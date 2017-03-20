Ask Slashdot: How Does One Freely Use Bitcoin In the Land of the Free? 16
New submitter devrtm writes: It appears that Bitcoin, a currency designed with anonymity in mind, can be effectively used almost anywhere in the world, except in a few countries where it is regulated, and in one country where you can only use it if you give up your privacy. That country is the United States. I have accumulated quite a few BTC from the currency's early days where block rewards were still at $50. There was a period of time where one could get a nearly anonymous debit card, or use BTC online with merchants. Nowadays, non-U.S. payment providers no longer issue debit cards to the U.S. residents and the U.S.-based merchants accepting BTC are nearly extinct. The only way to use BTC in the U.S. is to convert it to USD. Unfortunately, that conversion requires giving up your personal information to a U.S.-based BTC payment processor, and there are rumors that signing up for those services raises red flags with certain three letter acronym organizations. I have nothing to hide, but I do value my privacy. Can one freely and anonymously live off of their Bitcoin wallet in the U.S.? I am afraid the answer is no. Does anyone have an experience that proves me wrong? Please share.
Bitcoin is fundamentally impractical. It limps along with the support of criminals, scammers, gamblers, and fools, but it's never going anywhere significant.
There's nothing that can be done to correct the problems of Bitcoin without making it no longer Bitcoin, and thus rendering the effort pointless.
So why is it still a topic to discuss on a site that's supposed to be "News for Nerds, Stuff that Matters"? It's not news to us, and it's more or less irrelevant unless you're on the wrong end of a cryptolocker.
In addition BitCoin is slow, not entirely trust worthy (you can argue the fact that one farming group controls more than
My how times change. "Back in the day", anyone voicing most of the opinions here so far would be modded into oblivion...
The thing about that is that the people invested in Bitcoin (emotionally, not necessarily financially) have a quasi-religious fervour and are willing to put proportionately far more time than anyone else into the subject.
They must be down to an exceedingly small fraction of the social networking user population if they're no longer able to overpower discussions on social networking sites.