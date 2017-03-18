Researchers Build An AI That's Better At Reading Lips Than Humans (bbc.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes the BBC: Scientists at Oxford say they've invented an artificial intelligence system that can lip-read better than humans. The system, which has been trained on thousands of hours of BBC News programs, has been developed in collaboration with Google's DeepMind AI division. "Watch, Attend and Spell", as the system has been called, can now watch silent speech and get about 50% of the words correct. That may not sound too impressive - but when the researchers supplied the same clips to professional lip-readers, they got only 12% of words right...
The system now recognizes 17,500 words, and one of the researchers says, "As it keeps watching TV, it will learn."
Great way to get flushed down the airlock! [n/t] (Score:2)
N/T
Maybe /. needs an AI ... (Score:2)
... for it's "Related Links" section. This store has:
Donald Trump Wins US Presidency
Garmin Engineer Shot And Killed By Man Yelling 'Get Out Of My Country!'
VC, Entrepreneur Says Basic Income Would Work Even If 90% People 'Smoked Pot' and Didn't Work
Universal Basic Income Programs Arrive
Russia Unveils 'Satan 2' Missile Powerful Enough To 'Wipe Out UK, France Or Texas'
Uh, yeah, those are related.... NOT!
perfect opportunity (Score:2)
Sseeing as there's so much closed-captioning going on, they've got an enormous volume of material to train their neural network on.
I've done this sort of thing before, and often finding a large set of quality training material is a significant challenge.
Getting half the words correct, then feeding that into a grammar / context engine should yield very close to 100% accuracy. That's what deaf (and hearing impaired) lip readers have to do since the stated 12% initial recognition is about right. They have to