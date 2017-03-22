'Dig Once' Bill Could Bring Fiber Internet To Much of the US (arstechnica.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: If the U.S. adopts a "dig once" policy, construction workers would install conduits just about any time they build new roads and sidewalks or upgrade existing ones. These conduits are plastic pipes that can house fiber cables. The conduits might be empty when installed, but their presence makes it a lot cheaper and easier to install fiber later, after the road construction is finished. The idea is an old one. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) has been proposing dig once legislation since 2009, and it has widespread support from broadband-focused consumer advocacy groups. It has never made it all the way through Congress, but it has bipartisan backing from lawmakers who often disagree on the most controversial broadband policy questions, such as net neutrality and municipal broadband. It even got a boost from Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who has frequently clashed with Democrats and consumer advocacy groups over broadband -- her "Internet Freedom Act" would wipe out the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules, and she supports state laws that restrict growth of municipal broadband. Blackburn, chair of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, put Eshoo's dig once legislation on the agenda for a hearing she held yesterday on broadband deployment and infrastructure. Blackburn's opening statement (PDF) said that dig once is among the policies she's considering to "facilitate the deployment of communications infrastructure." But her statement did not specifically endorse Eshoo's dig once proposal, which was presented only as a discussion draft with no vote scheduled. The subcommittee also considered a discussion draft that would "creat[e] an inventory of federal assets that can be used to attach or install broadband infrastructure." Dig once legislation received specific support from Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.), who said that he is "glad to see Ms. Eshoo's 'Dig Once' bill has made a return this Congress. I think that this is smart policy and will help spur broadband deployment across the country."
..In new construction or total replacement of old roads
Most existing areas, especially rural, still can't get good internet
but who would own this fiber, and will it remain "dark"? There's always rumors and urban legends of tons of installed but unused for one reason or another. Laying more won't help, particularly if its owned by some investor putz intending to charge the Earth to any comm company who'd put it to use.
Anyway, the biggest problem is the last mile, particularly in rural neighborhoods, older neighborhoods, and cities where the roads are already built and too busy and expensive to tear up. That's the excuse Verizon
And, IMHO, it's an issue for the states, not the feds. Communications which enables Interstate Commerce is not itself Interstate Commerce.
And, IMHO, it's an issue for the states, not the feds. Communications which enables Interstate Commerce is not itself Interstate Commerce.
And more important, it is an issue of how a municipality manages it's own rights of way. Since the conduits will be empty, as you point out, it cannot be enabling interstate commerce.
I can see this at the state level, but not federal.
Did you want federal funds to help pay for it? Okay, then you have to install a conduit. But if you're not using federal money, you don't have to.
Kind of like the 21 year-old drinking law. No, the Federal Government can't tell the states what age to set. Yes, they can say, "If it's not 21, no highway funds."
Why should city-dwellers subsidize your chosen lifestyle.
"Dig once" is cheaper, and reduces the need for rural internet subsidies.
Why should city-dwellers subsidize your chosen lifestyle.
Because city dwellers need to eat. Or would you prefer farming within city limits?
It'd be no different from Switzerland, Israel, or any other country that makes every man part of the military reserve.
Agreed. PRIVATE industry knows that there's only one acceptable way to squander resources - executive bonuses.
LTE is fast enough for me.
Nobody complains about LTE speeds. Everybody complains about LTE data caps.
If the U.S. adopts a "dig once" policy... (Score:3)
Misleading headline. Saying "Dig Once Bill Could Bring Fiber..." implies that there is currently a bill undergoing consideration. The article says that the same guy has been proposing it over and over for 8 years.
You could also say "If US Politicians stopped being twats, it could bring internet to people." Or "If people stopped killing people, the world would be better." Or
...you get the picture.
Much of the US... (Score:2)
...in a 1000 years or so, perhaps yeah
Municipal/County Fiber (Score:3)
Or, you know, you could just eliminate the laws that prohibit/restrict Municipal and/or County fiber projects. Two counties I know have PUDs that have deployed fiber to pretty much every address also serviced by their power connection. Residents then have the option to choose Internet service from several different providers (Zayo and Level 3 will also do transit over it), and TV service from several providers, and it's all very reasonably priced and reliable.
Of course, the big boys (Verizon et al) Hate it, because it dramatically lowers the bar to their competition.
Or, you know, you could just eliminate the laws that prohibit/restrict Municipal and/or County fiber projects.
