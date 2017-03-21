IBM, Remote-Work Pioneer, is Calling Thousands Of Employees Back To the Office (qz.com) 72
An anonymous reader shares a report: Less than a year into her tenure as IBM's chief marketing officer, Michelle Peluso prepared to make an announcement that she knew would excite some of her 5,500 new employees, but also, inevitably, inspire resignation notices from others. In a video message, Peluso explained the "only one recipe I know for success." Its ingredients included great people, the right tools, a mission, analysis of results, and one more thing: "really creative and inspiring locations." IBM had decided to "co-locate" the US marketing department, about 2,600 people, which meant that all teams would now work together, "shoulder to shoulder," from one of six different locations -- Atlanta, Raleigh, Austin, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Employees who worked primarily from home would be required to commute, and employees who worked remotely or from an office that was not on the list (or an office that was on the list, but different than the one to which their teams had been assigned) would be required to either move or look for another job. Similar announcements had already been made in other departments, and more would be made in the future. At IBM, which has embraced remote work for decades, a relatively large proportion of employees work outside of central hubs. (By 2009, when remote work was still, for most, a novelty, 40% of IBM's 386,000 global employees already worked at home). [...] "When you're playing phone tag with someone is quite different than when you're sitting next to someone and can pop up behind them and ask them a question," Peluso says. Not all IBM employees see it that way.
This is exactly how Reddit did it. Eliminate WFH employees, eliminate everyone that doesn't want to or can't physically relocate, and you've downsized while making it seem like it was the departing employees choice to leave.
Having worked for IBM back in the 1980's (in Boca Raton, FL), I can provide a datapoint: IBM labs (the MITRE Kanji printer labs, specifically) were incredibly uncomfortable, required long, annoying walks from the parking lot and between locations and buildings, and were run in an extremely uncreative manner. To describe the environment, I'd go with "windowless, cold, and cavelike." Truly a shitty place to work. Whereas working at home... okay, now that is a creative, inspiring location. Because like pretty much anyone who puts a home together, I designed it specifically to be that way to my specific interests and inclinations.
Now... it's been a long time, and perhaps if they re-hired me, they'd amaze me with a comfortable office with a view, a nearby, well-stocked cafeteria, an in-office hutch for my dog, and a secretary to handle the reams of make-work reports. Or perhaps there are no more reports (cough... cough... sorry, can't even write that with a straight face.) I find this, or any reasonable equivalency to it... unlikely. But perhaps they are actually in a position to do this now.
But then again, my experience there was so bad, I'd never respond to an IBM recruiter again, even if I was in the market for a job, which I am not.
This is however really the most demented way to do it, because only those that are good at what they do (and hence have other prospects) will leave. The ones staying will include all that have no prospects. Do this several times and you may as well close down the department and re-start from scratch.
Why again are the people that make such decisions so much money? Oh right, because they know how to give the appearance of knowing how to do their job.
This, exactly this.
I mean seriously... in the age of corporate IM and collaboration(e.g. Webex) applications, why the hell are they complaining about "phone tag"? Just require your employees to keep their damned IM app open if you're that worried about it. I mean, IBM isn't exactly running a commodities trading house, so it's not like they need split-second employee response times...
In general though, a hybrid solution is best in my opinion... you come in a day or two each week for meetings and suchlike,
IM doesn't fix the phone tag problem. I IM you a message. 20 minutes later, you look at your IM app and respond. By then I'm out at lunch, I IM you back an hour later. Then you're in a meeting. Repeat. It solves it about as much as voicemail did.
Voicemail requires more time to obtain the same amount of information that a quick glance at an IM would provide. It also puts the onus on the listener, the one who is being asked something, to figure out what is being asked from a rambling thought stream. When people are forced to put their desires in text form, they will subconsciously organize it coherently and completely before sending it off to you.
To discourage people from leaving me voicemails I check them only when the system starts emailing me wa
I'm not arguing VM vs IM. IM is better for almost everything. But IM doesn't solve the problem of not being able to connect and have an ongoing conversation- the phone tag problem.
I work from home one day a week. And I miss having team mates handy to discuss something quick, or refresh my memory on an issue, or jsut to hear what they are doing and realize we have a site wide issue ballooning.
