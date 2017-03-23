The Gig Economy Celebrates Working Yourself to Death (newyorker.com) 78
Writing for The New Yorker, Jia Tolentino documents stories of several people -- a nine-month pregnant Lyft driver, for instance -- who contribute to companies that work on the model of gig economy. Through these tales, Tolentino underscores an increasingly growing pattern in the Silicon Valley (and elsewhere) where companies offer hard-labor contracts to people, pay them peanuts (with little liabilities), and yet find a reason to celebrate their business and encourage more to come onboard. From the article: Fiverr, which had raised a hundred and ten million dollars in venture capital by November, 2015, has more about the "In Doers We Trust" campaign on its Web site. In one video, a peppy female voice-over urges "doers" to "always be available," to think about beating "the trust-fund kids," and to pitch themselves to everyone they see, including their dentist. A Fiverr press release about "In Doers We Trust" states, "The campaign positions Fiverr to seize today's emerging zeitgeist of entrepreneurial flexibility, rapid experimentation, and doing more with less. It pushes against bureaucratic overthinking, analysis-paralysis, and excessive whiteboarding." This is the jargon through which the essentially cannibalistic nature of the gig economy is dressed up as an aesthetic. No one wants to eat coffee for lunch or go on a bender of sleep deprivation -- or answer a call from a client while having sex, as recommended in the video. It's a stretch to feel cheerful at all about the Fiverr marketplace, perusing the thousands of listings of people who will record any song, make any happy-birthday video, or design any book cover for five dollars. I'd guess that plenty of the people who advertise services on Fiverr would accept some "whiteboarding" in exchange for employer-sponsored health insurance. At the root of this is the American obsession with self-reliance, which makes it more acceptable to applaud an individual for working himself to death than to argue that an individual working himself to death is evidence of a flawed economic system. The contrast between the gig economy's rhetoric (everyone is always connecting, having fun, and killing it!) and the conditions that allow it to exist (a lack of dependable employment that pays a living wage) makes this kink in our thinking especially clear.
I thought this was a slashvertisments for whatever that 'fiver' company is, but after reading the summary, I still have no idea what that 'fiver' company is, or what the hell this story is about.
I think it's called Fiverr because you work for an hour and earn a fiver, or something.
This article mostly seems to be about stirring up outrage over the fact that people can choose the terms and hours of their work.
You always have the choice to boycott the companies doing this kind of thing, and only buy from the ones you think behave responsibly.
Nobody is forcing you to buy a computer, and I probably can find a computer assembled by people who care about the product and their conditions. If you think there's a substantial unmet demand for that kind of thing, maybe you or a fellow-traveler should start selling artisanal computers made from sustainably sourced, fair-trade components.
You want to "fix" the parts of human nature that you've been brainwashed to find distasteful. Don't expect the rest of us to jump onto your Marxist bandwagon.
Repeat after me: "The market is not a magic fixall for every problem."
How bizarrely deluded must you be to think that this entirely arbitrary concept of market forces is a substitute for actually caring about actual people and their living conditions?
Found the Libertarian!
Tell me, can you find a computer not made in poor working conditions?
Aren't RPis still being made in the UK?
We also have a choice to become communists, the outcome for most won't be any better
... but we'll drag almost everyone down with us.
So maybe it would in almost everyone's best interest to not let it come to that.
Since you are so obviously in favour of choice, for your lunch you have the following choices:
1. Shit sandwich
2. Vomit stew
3. Ground glass hash
Enjoy!
Meanwhile, in the real world, I will probably make my own lunch (a departure from my routine, because reasons), but there are plenty of places near me willing to trade tasty, reasonably nutritious food for either a lot of money or a little, as I wish.
I'm not working for Fiverr, and don't foresee working in a job where piecework makes sense.
Most of the people arguing against these companies show no understanding of the theory of firms, which jobs are not suited to the kind of piecework arrangement at their heart, or the fact that other economic factors are driving a lot of the sob stories.