That would be a major change to contract law. The issue with a city competing with an incumbent cable provider is one of contracts. The cable provider has a franchise that has all sorts of conditions and requirements, which would be patently unfair for the city to ignore when it wants to compete. If a company has to do X to operate within a city, then the city itself should be required to do X when it wants to do the same thing.
Of course, the big boys (Verizon et al) Hate it, because it dramatically lowers the bar to their competition.
No, they hate it for two reasons. First, it costs them a lot of money (in franch
Why federal law? (Score:3)
While I'm not terribly familiar with the responsibilities of levels of US government, this seems like something appropriate to being dealt with at the local body or possibly state level. Why is the federal government involved?
OK in Barstow, but ... (Score:3)
Anyone around here here have any practical experience with long runs of conduit in rural areas? I'm all in favor of it if it works. But how do you keep the conduit from filling up with water
... at least in places where it rains now and then? And what happens when that water freezes and expands? And is there a problem with critters homesteading in the pipe? And sediment? And what happens where it crosses active slip-strike fault lines? In other words -- What could possibly go wrong?
Also, shouldn't this be a state and local thing, not a federal government thing? I have no problem with the feds doing the R&D and laying out best practices. But if the Feds pay for this, they'll probably have the entire country including every swamp in Florida and dry lake in the Mojave conduited with mil-spec pipes and full time inspectors and mandatory 20 year replacement cycles. While it's probably a better investment than 22 goddamn aircraft carriers, Or the planned massive rollout of overpriced and underperforming F-35 aircraft, I'm not sure it should be that high on our list of national priorities.
Anyone around here here have any practical experience with long runs of conduit in rural areas? I'm all in favor of it if it works. But how do you keep the conduit from filling up with water
... at least in places where it rains now and then?
There is always water in underground conduit. Electrical and communication lines run in underground conduit are required to be sheathed in the same cable jacket as direct burial lines.
Re: (Score:3)
The conduit is capped and sealed as its laid. So there shouldn't be an opening for water to get in. Of course it will get fractures and water will enter it at times but generally if they are laid properly it shouldn't fill with water and if water does get in it will be small in volume. Same for critters. If it's sealing out the water, animals shouldn't get in.
The pipes they use are also flexible so small amounts of movement wont cause them issues. Fault lines? Do your roads slip that often? If you're
Use A Big Pipe (Score:2)
This is where innerduct comes into play. I built out a campus project a few years ago, and before we pulled cable, we installed MaxCell innerduct. That stuff is magical. It allowed me to run 6 fiber cables through a single 2" conduit, with no damage, and if I ever need to swap one out again (due to a cut or whatever) it's a pretty simple matter to pull it back with a new pull tape. The best part is that it's pre-lubricated with dry silicone, so it's really slippery against the cable jacket material, and it
The disadvantage of many small pipes is that if they are too small, they may not be useful for some purposes, and if you make them too large, you could end up with lots of wasted space when some cables don't need that much room, and you will generally run out of available conduits to put new cables into sooner than if all of the cables had just been in a single much larger pipe. If you make them different sizes, then you create the risk running out of a pipe size if one size is used too often.
If the rat
First i fail to understand why any honest politician would not want broadband everywhere for all people to use..
If there were any honest politicians, there wouldn't be a problem.
Easier, potentially better, to legislate open wholesale. ie if you own the fibre you have to wholesale it to everyone at the same rate. That way you don't get 5 cables laid in the same place and you get rid of more blackspots.
Not happening. (Score:2)
I fully support this idea and I can tell you that their are a handful of multi-billion dollar companies that would rather see the nation go back to using slow-ass DSL before it sees a competitive landscape. They honestly don't care about providing a service, the only thing they care about is that they be the ones to profit from it no matter what the cost to the consumer. As such, you can be assured, the people they bought will kill this bill quite quickly or put in enough legal landmines that only they ca
Nice Idea in theory (Score:2)
Totally not gloating (Score:3)
Norway
Mean: 47 Mbit
Median: 27.7 Mbit
People <4 Mbit: 3.9%
People <1 Mbit: 0.5%
People who can't get fiber: 54%
People who can't get 100/10 Mbit: 22%
People who can't get 4 Mbit on a fixed connection: 5%
People who can't get 10 Mbit LTE outdoor w/antenna: 0.06%
I thought maybe the fiber rollout would slow down, but the last stats indicate a speed up going from 41% to 46% in last year. Next year it seems likely a majority of the population can get fiber.
Possibly a Little Overreaching (Score:2)
I like the concept but regulations likes these are historically the domain of the State. Does the Federal government even have the authority to regulate how roads are constructed?