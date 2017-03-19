O'Reilly Site Lists 165 Things Every Programmer Should Know (oreilly.com) 121
97 Things Every Programmer Should Know was published seven years ago by O'Reilly Media, and was described as "pearls of wisdom for programmers collected from leading practitioners." Today an anonymous reader writes: All 97 are available online for free (and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3), including an essay by "Uncle Bob" on taking personal responsibility and "Unix Tools Are Your Friend" by Athens-based professor Diomidis Spinellis, who writes that the Unix tool chest can be more useful than an IDE.
But the book's official site is also still accepting new submissions, and now points to 68 additional "edited contributions" (plus another seven "contributions in progress"), including "Be Stupid and Lazy" by Swiss-based Java programmer Mario Fusco, and "Decouple That UI" by tech trainer George Brooke.
"There is no overarching narrative," writes the site's editor Kevlin Henney (who also wrote the original book). "The collection is intended simply to contain multiple and varied perspectives on what it is that contributors to the project feel programmers should know...anything from code-focused advice to culture, from algorithm usage to agile thinking, from implementation know-how to professionalism, from style to substance..."
The first entry is for Abstract Data types, but the entry http://programmer.97things.oreilly.com/wiki/index.php/Abstract_Data_Types clearly refers to polymorphism or perhaps even Duck Typing.
I pretty sure that the idea of an Abstract Data Type pertains to the idea of a implementation of Tree / List / Stack independently of the object that is being actually implemented. In this case the concept of a List may be implemented with an Array backing store, a Linked List, a Doubly Linked List etc.
In computer science, an abstract data type (ADT) is a mathematical model for data types where a data type is defined by its behavior (semantics) from the point of view of a user of the data, specifically in terms of possible values, possible operations on data of this type, and the behavior of these operations.
What this *practically* meant in, say, Modula-2, was that the programmer of the ADT implemented the logic of the data type in a separate module that hid the "low-level" implementation details, as opposed to exposing the internal representation of the data type and letting clients manipulate its constituent parts "by hand". Exported functions defined the possible values, operations, and their behavior.
What this means in
Programmers in school today have problems with pointers because SJW nimwits teach them to believe that "men's room" is a pointer that can be interpreted in two ways
The ordinary prick vs. the overloaded prick. After all these years, you would think the latest version of C++ would have settled this problem.
Yeah, don't you hate it when someone with an idiotic political agenda finds a way to work it into every topic?
That said, I trust O'Reilly to produce quality books. One fail (Make) in maybe 20 books I own from them is a good record.
/ The Gnu make manual is the best Make doc I've seen.
What ? This is slashdot! Since when do we read things before disagreeing with them?!
I don't even know what the hell you guys are talking about, but I disagree!
Exactly. My complaint is it's going to take me forever to come up with 165 well-thought-out snarky responses to all of these things.
You're in luck. If you actually open the link, there seem to only be 97 of them. Maybe a few more routine actions will get the list down to something more tractable. Maybe 3 or so.
Didn't take me long to start disagreeing with them. This one [oreilly.com].
I'm sorry, but a program that's thousands of methods and small classes is not clearer than a program with fewer, larger, structures. Yes, write code for Humans, not machines, I agree. BUT remember your other programmers want to understand your program - not any one individual method - so making each method simple only moves the complexity into the interrelationships between methods, something considerably harder to understand.
(The real failures
The tiny-functions-are-panacea meme has got to die, for exactly the reasons you stated. It's trading function simplicity for system complexity. And all of those thousands of needless function interfaces you need to maintain, refactor, and potentially unit test... it's just crazy town.
Ironically the book "Clean Code" promotes this stylistic disaster. Yes each function might be "clean" taken by itself, but the system as a whole is anything but.
i get what you're saying, but: You write 10 small functions and then have another function that ties them all together. Problem solved, your system isn't any more complicated and you can still easily unit test the smaller functions, understand everything more quickly, and re-use them in other places instead of copying/pasting your logic around.
You write 10 small functions, each a small non-trivial piece of code. You write one small function that binds them together. Next person after you needs to hunt around 11 files in the code to determine how that works and why it doesn't work to specs, instead of having the whole "device" right in 2-3 screens. Never mind if that's 10 + 1. What if it's 1000+100+10+1?
Or you have 6 different places where given piece of data is used, and it's used in 6 different slightly different variants. So you create these 6
You write 10 small functions and then have another function that ties them all together. Problem solved, your system isn't any more complicated
Yes, it is. It's more complicated by now having 11 parts instead of one, and 10 extra relationships between them.