But are you sure those places will still exist after they've been undercut by the flood of cheap crap food vendors?
Even if you do find one, will you be able to afford it?
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, chains like McDonald's we're focusing mostly on low prices, and less on quality and nutrition. Somehow, there are more non-chain and small-chain restaurants now than there were then, at least where I've lived.
And having eaten at the second Five Guys location when it was the best one, I get a kick out of its success.
Except for self-deprecating jokey product names, we sure don't seem to be heading towards a Soylent future.
Well, then you managed to avoid the context given by the preamble to the summary. They're saying Fivvvvvrr.com 2.0 (or whatever the f--- they're called) sucks. It doesn't really matter what they make, because that's not what the article is about, it's about how they're an example of a company that dresses up the fact they shit all over the people they work for them by dressing up Victorian labor conditions as dynamism.
Glad it wasn't just me.
Whoever came up with this (Score:1)
"The campaign positions Fiverr to seize today's emerging zeitgeist of entrepreneurial flexibility, rapid experimentation, and doing more with less. It pushes against bureaucratic overthinking, analysis-paralysis, and excessive whiteboarding."
Whoever came up with that deserves excessive waterboarding.
then go somewhere else (Score:1, Insightful)
I'm not aware of people saying "gee, I really don't want that nine-to-five job, I want to be an uberer/fiverr/lyfter". They* are taking those jobs because they don't have anywhere else to go
*I fully expect a few "disproving anecdotes", the best kind of science. But its overwhelmingly true.
Ah, the great "meaning" argument. Whether they were intended
The gig economy is just gigs for some cash not full time employment.
I frankly don't buy it! There are small groups of people who are interested in that sort of thing. Teenagers who still are largely fed/clothed/housed by their parents, perhaps a stay at home parent needing something to do while the kids are at school, retirees who don't perhaps have savings for entertainment and actually want light work as a diversion. Maybe some trust fund babies that want to make a few bucks without rules attached. I am sure there are others. I am also sure this isn't a large enough
http://moscowproject.org/ [moscowproject.org]
to keep up.
Oh, what a relief! For a moment there I thought Microsoft was going into the dairy business.
Celebrates trolling people into clicking on bullshit.
People are taking the jobs (Score:1, Insightful)
Who is the sucker here?
The American obsession with self-reliance (Score:3, Insightful)
> the American obsession with self-reliance, which makes it more acceptable to applaud an individual for working himself to death than to argue that an individual working himself to death is evidence of a flawed economic system.
It's a choice between community and individuals. Self-reliance was great back in the day when you could (in theory) walk into the wilds and build your own civilization, but if you want a modern standard of living there are simply too many things to do, too much to know. We rely heavily on people taking on highly specialized roles and ultimately everyone lives better as a result.
Modern 'self-reliance' is more like modern 'fuck you, I got mine'. It's people exploiting others and making them like it by holding out the carrot of their own anomalous success. And we eat it up because the human brain is shitty at probabilities... we all think WE are going to be the next big exploiter when the odds are far better that we'll win the lottery, and the truth is we're more likely to die by lightning strike than have either of those things happen.
Americans have to get over their fear of socialism and accept that, all other things being equal, a community that works together is stronger and more prosperous than one that does not. Or they can watch wealth disparity continue to increase, a smaller and smaller portion of the population living like near-Gods while the greater portion has less and less. It'll take time for that to become apparent, so long as bellies are full and everyone has an Internet connection, but eventually the mob rises up and you get a revolution.
Wow, so wrong on so many levels.
Cooperation and personal ability are not opposites. You seem to be arguing that willful ignorance and intentional incompetence should be celebrated even more so than they currently are in Hollywood and politics.
It'll take time for that to become apparent, so long as bellies are full and everyone has an Internet connection, but eventually the mob rises up and you get a revolution.
Ah, envy, the root of all socialism. If bellies are full, entertainment is plentiful, and all the other needs are covered well enough, why should I care that someone else's food is more expensive than mine or that they have an indoor tennis court while I'm sitting he
The real world does not support that statement. Economies in the EU are mostly in bad shape. The US is strong and growing.