Working from home all the time would diminish our effectiveness. I'm not really happy being isolated that one day, but we adapt for that. To rely on 'instant' chat would be annoying - Skype for Business is annoying by itself, offering to make calls when all I wanted was the phone number off the
Maybe they just figured out how to get rid of a bunch of employees without having to pay severances or unemployment.
Exactly.
Everyone has their phone in their pocket. As someone who tele-works to a job across the country, if Michelle Peluso feels like she's "playing phone tag" with people, it's because they don't want to talk to her.
---Or they don't know how to IM while scanning the minutiae email...
Well, Marissa Meyer did it - and, in the end, she got tens of millions of dollars.
Well, Marissa Meyer did it - and, in the end, she got tens of millions of dollars.
...and Yahoo! Went! Down! The! Shitter! Faster!
Indeed. Bad to the company, very good for the CEO. Of course, a move like that requires the absence of all personal honor and integrity, but the way to get to such a C-level position already makes sure to weed out anybody that does not qualify in this sense.
The first to quit are the good ones (Score:4, Insightful)
Every reorganization, every revamp, every change means that some people will not like it. And those that don't like it have two options: Grin and bear it, or hand in a resignation note.
Question for 100 points: Will good people, who are sought and have zero problem finding a new job, be in the first or in the latter group? And where will people who know that they have no chance of ever being hired again because they're lazy, dumb or both be?
And now ponder what group you'll retain with your constant, idiot changes!
For fuck's sake, when you take over a company, you needn't piss all over it to mark it as yours! It ain't a tree and you're not a dumb dog.
If I want a 4 hour work day, I can have that at work as well, it's not like physical presence changes anything.
People who want to slack will slack. You'll notice it in the workload they manage to do, not whether they keep one of the chairs in your office from flying away.
If someone's "getting away" with 5 hours a week of work, that's because of incompetent management and/or poorly written/implemented procedures. It certainly has nothing to do with that specific employee.
One can cheat their way into not working only because they're allowed to. A simple work audit would point them out immediately. Also, you can do fuck-all from the office just as well, if management remains equally incompetent.
Have the employees who work from home write out a weekly summary of all they've done, and a rough estimate of hours for each task. A freeform bullet point list is enough. I worked in a place that made all employees (even the non-remote ones, as well as management) fill such out. I jumped at any opportunities to do more work simply so that I'd have a lot to put in the report. A side benefit is, if your team is understaffed, the reports make it easier to illustrate the problem up the chain.
But the bad ones will not do that for exactly that reason: Who in their sane mind hires someone like that? They will cling to you until you purge them.
It's amazing what I can do in eight hours at home versus the constant interruptions in the office.
Work/home balance (Score:5, Insightful)
It's notable that some of the largest reversals of remote work in recent memory have been spearheaded by women.
The irony is delicious.
Aside from this story? I'm thinking specifically of Marissa Mayer.
Re: (Score:1)
Meg Whitman
This Worked So Well For Yahoo! (Score:2)
Didn't Yahoo! do something similar shortly before tanking? It seems pretty short-sighted to make oneself less competitive at attracting technical workers in the U.S. at a time when many are predicting increased competition for U.S. technical workers.
Nonsense - it worked out very well for Marissa Meyer, who is the one that made that decision at Yahoo.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I worked for IBM for a couple of years and it was the darkest, least inspiring office I have ever been in.
As RTFA, I'm struck that is affects 5.5k marketers (1.5% of the company's workforce) who are not getting the results that their boss is looking for. Ms. Peluso believes that the issue is with employees not being able to effectively work together because they are in different locations (ie their homes). She may very well be right and it's within her authority to bring the employees into the office.
I guess you could argue that this is the thin edge of the wedge - more IBM employees from other areas who are
"First they came for the marketing parasites, but I did not speak out for I was not a marketing parasite..."
That's so cool! The marketing people are usually the last ones to get fired when a company is in a death spiral.
Similar announcements had already been made in other departments, and more would be made in the future.
In other words, it goes way beyond marketing. This sounds more like Phase One of the next round of layoffs; get everyone together to share their knowledge and have one more close look for performance reviews, then the axe falls, again.
Result:Loss of the lots of talent. On purpose? (Score:2)
IBM does not want any USC working for them (Score:2)
IBM does not want any USC working for them they want chained to the job 1hb's.