None of the rest of your claims follow automatically just from having more, smaller functions. Indeed, the point several of us are trying to make is that exactly the opposite may be true: breaking everything down into very small functions can make code harder to understand. While the individual functions are simpler, the number of potential relationships between them grows exponentially, and thos
Neither extreme is a panacea, but modern compilers are good at inlining, so there's little performance difference between the two and small functions do make sense when each is an individual step in the algorithm. The function that calls a number of small functions then reads like an abstract description of the algorithm that you're implementing and people only need to see the details if they want to. What you really want is a literate programming system where you can embed default detail levels into the
I'm sorry, but a program that's thousands of methods and small classes is not clearer than a program with fewer, larger, structures. Yes, write code for Humans, not machines, I agree. BUT remember your other programmers want to understand your program - not any one individual method - so making each method simple only moves the complexity into the interrelationships between methods, something considerably harder to understand.
What the author was implying is that you should take relatively straightforward components of a function and break them out as their own sub-functions with a very descriptive name, especially the inner workings of nested loops. If you take the inner loop and replace it with a function call that describes what the inner loop does, then your outer loop actually gets much easier to read, as it does not have the distraction of the gritty details of how the inner loop performs its duties. With properly written sub-functions, you can simply read the name and understand what it is doing without having to actually read the function at all. I have personally done code reviews on code that has been re-factored in this fashion, and the readability of the code is night and day.
Jesus Christ. I sure hope you don't actually make such assumptions while working on any production-grade code...
You don't understand the difference between what and how, so you're opinion is worth less than nothing. You actually owe people for the pain of reading your comment.
You don't understand the difference between what a function claims to attempt to do versus what it actually achieves. You have no business in IT.
int returnRandomInt(int max)
{
return 4;
}
That makes sense if the inner loop is quite large, but not so much if it is small, or the inner and outer loop are very similar (e.g. obviously just looping over a multidimensional array). It doesn't take much for this idea to make code very difficult to read and maintain. I had to take over some code that automated some equipment and at some point we changed the equipment such that a default setting was no longer appropriate. It took two people way too much time to dig for where that default value came
Exactly. At the end of the day, legalistically following most "rules" will result in poor code. A good software developer understands when it makes sense to have a longer function or shorter one. They understand when and how to break functionality out. They understand when shorter code is easier to maintain and when longer code is easier to maintain.
It's hard to point to any particular rule and say that it ALWAYS holds true, though it's easy for us to cite examples of rules that should've been followed in p
What the author was implying is that you should take relatively straightforward components of a function and break them out as their own sub-functions with a very descriptive name, especially the inner workings of nested loops. If you take the inner loop and replace it with a function call that describes what the inner loop does, then your outer loop actually gets much easier to read, as it does not have the distraction of the gritty details of how the inner loop performs its duties. With properly written sub-functions, you can simply read the name and understand what it is doing without having to actually read the function at all. I have personally done code reviews on code that has been re-factored in this fashion, and the readability of the code is night and day.
I disagree. Commenting a code block accomplishes the same thing and "distractions" reasoning for taking up a few more lines on a page is of unconvincing value and probably dangerous. What IDE does not allow you to collapse by scope? For all you know someone may discover an important side-effect by actually noticing structure of intervening code. When you replace comments with function names then function names also risk becoming as stale and dangerous to believe as comments.
My personal view organizing
If you take the inner loop and replace it with a function call that describes what the inner loop does, then your outer loop actually gets much easier to read...
Nice idea when things happen to factor that way. But often they do not, and the additional glue you need to factor out the inner loop adds more obfuscation than it removes. The takeaway is, just don't be mindless about factoring techniques.
I'm sorry, but a program that's thousands of methods and small classes is not clearer than a program with fewer, larger, structures. Yes, write code for Humans, not machines, I agree. BUT remember your other programmers want to understand your program - not any one individual method - so making each method simple only moves the complexity into the interrelationships between methods, something considerably harder to understand.
Actually, I agree with the author on this one, but the title is wrong. It should be something more like: "Write your code under the assumption that dozens of mediocre programmers will be eventually responsible for maintaining it."
This "thousands of 15 line methods and small classes" approach is the only way that we know of, so far, to scale up codebase to dozens or even thousands of mediocre programmers. It sucks, but really good programmers are hard to find.
I actually read that "clean code" book. 15 Lines would be fine, but the book actually says that 3 lines is the absolute longest a function is allowed to be. In fact it then goes on to say that case statements are always more than 3 lines so you should never use them.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't disagree with that one.
