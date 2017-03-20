Ask Slashdot: How Does One Freely Use Bitcoin In the Land of the Free? 30
New submitter devrtm writes: It appears that Bitcoin, a currency designed with anonymity in mind, can be effectively used almost anywhere in the world, except in a few countries where it is regulated, and in one country where you can only use it if you give up your privacy. That country is the United States. I have accumulated quite a few BTC from the currency's early days where block rewards were still at $50. There was a period of time where one could get a nearly anonymous debit card, or use BTC online with merchants. Nowadays, non-U.S. payment providers no longer issue debit cards to the U.S. residents and the U.S.-based merchants accepting BTC are nearly extinct. The only way to use BTC in the U.S. is to convert it to USD. Unfortunately, that conversion requires giving up your personal information to a U.S.-based BTC payment processor, and there are rumors that signing up for those services raises red flags with certain three letter acronym organizations. I have nothing to hide, but I do value my privacy. Can one freely and anonymously live off of their Bitcoin wallet in the U.S.? I am afraid the answer is no. Does anyone have an experience that proves me wrong? Please share.
I guess /. still approves this crap (Score:5, Insightful)
Bitcoin is fundamentally impractical. It limps along with the support of criminals, scammers, gamblers, and fools, but it's never going anywhere significant.
There's nothing that can be done to correct the problems of Bitcoin without making it no longer Bitcoin, and thus rendering the effort pointless.
So why is it still a topic to discuss on a site that's supposed to be "News for Nerds, Stuff that Matters"? It's not news to us, and it's more or less irrelevant unless you're on the wrong end of a cryptolocker.
Re: (Score:2)
Concur.
Bitcoin as a financial system is made impractical in the long term by the fact that it is limited in the total number that can be issued. After the last one is issued, the intent is for the value of them to simply go up. It was proposed as an in-built method to combat inflation, however what it really is is a way for the inventor to pad his own pockets by owning a significant fraction of the total number of bitcoins that can ever be produced. In a best-case scenario, this means he now owns a fract
Pay your taxes (Score:5, Insightful)
Buy foreign. (Score:2)
anti-money laundering laws (Score:2, Insightful)
Is it really as surprise that a scheme designed to facilitate money laundering is not allowed without a paper trail in the US?
Bit coin is not money (Score:5, Insightful)
In addition BitCoin is slow, not entirely trust worthy (you can argue the fact that one farming group controls more than 50% of the computing power used to back bitcoin is a real problem), doesn't understand the basics of monetary policy (price fluctations anyone), let alone a way to implement it. These could all be contributing factors as to why large organizations are not willing to exchange goods and services for bitcoin.
Ask Slashdot: How Do I Avoid My Taxes? (Score:1)
Your question boils down to, "How do I avoid capital gains taxes on my Bitcoin earnings?" That's problematic, as you can imagine.
My how times change. (Score:3)
My how times change. "Back in the day", anyone voicing most of the opinions here so far would be modded into oblivion...
Re: (Score:3)
The thing about that is that the people invested in Bitcoin (emotionally, not necessarily financially) have a quasi-religious fervour and are willing to put proportionately far more time than anyone else into the subject.
They must be down to an exceedingly small fraction of the social networking user population if they're no longer able to overpower discussions on social networking sites.
Legally impossible pretty much anywhere (Score:4, Informative)
If you're a US resident you would have to pay income tax or at least declare it as an investment income regardless of how you convert it. You can go to any other country to cash out or convert it into goods, even if you could buy a car with it, you have to pay the tax man. And that's not unique to the US.
The tax man however does not necessarily need to know where the money has been or currently is (how you are investing or realizing the profit is not recorded) as long as you don't use the money.
Monetary transactions above a certain value also need to be recorded, again, not unique to the US. If you make any further investment (house or otherwise) with the money/value, the bank also wants to know where it came from for credit reasons (to make sure you didn't owe a loanshark).
In none of those instances do you need to declare the full transaction history of your investments or profits. The "problem" with Bitcoin is that it explicitly does not offer anonymity (you can't launder bitcoins) and gives you a full transaction history regardless. To request anonymity from an explicitly public ledger is ludicrous. You can only hide the owner of a bitcoin through technical means as you can attempt to hide any transaction on the Internet but it's only incidental and also detrimental to the Bitcoin system.