Citation for that?
What defines strong: military? health of people? per capita earning? homeownership vs homelessness? education?
Yeah, it's wonderful.
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/03/economic-despair/520473/?utm_source=feed [theatlantic.com]
Americans have to get over their fear of socialism and accept that, all other things being equal, a community that works together is stronger and more prosperous than one that does not.
Except that the concept of "self reliance" is enshrined in the US constitution and is such a part of the American psyche that I don't know if it can ever be removed.
(bear with me
.. this may seem like a left wing rant, but it is not)
For example this is seen in the 2nd amendment where the right to bear arms is enshrined. But why would you give someone the right to individually bear arms? That can only be because you want to allow them to be able to unilaterally act in using those arms. Thus in the 2nd ame
Americans have to get over their fear of socialism and accept that, all other things being equal, a community that works together is stronger and more prosperous than one that does not.
You are both right and totally wrong at the same time. Socialism isn't about community its about the state as a stand in for community! Yes we need to accept that in the modern world very men can be islands. Bureaucracy isn't the answer though, it does not scale. Just sit an watch Argentina, Greece, and for that matter the whole Western Europe as it faces mass immigration! That is the future socialism results in.
What we need is actually a form of isolationism. We need force the capital class to have so
News for Nerds for sure.
So now we need warning labels on jobs??? (Score:2)
What's the value add for something like Fiver? (Score:2)
Re: What's the value add for something like Fiver? (Score:2)
Fiverr is more of an escrow service than a gig-firm.
I've used it to hire Graphic Designers when I could not find anyone local.
It fills a narrow niche, but they've somehow blown it out if proportion.
You might be a sucker (Score:2)
“You eat a coffee for lunch,” the ad proclaims. “You follow through on your follow through. Sleep deprivation is your drug of choice. You might be a doer.”
I'll see you and raise you this:
"The busy man is never wise, and the wise man is never busy".
- Lin Yutang
And the point is? (Score:2)
Are you saying Uber, et al are rungs on the ladder? Because they're not. Real rungs on the ladder are things like "education" and "not going into debt forever cause you got sick at 19"
Or, more precisely, that auto plant worker was really working his way up a ladder. But Uber et al explicitly do not allow for advancement.
Company Towns, but on the Internet (Score:2)
This is the logical conclusion of all union-busting that we have done last 25 years. While you might hate unions, the alternative is much worse.
SV is one huge company town right from the last century. The only thing that is missing is Pinkerton thugs cracking skulls.
This is the logical conclusion of all union-busting that we have done last 25 years. While you might hate unions, the alternative is much worse.
The lack of Pinkerton thugs cracking skulls seems like a much better alternative to the definite presence union thugs cracking skulls...
Fivver isn't advertising to their workers (Score:2)
People are starting to notice... (Score:2)
American society has always had the obsession on self-reliance, but I'm glad people are starting to see gig economy jobs for what they are. The question is what we do when the possibilities of realistically supporting yourself evaporate completely, and we go back to a semi-feudal system -- the nobles having all the power and letting the peasants who serve them exist at the bare minimum standard.
For decades in the US, the formula was simple:
- If you're smart, go to college and study anything. A large company
Maybe she would work less hard (Score:1)
If more of the same people who are decrying a pregnant woman burning the candle at both ends for Uber would back Trump on crippling the ability of employers to profit heavily from international labor arbitrage, among other things. But we can't do that, that would violate someone's rights and make it harder for a SF Bay Area entrepreneur to outsource some work to China.
It's a race to the bottom. (Score:2)
Going off-grid an living in middle of nowhere sounds better every day. Of course that is not a effective and sustainable solution that can accomodate everone.
:D
Just working hard and long is not the road to a great life if you are working on the wrong thing. Lyft, Uber, Fiverr etc. are among those. Working hard at creating those companies might have been.