Picture a program as a huge collection of LEGO bricks and pieces, and understanding the program implies understanding how the LEGO parts are being used.
What is easier to understand, one huge box full of LEGO bricks along with a very long instruction manual explaining all of the contents, or having the LEGO bricks neatly divided into smaller packages along with shorter instructions that focus on the contents of each individual package?
Of course, the big advantage of the latter
http://programmer.97things.ore... [oreilly.com]
"Learn the Platform"
http://programmer.97things.ore... [oreilly.com]
Anyone wanna summarize the list so I don't have to read 160 articles to see if I agree/disagree with them?
1) Don't do stupid shit.
2) Think ahead.
3) Don't reinvent the wheel.
Don't do stupid shit.
I am sure this is a sound advice that actually helps people improve their behaviour. </s>
Don't do stupid shit.
I am sure this is a sound advice that actually helps people improve their behaviour. </s>
It's helped me and countless others, but it won't help the terminally stupid.
Anyone wanna summarize the list so I don't have to read 160 articles to see if I agree/disagree with them?
1. THE ROBOTS ARE COMING -- find a different job.
Programmer is the safest job. Somebody has to program the robots.
When the robots learn to program themselves, well, then we have reached the end of human civilization.
Oh, except for:
72. Reinvent the Wheel Often by Jason P Sage
Beware the 'catchy' titles. This one happens to sum up to "if you reuse some code, you won't have intimate knowledge of it and will just consider it a black box". It's not made especially clear why that's such a bad thing though.
Pair Programming (Score:3, Informative)
Not sure "pair programming" qualifies as something every programmer should know. Though perhaps every programmer should know that a few programmers are rather fanatical about it.
Not sure "pair programming" qualifies as something every programmer should know. Though perhaps every programmer should know that a few programmers are rather fanatical about it.
Knowing it doesn't mean you need to practise it.
The list is basically a giant list of suggestions and perspectives, not every one is applicable to every situation, but knowing the list means you have a much better chance of knowing the ones that are applicable to your situation.
Pair programming sounds horrible and I'm glad I don't have someone staring at my screen while I'm trying to slack off and read Slashdot.
It's called, interrupting job tasks to prevent boredom and burn-out.
That's gaining external perspectives on important issues; which is the very point of 97 Things Every Programmer Should Know.
Unix Tools vs IDE (Score:2)
Depends which do you think you can recreate faster as you need them.
Small Unix Tools using the IDE
or the Large IDE using small Unix tools.
O'Reilly Posts One Weird Trick Every Programmer (Score:1)
Doctors and IT Managers hate him. O'Reilly Posts One Weird Trick Every Programmer Should Know....
Don't ever give a Nigerian Prince your bank routing number. Oh, and use MVC (Model View Controller).
Oh, and use MVC (Model View Controller).
No, never, ever. Not even at gunpoint. Not even if you were holding my wife and kids at gunpoint.
MVC has caused more heartbreak and aneurysms than tequlia and bacon combined.
Oh, and use MVC (Model View Controller).
No, never, ever. Not even at gunpoint. Not even if you were holding my wife and kids at gunpoint.
MVC has caused more heartbreak and aneurysms than tequlia and bacon combined.
Ok, why?
It's often used for systems that are way too small to ever need the resulting complication. And when the system needs to be extended, it frequently appears what it needs to work with doesn't fit the current implementation in the least, and instead of writing a trivial interface, you are forced to massage the MVC engine/framework into fitting the new thing.
It's a decent system if you know majority of requirements a'priori, the system is big, and can only grow in well understood ways.
If the system is to grow
Number 38 will shock you!
Stupid and Lazy (Score:3)
"Be Stupid and Lazy" sounds a lot like Lary Wall's "Three Great Virtues of a Programmer: Laziness, Impatience, and Hubris" http://wiki.c2.com/?LazinessIm... [c2.com]
Of course, maybe the "Be Stupid and Lazy" author was just being lazy
:)
Good book for getting back into Java... (Score:3)
This week I had to install Ant to automate some Python programming tasks. Of course, Ant requires Java. I haven't touched Java since I graduated from community college 10 years with an A.S. degree in computer programming and had to learn all flavors of Java because the CIS department couldn't afford to renew the Microsoft site license for Visual Studio, and, when the site license got renewed, none of the computers could run VS
.NET. I really wanted to learn C++ instead of Java, but industry surveys showed that local employers wanted VS C++ and not GNU C++.
Anyway, Ant renewed my interest in Java. Any good O'Reilly book to get back into that language?
