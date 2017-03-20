Ebay: Yes, Speedy Shipping Really Is a Thing With Us (cnet.com) 7
Fast shipping is -- finally -- no longer all about Amazon. From a report on CNET: On Monday, eBay announced it will offer a new guaranteed-delivery program in the US starting this summer, pledging deliveries in three or fewer days for more than 20 million products. For the first time, Ebay's shoppers will be able to filter searches to see only items guaranteed to arrive in one, two or three days. "We know we need to continue to up our game on shipping," Hal Lawton, eBay's senior vice president of North America, said in an interview. [...] It's worth noting, though, that this Ebay announcement doesn't actually speed up deliveries on the site. Many professional sellers on Ebay have already been providing these faster deliveries, in some cases for years. Ebay, which says 63 percent of packages sold through its site arrive in three days or less, has been offering customers more conservative delivery estimates because it doesn't ship directly.
Hopefully better than amazon. (Score:2)
Amazon's same day and even 2 day shipping is rarely on time. Heck even the amazon NOW service here at work is rarely within the 2 hours promised.
Amazon's same day and even 2 day shipping is rarely on time. Heck even the amazon NOW service here at work is rarely within the 2 hours promised.
This is going to be a problem given the number of eBay sellers with no inventory using Amazon as a drop shipping service.
Complain iirc there's a free month of prime for every time they miss a guaranteed delivery.
With that said most of the time mine are on time or early but I have had things arrive late and once never arrive at all.
On the 2 hour thing is much available or is that just a few select things? It's not available here.
It's not really the vendor's fault that they require paypal it's just that they aren't allowed to accept many other payment methods as per ebay policy.
Imho support for things like amazon payments and google wallet is very long overdue but especially since they "split" from paypal but yet paypal is still deeply integrated and used for verification and such.