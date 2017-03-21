Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


IBM, Remote-Work Pioneer, is Calling Thousands Of Employees Back To the Office (qz.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the against-remote-work dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Less than a year into her tenure as IBM's chief marketing officer, Michelle Peluso prepared to make an announcement that she knew would excite some of her 5,500 new employees, but also, inevitably, inspire resignation notices from others. In a video message, Peluso explained the "only one recipe I know for success." Its ingredients included great people, the right tools, a mission, analysis of results, and one more thing: "really creative and inspiring locations." IBM had decided to "co-locate" the US marketing department, about 2,600 people, which meant that all teams would now work together, "shoulder to shoulder," from one of six different locations -- Atlanta, Raleigh, Austin, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Employees who worked primarily from home would be required to commute, and employees who worked remotely or from an office that was not on the list (or an office that was on the list, but different than the one to which their teams had been assigned) would be required to either move or look for another job. Similar announcements had already been made in other departments, and more would be made in the future. At IBM, which has embraced remote work for decades, a relatively large proportion of employees work outside of central hubs. (By 2009, when remote work was still, for most, a novelty, 40% of IBM's 386,000 global employees already worked at home). [...] "When you're playing phone tag with someone is quite different than when you're sitting next to someone and can pop up behind them and ask them a question," Peluso says. Not all IBM employees see it that way.

IBM, Remote-Work Pioneer, is Calling Thousands Of Employees Back To the Office

  • Stealth Layoff (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:43PM (#54082259) Homepage Journal
    Maybe they just figured out how to get rid of a bunch of employees without having to pay severances or unemployment.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is exactly how Reddit did it. Eliminate WFH employees, eliminate everyone that doesn't want to or can't physically relocate, and you've downsized while making it seem like it was the departing employees choice to leave.

    • Worked@IBM in 1980's, left, because sucked. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:59PM (#54082459) Homepage Journal

      From TFS:

      one more thing: "really creative and inspiring locations."

      Having worked for IBM back in the 1980's (in Boca Raton, FL), I can provide a datapoint: IBM labs (the MITRE Kanji printer labs, specifically) were incredibly uncomfortable, required long, annoying walks from the parking lot and between locations and buildings, and were run in an extremely uncreative manner. To describe the environment, I'd go with "windowless, cold, and cavelike." Truly a shitty place to work. Whereas working at home... okay, now that is a creative, inspiring location. Because like pretty much anyone who puts a home together, I designed it specifically to be that way to my specific interests and inclinations.

      Now... it's been a long time, and perhaps if they re-hired me, they'd amaze me with a comfortable office with a view, a nearby, well-stocked cafeteria, an in-office hutch for my dog, and a secretary to handle the reams of make-work reports. Or perhaps there are no more reports (cough... cough... sorry, can't even write that with a straight face.) I find this, or any reasonable equivalency to it... unlikely. But perhaps they are actually in a position to do this now.

      But then again, my experience there was so bad, I'd never respond to an IBM recruiter again, even if I was in the market for a job, which I am not.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      This is however really the most demented way to do it, because only those that are good at what they do (and hence have other prospects) will leave. The ones staying will include all that have no prospects. Do this several times and you may as well close down the department and re-start from scratch.

      Why again are the people that make such decisions so much money? Oh right, because they know how to give the appearance of knowing how to do their job.

    • This, exactly this.

      I mean seriously... in the age of corporate IM and collaboration(e.g. Webex) applications, why the hell are they complaining about "phone tag"? Just require your employees to keep their damned IM app open if you're that worried about it. I mean, IBM isn't exactly running a commodities trading house, so it's not like they need split-second employee response times...
      --
      In general though, a hybrid solution is best in my opinion... you come in a day or two each week for meetings and suchlike,

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AuMatar ( 183847 )

        IM doesn't fix the phone tag problem. I IM you a message. 20 minutes later, you look at your IM app and respond. By then I'm out at lunch, I IM you back an hour later. Then you're in a meeting. Repeat. It solves it about as much as voicemail did.

        • Voicemail requires more time to obtain the same amount of information that a quick glance at an IM would provide. It also puts the onus on the listener, the one who is being asked something, to figure out what is being asked from a rambling thought stream. When people are forced to put their desires in text form, they will subconsciously organize it coherently and completely before sending it off to you.

          To discourage people from leaving me voicemails I check them only when the system starts emailing me wa

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AuMatar ( 183847 )

            I'm not arguing VM vs IM. IM is better for almost everything. But IM doesn't solve the problem of not being able to connect and have an ongoing conversation- the phone tag problem.

