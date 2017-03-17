Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Youtube Cellphones Communications Media Software The Internet Technology

YouTube To Discontinue Video Annotations Because They Never Worked On Mobile (theverge.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the out-with-the-old-and-in-with-the-new dept.
You know those notes found plastered on many YouTube videos, often asking for you to "CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE?" Well, they're called annotations and they're being replaced with what YouTube calls "End Screen and Cards," which are mobile-friendly tools that let content creators poll their audience, link to merchandise, recommend videos, and more. Unlike annotations, they work on mobile and are designed to be less obnoxious to viewers. The Verge reports: YouTube says it made this change primarily because annotations didn't work on mobile and most viewers found them obnoxious and unhelpful. The change takes effect on May 2nd, and existing annotations will continue to show up when using the desktop browser version of YouTube. YouTube annotations have felt increasingly outdated and out of place. The small text boxes were meant as a way to let creators link to other videos, write in little jokes, and add ancillary information to a video much like a hyperlink or footnote of sorts. But over the years, annotation use has drastically fallen off, by 70 percent, YouTube product manager Muli Salem says. In fact, a majority of viewers interact with annotations only to close them, so the boxes don't obstruct the video screen. Many users turn them off altogether. So now YouTube is investing entirely in End Screens and Cards, and making both tools easier to use and faster to implement.

YouTube To Discontinue Video Annotations Because They Never Worked On Mobile More | Reply

YouTube To Discontinue Video Annotations Because They Never Worked On Mobile

Comments Filter:

  • Translation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    YouTube is moving from something that is annoying but at least only is found on desktops to something equally annoying that is -thank god- cross platform. Try hitting that close button on a 5.5" screen with your thumb.

  • They also didn't work with Chromecast, but I doubt the new solution does any better. Is it really that hard to design a system that allows for interactivity on devices connected to the Chromecast queue?

  • On a phone or when you make your screen or window small, they can (and frequently do) obscure a lot of the image, so people delete them, whereas on a full screen they only impact a small section, so people tend to let them stay.

    On the phone, sometimes they make it so you can't even see a lot of the image, and clicking is more problematic (touch) and error prone, so people just delete the whole streamed video.

    This is why sales/ad people should never control the end-user interface, but instead tech/marketing

    • You seem to be using a novel definition of "delete" I am unfamiliar with. Might you be meaning. "move on to another video"? Or perhaps you are referring to content creators?

    • It wasn't just on mobile.

      Even if you had a big screen, some Youtubers would abuse them by taking way too much space with them.

  • Wasn't there some 'choose your own adventure' game on Youtube, abusing those annotation links?

    http://www.adweek.com/digital/... [adweek.com]

    "Shortly after Youtube announced annotations"

    Well, there goes that platform :(

    • The Dark Room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      "You awake to find yourself in a dark room."

      I've fond memories of an evening well-spent navigating the many corners of that particular maze. I want to hear more about the war between electricity and steam...

  • Sigh. (Score:3)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @07:43PM (#54062853) Homepage

    Video site shocked when people just want to use it to watch the damn video.

  • Annotations are 1990's technology [wikipedia.org] that YouTube and browsers still can't get right.

  • Generally speaking, the first thing that I do when I watch any Youtube video is to turn off annotations and change the speed to 125%. For some slow talkers, I change the speed to 150%. This is to try to get close to the speed that I would have read the same information had the video just be a textual website.

    As for the annotations, 99% of them are useless, annoying popups that distract me from the video. I can't imagine that the end screens and cards would be any more relevant.

Slashdot Top Deals

It's ten o'clock; do you know where your processes are?

Close