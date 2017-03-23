Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Studios Flirt With Offering Movies Early in Home for $30

Posted by msmash
It looks like Hollywood studios are not kidding around the concept of making the movies available in the home mere weeks after their theatrical debuts. Variety has a new report this week that claims that six out of seven Hollywood studios are in discussions. From the report: However, the companies, particularly Fox and Warner Bros., are showing greater flexibility about timing. Initially, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara had kicked off negotiations with exhibitors by offering to cut them in on a percentage of digital revenues if they agreed to let them debut films on-demand for $50 a rental some 17 days after they opened. Currently, most major movies are only made available to rent some 90 days after their release. Some studios offer films for sale electronically roughly 70 days after their bow in theaters. Other studios, particularly Fox and Universal, felt that $50 was too steep a price to ask consumers to pay. They are now trying to get exhibitors to agree to a plan that would involve a lower priced premium on-demand option that was made available at a slightly later date, according to three studio insiders and two exhibition insiders. Fox and Warner Bros., for instance, are considering making films available between 30 to 45 days after their opening, but at $30 a rental, a price they believe won't give customers sticker shock. Universal, which is seen as being the most aggressive negotiator in these talks, would like the home entertainment debut to remain in the 20-day range.

  • Hahahahaha (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    $30-50 for an in home movie rental?

    Hahahahaha

    • If they make it soon enough after the initial release it would totally be worth it.

      $30 is ~ what you would pay for two tickets during non-prime hours, without the popcorn, soda, and goobers. If this were a family movie I could have my wife and kids plus whatever relatives and friends (especially their kids) in front of a current in theater movie with all the popcorn my hot-air popper can make and all the 3-liter soda and candy they can handle during that time period for less than the cost of three tickets.

    • As a family of four, This is actually quite a deal considering ticket prices are about $15 now and concessions will break your bank account.
      • If instant gratification is worth that much to you, then you're probably already handing over your money to Hollywood at a rapid rate.
  • I guess they figured that at $50, it would be a total flop and they'd just look stupid. At $30, they actually have something there, now that ticket prices are so f@cking high that I go only once every couple of years. I likely won't use it, but there are probably those that will.

  • Why Not On Release Day And For A Regular Price? (Score:3)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @12:47PM (#54096307)
    So film enthusiasts are supposed to spend themselves silly on 4K TV sets, upconverting BluRay players, broadband internet or streaming setups, and then you can't view a film the day it is released because you need to be at the cinema for that? What is the difference between me "not going to the cinema and waiting 90 days for the rental" and "not going to the cinema and waiting 0 days for the rental"? People who WANT to go to cinema WILL go to the cinema. What's the point of keeping people who like to see films @home waiting for 20 - 90 days anyway?

  • Direct to video (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ugen ( 93902 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @12:50PM (#54096325)

    This will finally erase any remaining vestiges of differentiation between "true movies" and "direct to video"/TV shows etc. Which, in turn, in due time will eat into their profits. At the same time, they don't have much choice, do they?

  • One more time? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @12:53PM (#54096357)

    Didn't we discuss this 2 or so weeks ago? Here's a summary of my conclusions (to save everybody time).

    Your local theater chain is going to hate this idea, few people will pay this much to see the movie at home instead of the theater, somebody will figure out how to pirate the film from their living room with much better quality and have a full resolution torrent up within 3 hours of the film's release... I think distributers are fooling themselves thinking this will rake in more revenue...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Didn't we discuss this 2 or so weeks ago?

      This time with feeling!

    • -I don't care what my local chain thinks
      -I know a lot of people with families that would FAR rather pay $30 for their family to watch a movie at home (with pause and rewind) than pay $60+ to go to the movies
      -These same people already pay for their home theater to be the way THEY want, which includes no sticky floors and annoying assholes that disrupt movies.
      -There are many films, like comedies, that some of us REFUSE to see in the theater. The jokes that come second, and you can't hear because people are al

  • I would want at least $100 from the studio to waste my time watching their movies. $800 to suffer through anything with Tom Cruse in it.

  • The industry's mea culpa will be for the major studios to buy out all of these cinema chains and close a significant portion of them down. That's the only way the theaters will agree to this. Regular movie theaters will go the way of the drive in with a few kept around for nostalgia. This is a good thing.

  • There was some earlier Slashdot story that said something like $50 or $70.. glad realism is entering the picture here. Very happy to see some movies on release at home for $30, that actually may get traction.

    A side effect may be further upgrades to people's home theater setups as more people take advantage of the tranquility of a movie at home without a bunch of randos.

  • We are trying to do to movies what we did to software with open source. Reduce its value so much that the people working in the industry struggle to survive. In a capitalist society if you dont pay cash for something you dont value it. We devalued software development by going from license fee based software to open source. Now we want to devalue entertainment by going from Studio funded blockbusters to all Indy movies made on shoestring budgets where the actors have to hold day jobs (Just like those contri

    • We are trying to do to movies what we did to software with open source. Reduce its value so much that the people working in the industry struggle to survive. In a capitalist society if you dont pay cash for something you dont value it. We devalued software development by going from license fee based software to open source. Now we want to devalue entertainment by going from Studio funded blockbusters to all Indy movies made on shoestring budgets where the actors have to hold day jobs (Just like those contributing to open source have to hold day jobs)

      Are you kidding? There are no shortage of people who will do things in front of a camera FOR FREE in the hopes that people will see them. Some are attention whores. Some are hobbyists. There are probably other categories.

    • Re: Open Source is Evil (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      People in Hollywood trying to survive would be good for a change.

    • We are trying to do to movies what we did to software with open source. Reduce its value so much that the people working in the industry struggle to survive

      Huh? That's not what open source did at all. It shifted the value from copying software to creating software. People are still paid to write open source software, it's just that now most of them are paid by companies who want the features added (or the bugs fixed) directly, rather than by some middlemen that want to charge per copy.

  • I would love this. I have two young babies and a nice home theater system. I'd save money on a sitter, and be able to pause when I want to take a mid-movie pee break.
    • I don't get it. Given the choice between paying $30 now, or $1-3 in a few months once it's out on rental / streaming services, you'd pick the former? I can't think of a single film in the last decade that I've wanted to see so much that I'd pay an order of magnitude more to see it now. Plus there's a reasonable sized backlog of things that I want to watch, so even if I watch them in release order they're all available to rent cheaply by the time I get around to them.

  • I'm obviously not the market for this. We still pay $1.50 to get our movies at Redbox. We maybe watch three movies a month, so about $5 a month on movies (sometimes less when we get a Redbox coupon). Paying even $30 a month would be extreme sticker shock for us. Heck, every Tuesday around here all the theaters have $5 movie day when all movies all day long are $5, even new releases. So it is just $10 for my wife and I to go watch a new release in the theater. $30? Not going to happen.

    • It only means you're not even a potential user, that's all. Myself, I find that renting even for only $1.50 is just too much with the hassle of having to go rent the disc and then bring it back, compared to what Netflix offers for $10 per month while staying at home.

  • If you are upper middle class family with 2 children and own a media room with a large (60 inch +) TV with fancy seats and a seperate speaker system, then it makes sense to get this product.

    Your media room is close enough to theater environment, and it is cheaper to pay $30 for one movie than to buy 4 movie tickets.

    And you can also invite friends over and have a party.

    Think of it like a superbowl party, but instead it is a DeadPool 2 party.

