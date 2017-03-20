In 18 Years, A College Degree Could Cost About $500,000 (buzzfeed.com) 49
An anonymous reader shares a report: People worried about college affordability today can at least take this to heart: it could get much, much worse. Tuition has been rising by about 6% annually, according to investment management company Vanguard. At this rate, when babies born today are turning 18, a year of higher education at a private school -- including tuition, fees, and room and board -- will cost more than $120,000, Vanguard said. Public colleges could average out to $54,000 a year. That means without financial aid, the sticker price of a four-year college degree for children born today could reach half a million dollars at private schools, and a quarter million at public ones. That's for a family with one kid; those with more could be facing a bill that reaches seven figures.
Unless of course, states keep subsidizing this bullshit. It's time to end scholarships and let prices fall where they may.
There's a problem with that. Education begets better employment, and better employment is going to be necessary when the kinds of employment that served the United States from the 1950s through the 1980s becomes less and less an option as those kinds of jobs are simply priced-out and sent to other countries.
Unfortunately the only way to make this happen is to spend money somewhere in education. Right now we're seeing ballooning post-secondary tuition because far more people want to become students than th
The ironic thing is that this is just a US problem. The German student has his education paid for by the Fatherland. The Chinese student, similar. It is only the US that forces student loans that can't be dumped in any way.
If the US were a farm, it would be out of business in a year... even the dumbest person in agriculture that if you want a crop harvest in the fall, you have to plant seeds in the spring.
I'm ALL for standardized testing in America where it has true consequences for the student. But oddly enough, people like you who point out free education in Germany never mention that part...
For that price, Each student could literally have a professor simply teach them at home full time and get a better education.
While there is, I think some merit to studying in groups of colleagues and live interactions, the content of all college course taught by the best instructirs using a range of teach styles will all be online in 20 years. This will be the last generation to pay for college.
and by the way, in 20 years all typographical error spellings will we in the dictionary.
...If you go to college for the right reason (knowledge).
If you're going there for a job, you're in the wrong place. If you're going there for money, you're REALLY in the wrong place.
Guess what institution has the highest publicly paid individuals in every single state? Keep using college for something other than education, and they'll keep using YOU.
If you don't mind paying it off for half the rest of your life.
How do you solve it on the demand side when the demand for college is based on an ever-decreasing number of reasonable wage jobs that don't require a college education?
but the typical student isn't taking a lump sum of $500,000 and paying off the education immediately at 18 years old. He/she is going into debt with loans, and doesn't have half a million to spend on either education or a stock portfolio at that age.
Because between 18 and 65 you have to eat and have to put a roof over your head?
You should have chosen your parents better!
This is a ridiculous extrapolation; doing the same to health care costs means that health care and education will each be several hundred percent of our GDP in 18 years.
The cost of education is driven by the federal student loan program, the expansion of middle management, and the development of luxury dorms and gyms. I think it's transparent that such costs cannot continue to expand at the same rate for the next 18 years.
Where are the mod points when I need them?
Yes. This exactly.
Federal loans are a small part of it. Many educational loans are private loans. And guess what - you can't discharge them in bankruptcy, so the lenders have very little incentive to not throw money at you.
Some of it was caused by Mom&Dad being able to take out cheap home equity loans on their homes. The crash in 2008 kind of brought some of that to an end.
A lot of schools have gotten into "amenity wars". To attract students, they build ever fancier dorms and facilities. And yes, it does attract, bu
loans are guaranteed by the Federal government, the same government that works in tandem with the Federal Reserve Bank to create money out of thin air. Half a million in 18 years? Sure, why not, maybe sooner. In the free market the cost of education is falling, technology allows for cheaper ways to communicate and test knowledge. In the government world costs never go down, that's not good for the government for costs to go down.
That means without financial aid, the sticker price of a four-year college degree for children born today could reach half a million dollars at private schools, and a quarter million at public ones. That's for a family with one kid; those with more could be facing a bill that reaches seven figures.
This writer comes to the wrong conclusion. the rise in costs is related to the financial aid given.
the more money the state guarantees that colleges will get paid (regardless on if its students are successful or drop out) is what causes the costs to rise.
the solution is not even more money from the state (and the people via taxes) but to get the government out of it completely and allow the market to self correct
the solution is not even more money from the state (and the people via taxes) but to get the government out of it completely and allow the market to self correct
But if they get rid of easy debt, then how are they going to be able to keep producing miseducated youths with no skills applicable to the real world that live out their lives as debt slaves?
Bingo. These are the kind of things where people are incredibly short sighted.
"Omg, college is too expensive. We must help EVERYONE afford it!!".
Except that like anything else, if you give 100% of the population X amount of money for a specific resource, the price of that resource now goes up by X.
Then afterward we get the "omg, people are in do much debt, we should bail them out!". It's like, you caused this.
I refuse to think politicians did not know it would go that way. This was just a result of the US p
A few skills, such as software engineering, can be already acquired 100% online. In two decades, VR will make majority of high education possible to acquire without human labor, or with help of professors from parts of the world with low cost of living. At this point, we will probably just fund the remaining costs like we do for K-12 schools.
Oh sure, ultra rich will keep their private colleges with dorms, football teams and fraternities. These things will just be understood to have nothing to do with educat
The cost increases come down to a few things:
1. An explosion in admin staff.
2. A resort-like building and activity culture.
3. A guaranteed flow of a lot of income via student loans.
People leaving college with $100k in debt is already becoming a serious problem and the prospects are dismal for many majors. Political support is already turning slowly against universities and their culture for these reasons. If it gets to the point where $100k in debt is normal, you can expect a few things...
1. The states will
We are 37th in healthcare, but hey we are number one in infant mortality and number one in handgun deaths.
For 30 years, the GOP has been fighting a war against "elitist intellectuals" and they have won, America is now one of the stupidest nations on Earth, and we are run entirely by greedy plutocrats who only care about who much they can steal from the rest of us.
Every child born in the USA is now born into debt, and will spend the rest of their lives laboring for their masters to pay off that debt.
Unless y