      • I work from home one day a week. And I miss having team mates handy to discuss something quick, or refresh my memory on an issue, or jsut to hear what they are doing and realize we have a site wide issue ballooning.

        Working from home all the time would diminish our effectiveness. I'm not really happy being isolated that one day, but we adapt for that. To rely on 'instant' chat would be annoying - Skype for Business is annoying by itself, offering to make calls when all I wanted was the phone number off the

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe they just figured out how to get rid of a bunch of employees without having to pay severances or unemployment.

      Exactly.

      Everyone has their phone in their pocket. As someone who tele-works to a job across the country, if Michelle Peluso feels like she's "playing phone tag" with people, it's because they don't want to talk to her.

  • The first to quit are the good ones (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:47PM (#54082301)

    Every reorganization, every revamp, every change means that some people will not like it. And those that don't like it have two options: Grin and bear it, or hand in a resignation note.

    Question for 100 points: Will good people, who are sought and have zero problem finding a new job, be in the first or in the latter group? And where will people who know that they have no chance of ever being hired again because they're lazy, dumb or both be?

    And now ponder what group you'll retain with your constant, idiot changes!

    For fuck's sake, when you take over a company, you needn't piss all over it to mark it as yours! It ain't a tree and you're not a dumb dog.

  • Prepare for reduced productivity (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's amazing what I can do in eight hours at home versus the constant interruptions in the office.

  • Work/home balance (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy@tpno-c[ ]rg ['o.o' in gap]> on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @12:49PM (#54082345) Homepage

    It's notable that some of the largest reversals of remote work in recent memory have been spearheaded by women.

    The irony is delicious.

  • Didn't Yahoo! do something similar shortly before tanking? It seems pretty short-sighted to make oneself less competitive at attracting technical workers in the U.S. at a time when many are predicting increased competition for U.S. technical workers.

    • Didn't Yahoo! do something similar shortly before tanking? It seems pretty short-sighted to make oneself less competitive at attracting technical workers in the U.S. at a time when many are predicting increased competition for U.S. technical workers.

      Nonsense - it worked out very well for Marissa Meyer, who is the one that made that decision at Yahoo.

      • That's why she'll make $23 million after she resigns her CEO position at a company she just sold for a meager $4 billion, after being worth $90 billion. Great decision (among many). Bravo!
  • the business suited, company-song-singing, Brutalist architecture and monotonous color scheme are all strong indicators of "inspiring" design elements. "your house is too colorful. come back to the office where everything is so boring you'll sing company songs just to feel something!"
  • Team Connection and BluePages were the two things IBM did right. With those we rarely had to play telephone tag when I was mobile.

  • As RTFA, I'm struck that is affects 5.5k marketers (1.5% of the company's workforce) who are not getting the results that their boss is looking for. Ms. Peluso believes that the issue is with employees not being able to effectively work together because they are in different locations (ie their homes). She may very well be right and it's within her authority to bring the employees into the office.

    I guess you could argue that this is the thin edge of the wedge - more IBM employees from other areas who are

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      From the summary:

      Similar announcements had already been made in other departments, and more would be made in the future.

      In other words, it goes way beyond marketing. This sounds more like Phase One of the next round of layoffs; get everyone together to share their knowledge and have one more close look for performance reviews, then the axe falls, again.

  • I know of no better way to piss off the best talent than to say, you have to move to our preferred location to keep your job because, well no particularly great add, just because.....Probably IBM wants to lay off people but this will backfire. The best who don't want to move will simply say, "Bye" and get offer from a variety of companies, even IBM competitors (who are most likely to hire them in a heartbeat on whatever terms they want within reason, including telecommute). The benefits of working together
    • When this edict was handed down in my IBM department I quit. Found a new telecommute position for more money, more freedom, better products and management that actually appreciates employees. IBM was once a great place to work, but that was a decade ago. Now I'm only ashamed I stayed as long as I did.

  • IBM does not want any USC working for them they want chained to the job 1hb's.

  • This is what happens when you let a Marketing Puke run (ruin?) a company.
  • *sigh* Will MBA schools please start teaching all the C-level wanna be's that while treating all your employees the same is the easy route to follow it is rarely the best route. Sacrificing known productivity increases from remote work for some mystical hoped for innovations seems to be a bad bet. I can actually see it making sense for the highly creative individuals doing marketing campaigns, but I can't see it being of much use to those whose job is to track and squash code bugs.

    Here's a theory that sh
  • Obviously Michelle didn't check with Meg (Whitman). This didn't help HP, I bear witness. Also, chats/PMs are GREAT - as long as you don't use them as substitute to actually talking to people.

