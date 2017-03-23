Twitter Considers Premium Version After 11 Years As a Free Service (reuters.com) 20
Twitter is considering whether or not to build a premium version of its site for select users. It's unclear what the cost would be at this time, but it's very possible it could be in the form of a subscription. Reuters reports: Like most other social media companies, Twitter since its founding 11 years ago has focused on building a huge user base for a free service supported by advertising. Last month it reported it had 319 million users worldwide. Twitter is conducting a survey "to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck," which is an existing tool that helps users navigate the network, spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca said in a statement on Thursday. She went on: "We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people's Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we're exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals." There was no indication that Twitter was considering charging fees from all its users. Word of the survey had earlier leaked on Twitter, where a journalist affiliated with the New York Times posted screenshots of what a premium version of Tweetdeck could look like. That version could include "more powerful tools to help marketers, journalists, professionals, and others in our community find out what is happening in the world quicker," according to one of the screenshots posted on the account @andrewtavani.
There will be something else soon. Hell, I remember when IRC was the thing.
oxymoron (Score:2)
It's a bugs bunny reference. If you're young you may not get it.
Premium tweets? Now I've heard it all.
All I can say is.. (Score:3)
No. None. Nada. Zip. I get twitter for free and it's barely worth that. I had facebook and free was too expensive, they would have to pay me to go back.
I'd pay for a twitter subscription if I could get it Ad-free, Nazi-free, MRA-free and Tweetdeck-free.
Premium virtue signaling (Score:2)
I wonder how many people and companies are willing to pay for the privilege of virtue signaling?
My guess is very few. It is all well and fine to join an online Twitter mob when it is free, but having to pay for it is another matter entirely.
Do you get an extra 140 characters with Premium? (Score:2)
How the fuck would that actually work, anyway? Maybe only premium users can be "Verified" and also get the benefit of 3 factor authentication (CC# required to change passwords, for example). Maybe give premium users the ability to have blinking text?
Maybe I just don't "get" twitter... I have an account, I've maybe posted once in the past year. I don't let social media rule my life. I'm also not a sociopath with a narcissist complex who gets drunk and tweets stupid petulant rants at 3am from the Presidential
Not Twitter (Score:2)
Tweetdeck is an optional interface for Twitter, not Twitter itself.
Woot! (Score:2)
Why settle for any old useless social media when you can PAY for it instead? Introducing the brand new and reformulated Twitter, now with extra bots!
Free service sounded like a lot ot twaddle (Score:2)
Why would I pay for a service that has for years amplified the twaddle of idiots?
Target market likely 'social media pros' (Score:2)
There are many who make a tidy income out of social media, and reaching people through Twitter is part of that. I imagine that is a sensible and reasonably sized target market for one level of 'premium'. Heavy users who can spare a few dollars/pounds per month and are basically Twitter junkies would make another sensible target market. But since Twitter surely can't keep losing money every quarter, it's gotta start thinking of this stuff.