Why the hell did you have to use Ant of all things to automate some Python programming tasks?!
Needed something to automate the generation (Pelican), archiving (zip) and publishing (rsync) of my static websites.
Why didn't you just use Python?!
Python automation tools don't work with Python 3 and/or imposed a file structure that doesn't work with the Pelican static website generator. All Ant required was a build.xml file to do what I wanted it to do. That was faster than creating a Python script to do the same thing.
Use make.
Make looks too arcane to learn. Ant XML was more straight forward to learn. Not surprise there since I wrote an XML parser in Java for my independent programming project prior to graduation.
XML is extremely straightforward and regular. It's just that you end up with a 20:1 ratio of metadata:data.
Make's syntax is correctly described as arcane. Lots of special characters and strings, terse and difficult for people unfamiliar with it to parse. Well, okay, it's not arcane in the literal sense, it's well documented, but the history of the syntax and the way it has been hacked and evolved over the decades is.
But you've gotta admit make IS arcane if you want to use it for anything more complex than configure-build-install.
best java books are now Android books, that "just so happen" to teach java...
Once you know System.out.println(""), how objects work, and the rest... then I'd suggest Doug's videos on Android & Java. He teaches advanced Java concurrency topics in the domain of Android ( but at least 3/4 are applicable in other domains, and 1/2 in all java)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt-Wvc_ojTzGLpjhruIXYSw/playlists
Literally the person who wrote the POSA (Pattern Oriented Software Architecture) books (vol. 2-5), pro
Deliberate Practice (Score:2)
Do Lots of Deliberate Practice
... "It takes elite performers a minimum of 10,000 hours of deliberate focused practice to become experts."
The quote about deliberate practice is taken out of context.
1) It is said it typically takes 10,000 of deliberate practice to become "elite", but it can take as few as 100 hours for those "naturally" good at something
2) This mostly applies to professions where practice matters, like playing an instrument. As a profession becomes less about muscle memory and more about thinking, practice becomes less useful.
Becoming an elite in a purely intellectual profession can require virtually zero practice. Some p
Rule of thumb, don't write any code until you understand the problem and have thought of a good solution.
Are you suggesting people think *before* they code. How Dare You._howdareyou_.
Seriously though sometimes I write a prototype knowing I'm going to throw 90% of the code away, I just want to know where the hard problems will be before I invest too much in anything else. Sometimes you end up with a few gem ideas that you can refine.
One of my rules of thumb is "You can't know why your code doesn't work unless you first know how it works.".
Picking one at random (Score:5, Informative)
A professional programmer is someone who gets paid to do the job of programming.
Sorry, bud, but professionals take responsibility for what they're paid to take responsibility for; no more and no less. And push responsibility off when appropriate too, like when their boss commits them to a schedule they can't make without compromising workmanship.
Hell, yeah, they do. What do you think a resident is? Maybe the author is confused because after residency, many doctors are owners of their own practice, at which point they are not just professionals but business owners. Me, I draw a salary. If my training is going to benefit The Company, it's on The Company to provide it.
Again with the confusion between a professional and someone with independent authority. My code goes out when the boss says it goes out, ready or not.
Obviously not familiar with life in a corporation. Managers and leads take responsibility for the output of the whole team, when that output is good. When things are fucked up, THEN the programmers get the responsibility. Shit flows downhill, credit is taken upward.
Professionals fix those bugs, and only those bugs, they're being paid to fix. The rest can sit in the issue tracker until doomsday. Ain't no point in getting the boss riled up over spending time fixing a minor floating point division error when you're supposed to be working on the shiny new feature.
A professional rushes when being paid to rush. A professional keeps the code clean when practical under the constraints of the job. If that means we're getting the code out on time only with a bunch of copypasta and a goto or two, that's how it's going.
Professionals get paid. If they have a rare combination of independent authority and a client with respect for them, maybe they can have other principles too. Otherwise, they write the code which gets them paid.
This comment is exactly what a professional programmer would say.
Pay for my own training on some arcane system where there is no return on my investment, "If you pay for it" - That is what a professional programmer would say. Personal responsibility for the things I'm responsible for. Responsibility without leadership is another term for 'punching bag'.
So, fuckin A, mod parent up and up for such a professional comment.
Sorry, bud, but professionals take responsibility for what they're paid to take responsibility for; no more and no less
And where can I find a programming job that isn't being paid to take responsibility for mistakes and workmanship?
How about you tell us which other non-programming job that DOES take responsibility for mistakes and workmanship?
How did the Business Analyst take responsibility when the requirements change every week?
