implemented in Firefox as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Mozilla is trying to push Pale Moon adoption (Score:1)
PulseAudio, systemd (Score:2)
That Lennart Poettering guy is on a roll
[ducks and takes cover from the brigades with pitchforks, torches and flamethrowers]
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget avahi, another brilliant masterpiece of software engineering.
/s
Re: (Score:2)
Next from "Poettering Labs", previously known as Redhat...... PoetterIX, All the software you've come to love, all rolled into one (previously known as Redhat/Debian)
/s
(or *am* I being sarcastic?? wait and see....)
