YouTube To Discontinue Video Annotations Because They Never Worked On Mobile

You know those notes found plastered on many YouTube videos, often asking for you to "CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE?" Well, they're called annotations and they're being replaced with what YouTube calls "End Screen and Cards," which are mobile-friendly tools that let content creators poll their audience, link to merchandise, recommend videos, and more. Unlike annotations, they work on mobile and are designed to be less obnoxious to viewers. The Verge reports: YouTube says it made this change primarily because annotations didn't work on mobile and most viewers found them obnoxious and unhelpful. The change takes effect on May 2nd, and existing annotations will continue to show up when using the desktop browser version of YouTube. YouTube annotations have felt increasingly outdated and out of place. The small text boxes were meant as a way to let creators link to other videos, write in little jokes, and add ancillary information to a video much like a hyperlink or footnote of sorts. But over the years, annotation use has drastically fallen off, by 70 percent, YouTube product manager Muli Salem says. In fact, a majority of viewers interact with annotations only to close them, so the boxes don't obstruct the video screen. Many users turn them off altogether. So now YouTube is investing entirely in End Screens and Cards, and making both tools easier to use and faster to implement.
YouTube is moving from something that is annoying but at least only is found on desktops to something equally annoying that is -thank god- cross platform. Try hitting that close button on a 5.5" screen with your thumb.
They work on my phone just fine too. Just not in the YouTube app.
WTF does that mean? Are they talking about Android? Why don't they just say so. They work on iOS just fine, some I'm not sure why they are pussy-footing around identifying the broken platform.
They mean Android, not "mobile". Why not just say that?
Because Android phones have headphone jacks and keep their users warm at night.
On a phone or when you make your screen or window small, they can (and frequently do) obscure a lot of the image, so people delete them, whereas on a full screen they only impact a small section, so people tend to let them stay.
On the phone, sometimes they make it so you can't even see a lot of the image, and clicking is more problematic (touch) and error prone, so people just delete the whole streamed video.
This is why sales/ad people should never control the end-user interface, but instead tech/marketing
It wasn't just on mobile.
Even if you had a big screen, some Youtubers would abuse them by taking way too much space with them.
And now, some youtube videos are broken (Score:2)
Wasn't there some 'choose your own adventure' game on Youtube, abusing those annotation links?
"Shortly after Youtube announced annotations"
Well, there goes that platform
:(
And of course there are many that will suffer from losing explanatory notes.
That's probably the best use for annotations. It can be annoying when you don't discover an error in a video until well after it's been uploaded. Annotations provided a nice way to correct factual errors without having to redo the video and re-upload. It would be pretty useful if they provided a way to bake text only annotations like this into the video after the fact for things like corrections.
The Dark Room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
"You awake to find yourself in a dark room."
I've fond memories of an evening well-spent navigating the many corners of that particular maze. I want to hear more about the war between electricity and steam...
Video site shocked when people just want to use it to watch the damn video.
Annotations are 1990's technology [wikipedia.org] that YouTube and browsers still can't get right.
Generally speaking, the first thing that I do when I watch any Youtube video is to turn off annotations and change the speed to 125%. For some slow talkers, I change the speed to 150%. This is to try to get close to the speed that I would have read the same information had the video just be a textual website.
As for the annotations, 99% of them are useless, annoying popups that distract me from the video. I can't imagine that the end screens and cards would be any more relevant.