Firefox for Linux is Now Netflix Compatible (betanews.com) 66
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: For a while, Netflix was not available for traditional Linux-based operating systems, meaning users were unable to enjoy the popular streaming service without booting into Windows. This was due to the company's reliance on Microsoft Silverlight. Since then, Netflix adopted HTML5, and it made Google Chrome and Chromium for Linux capable of playing the videos. Unfortunately, Firefox -- the open source browser choice for many Linux users -- was not compatible. Today this changes, however, as Mozilla's offering is now compatible with Netflix!
Here's a quick rewrite:
Until now, Netflix video could not be watched using Firefox on Linux without some monkeying around. Now it can. Enjoy!
You've made Mary Pickford very sad...
This "BrianFagioli" character is associated with several of the recent submissions. Does he benefit in some way from this publicity that Slashdot is giving this "BetaNews" site?
This is Slashdot. No one actually reads the articles.
I think it's that Netflix no longer forces the FF UserAgent to the sliverlight version.
Nothing to see here, move along.
How about never. Does never work for you?
I'm guessing Netflix supports Mozilla's EME now?
Current technical reason: Firefox 52 no longer supports sound [mozilla.org] on any sane Linux system.
Pshaw. Call me when it works on my Palm TX.
Let me know when it works in Aweb on my Amiga 4000.
You can extract the wide-vine extension from something running chome os and then change your agent string...
it'll run but it's stupid slow even on the pi3
This is why (Score:2, Informative)
#!/bin/sh
ln -s
Re:This is why (Score:4, Insightful)
Firefox has been ready for a while. The problem was Netflix sniffing the Linux user-agent and going down the Silverlight path. Now Netflix has fixed that.
One of the many things that's hard about building a browser is taking the blame for stuff like this.
It's certainty very uncivilised not doing this with a drone.
ARM Versions (Score:2)
Would this work for an ARM version of Firefox (e.g. so it could be run on a Raspberry Pi) ?
What "player" is this?
What "player" is this?
Probably the Widevine CDM which is what Chrome and Chromium uses. It doesn't as much play as decode.
No. This is 100% reliant upon DRM plugins called CDMs (Content Decryption Modules) that are OS, browser and architecture dependent. You will never be able to use this on any architecture they don't explicitly allow.
YAY! (Score:2)
until SteamOS finally catches on
People still pay for that stuff? Why?
You do know there are streaming sites out there which remove all the commercials, offer closed captioning, and a selectable quality from 360p-1080p.
I would be totally cool with a working Netflix plugin for my linux-based Kodi installation. I have no problem handing Netflix a tenner every month just to get reliable access to the content they host.
Re: (Score:3)
Anyway, what I really hate is things that could perfectly be delivered through the web to force you to access the content through an app only. I have to little free room on my phone I don't need an app for every websi
Web app (Score:2)
My TV's Netflix app simply wraps a customized browser loading a local web app which uses ajax to talk with netflix. Then they used some sort of browser plug in or modification to get to whatever video library the device supported.
Why wouldn't netflix use a similar approach for all it's apps from toaster to xbox??
You can make a local web app that would fool almost anybody with a properly customized browser (using local OS library means it wouldn't take much ram since it's likely loaded anyhow.)
Less developm
It's about damned time (Score:2)
How come html5 but not on firefox? (Score:2)
HTML 5 video has many mechanisms to restrict media access based on client properties. For example, there is a robustness parameter [github.io] which implementations are expected to evaluate according to their perceived ability to prevent user-controlled access to content.
I suspect that Widevine (the DRM plugin used by Firefox) did not provide a robustness level on Linux which Netflix was comfortable with. To a degree, this is still ongoing. I think the maximum resolution you can get on Linux still is 720p, while Wind
Because of user-agent sniffing by Netflix.
Only SD though. (Score:1)
Bullshit! (Score:2)
They call it "plugin free" but then what the fuck are Content Decryption Modules? I'll tell you what they are, they are the OS, platform and architecture dependent DRM plugins that Firefox uses. Try putting Firefox on your Raspberry Pi and you'll see it will not work.
This is exactly what I was wondering about. I would absolutely love if this allowed it to work on a PI, but if there's still some dependency on a module that isn't available on ARM, it's probably a no-go.
Then again, I've heard of people getting it to work on Chromium by grabbing bits and pieces from a Chromebook (which can play Netflix), so it's still possible AFAIK.
I'm actually OK with DRM modules so long as they follow a known, open standard (and yes, this can be done, much like encryption). Anything else
HBO GO did this some time ago (Score:1)
HBO's GO service in Central Europe was similar: worked only in Chrome on Linux, but since about a month it's working with Firefox on Linux too (HTML5-based).
Still wont re-subscribe (Score:1)
One Streaming Service Down (Score:2)
99% still inhibited by ridiculous artificial restrictions
EME (Score:2)
If I understand correctly, it uses a binary-blob provided, architecture-dependant DRM called CDM
Would EME be an implemented standard, that restriction would be lifted. DRM in a W3C standard may have some good points, after all.