How did the PM take responsibility when he accepted death march schedule? What's his "workmanship" in a death march schedule?
How did management take responsibility when forcing programming teams on death march projects?
What's the responsibility and workmanship of CEOs who run the company to the ground and th
Too many programmers feel that it is their employer's job to train them. Sorry, this is just dead wrong. Do you think doctors behave that way?
My wife is a certified nurse-midwife (same level as nurse practitioner, basically a step below MD) and her employer pays for her continuing medical education. Maybe he should stick to talking about programming and programmers.
You may be a professional, but if I may be frank on the matter, you come across as having the attitude and work ethic of a rank amateur. I've sat in at interviews with would-be colleagues who demonstrated similar attitudes, and thankfully none of them ever got hired on. I have also had the misfortune of working with a few that I did not sit in on the interview with, and in my experience, they move on quickly, rarely sticking around with any one company for more than about a year or so.
So yes.... you mi
It is passion that is the mark of the amateur; the word is derived from the Latin for "love", after all.
To a professional, passion is dangerous, it leads to doing things that aren't remunerated.
You work a few jobs, eventually you start calling yourself "Senior". After that,
You are dead on right. (Score:1)
You are dead on right. Thanks for writing much better what I was thinking.
This particular section highlights several of the working conditions that are standard in programming/IT and reasons for leaving this non-profession.
Ignore the naysayers, they are just more bosses who want champagne and caviar work for cat-food wages.
I sort of agree but I think you're being a bit too defensive. It is the job of the professional to explain the importance of clean code, fixing bugs etc to your boss. After you, as a technical specialist, has explained the importance of doing things the right way, it is up to your boss to make the business decision of playing safe or taking a risk. Often, risks are not just in the code. If the release is delayed (again), the customer may loose confidence (again) and leave. It is the job of the boss to weigh
I just can't stop thinking about the stupidity of this.
Doctor: Hey, patient, would you like to try some new meds I read about on the internet yesterday while my kids were screaming? I haven't tried them or read any scientific studies and I am
165 opinions, many of which are wrong (Score:2)
I fear for our business when this is considered the best advice we can come up with.
BTW, I have a good title for my thing that every programmer should know: "Most things aren't objects."
Personal responsibility? Why not start at the top? (Score:1)
I just f*** love it when the lowly programmers were asked to take "personal responsibility" when everyone else who earned more and have more authority, such as managers, wouldn't.
Where's the guy taking "personal responsibility" for the requirements document, which changes weekly/daily?
Where's the manager taking "personal responsibility" when the project have to keep going on the original schedule even when short staffed?
Where's the PM taking "personal responsibility" when unreasonable death march schedule w
Number 166 (or actually 165) (Score:2)
Start lists with an index of zero.
Separate Data from interface (Score:2)
Composite/Structured Design was published way back in the late 1970' and detailed how rules should be in one place only as well as touching on the interfaces to access data and rules. Apple used the MVC structure to separate data from the viewer and methods. OO programming made this much easier to do. Computers are so fast any penalty, in most cases, is irrelevant.
Cargo Cult Metrics without science (Score:2)
Dirty code is defined as ' overly complex or highly coupled.' As a programer you are expected to deliver X number of features by Y date. Unless one of those features is 'simple and loosely coupled code' what does that have to do with predicting anything? For performance you don't predict. Experiments are the only thing you have that work: test and change an
Production server (Score:5, Informative)
Under no circumstances — ever, at all — should a developer have access to a production server.
I'm one of two developers on a five person team. The other people are: CEO/sales, marketing/customer support, and QA. If I didn't manage the production server, there would be no releases. Perhaps this would be more accurate:
Under no circumstances — that I've personally experienced — should a developer have access to a production server.
No. Just because you're doing it wrong doesn't mean the advice is invalid. Now, just because you're doing it wrong doesn't mean that you can do it right. I assume there's a financial reason for your setup. But you're still wrong.
The real advice is that "while working in the role of Developer, do not have access to the prod servers". If you additionally have the role of "sysadmin" from time to time, then so be it, but don't abuse your development power, nor your sysadmin power.
In my experience of big companies, small companies and a few in between this really does work best. People talk of 'creating high walls' and whatnot, but by forcing devs to mould their output into something system-friendly results in a far superior product and
Urdu. (Score:2)
Was going to suggest Urdu, but it's already there at number 49.
Why?
Re: (Score:2)
Q: what's the resemblance between an engineer and a dog?
A: both have intelligent eyes, but none can express themselves.
(My father told me this, he's an engineer)
