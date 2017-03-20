Royal Jordanian Airlines Bans Use of Electronics After US Voices Security 'Concerns' (theverge.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Royal Jordanian airlines banned the use of electronics on flights servicing the U.S. after government officials here expressed concerns. Details are scant, but CNN is reporting that other carriers based on the Middle East and Africa may be affected as well. The news broke when Royal Jordanian, a state-owned airline that operates around 500 flights a week, posted this cryptic notice on its Twitter feed. The ban, which includes laptops, tablets, and video games, but does not include smartphones or medical devices, is effective for Royal Jordanian flights servicing New York, Chicago, Detroit, and Montreal. A spokesperson for Royal Jordanian was not immediately available for clarification. Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that Royal Jordanian may not be the only carrier affected by these new security provisions. Jon Ostrower, the network's aviation editor, just tweeted that as many as 12 airlines based in the Middle East and Africa could be impacted. A Saudi executive also tweeted that "directives by U.S. authorities" could affect passengers traveling from 13 countries, with the new measure set to go into effect over the next 96 hours.
Oh, shucks (Score:3)
This probably has nothing to do with the fact that several middle-east based carriers have been consistently highly rated by passengers and, with their top notch service and low fares luring plenty of international travelers away from legacy US carriers.
Re: Thanks Hillary! (Score:1)
+1
No one seems to blame Hillary for Trump, but she cockblocked all the better candidates with bribery and then proceeded to put up the worst campaign ever against Trump.
Why are we blaming Russia? It's her fucking fault. Trump is her legacy now.
Re: (Score:2)
C'mon now. HRC was a terrible candidate, but against Trump? She was Churchill. I honestly can't believe the later was a viable option for half the country.
Re: (Score:2)
It was because Trump promised something, anything. What did Hillary promise? Nothing.
That's not quite accurate.
Trump promised to build a wall, get immigration under control, make America great again, get everyone a free puppy, and anything else he thought the majority of Americans might want to hear. Chances of him delivering on his promises? I wouldn't take that bet....
Clinton promised to import immigrants, make America take its "fair share" of the trouble going on in Europe - something no one wants to replicate, given the hordes of troubled kids being bused in from South America - to ex
Re: (Score:2)
C'mon now. HRC was a terrible candidate, but against Trump? She was Churchill. I honestly can't believe the later was a viable option for half the country.
Half the country is very concerned with job loss due to immigration (and for some, increased crime in their neighborhoods). Most candidates responded to these concerns - the hot-button single issue for a huge swath of voters - with "shut up, you racist". Trump didn't. Why is it in any way surprising he had a strong base?
Only Trump and Cruz even presented an immigration plan of any kind. It was obviously going to be one of those two who won the GOP primary, but I'm still surprised that it was Trump. I t
Re: (Score:2)
HRC lost the election, Trump did not win it. It was remarkable that Trump got elected.
I voted for neither of them (in the state I live in, it really doesn't matter who I vote for for President due to the EC and the solid political demographics in my state) and instead voted for a third party candidate whose party platform (not necessarily the candidate) better aligned with my political preferences. However, if I lived in a state where my vote had any chance of impacting the outcome, I would have found it an
Re: (Score:2)
Your emails have cost us yet again. Everything that's gone wrong for over a year has been ALL HILLARY'S FAULT!
E-mails where the least of her failures.. Remember, she lost the election to Donald Trump of all people... She lost to a guy who had never run for ANY public office before.... She lost to an opponent even though she had significantly more money. She lost, even though she didn't have a serious primary challenge and had the nomination sewed up long before her opponent. She lost even to a guy who said the stuff on that Access Hollywood tape that came out as a great October Surprise. She lost to a guy who g
Visiting the US is becoming a lot of fun lately (Score:2)
Seriously, what the living fuck?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you are not from 6-7 countries, things really haven't changed all that much.. Even then, currently there is no difference despite what the news is telling you.
Re: (Score:3)
Doesn't work that way. I travel to the US regularly for business and the current recommendation is not to carry smartphones or computers with you; i'd normally dismiss horror stories on US borders as bullshit except i have a number of coworkers who were asked for their laptop passwords by customs officers in the past few months.
It hasn't been my experience (yet), but it is incredible that we have to follow the same considerations as if we were traveling to North Korea in that regard.
Jon now reporting the tweet is deleted (Score:2)