Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Uber Manager Told Female Engineer That 'Sexism is Systemic in Tech' (theguardian.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the here-we-go-again dept.
Sam Levin, writing for The Guardian: Uber is facing yet another discrimination scandal after a manager who was recruiting a female engineer defended the company by saying "sexism is systemic in tech." On 14 March, an engineering manager at Uber tried to recruit Kamilah Taylor, a senior software engineer at another Silicon Valley company, for a developer position at the San Francisco ride-hailing startup, which is struggling to recover from a major sexual harassment controversy. Taylor, who provided copies of her LinkedIn messages with the Guardian, responded by saying: "In light of Uber's questionable business practices and sexism, I have no interest in joining." Taylor was stunned by the reply she received from Uber. The manager, who is a woman, wrote: "I understand your concern. I just want to say that sexism is systemic in tech and other industries. I've met some of the most inspiring people here."

Uber Manager Told Female Engineer That 'Sexism is Systemic in Tech' More | Reply

Uber Manager Told Female Engineer That 'Sexism is Systemic in Tech'

Comments Filter:

  • Hmmm... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That sounds like the recruiter is agreeing/commiserating with her. Nothing to see here?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )
      Agreed.... did not sound like she was justifying it, just making a (sadly) honest statement. What she was saying was that there are good people at Uber, which I'm sure is also true. It's a big company, there will be #@holes and there will be good people.

  • The HR Manager, who like 76% of HRMs is female (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The HR Manager, who like 76% of HRMs in the US is female, said "sexism is systemic".

    You got that right.

  • Please stop putting a "sexism in tech" story on the front page. three times a week. Please! I know you get more clicks and ad views but I beg you not to descend to that level. It's all been said. Every possible part of this debate has been had. Dozens of times. Enough is enough. Gut check: Are you ready to become a Gawker in your quest for shareholder value? I love Slashdot and I don't want to see it go down that road. Down the path to posting more inflammatory posts for clicks or worse, to push a narrative

    • Why? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Please stop putting a "sexism in tech" story on the front page. three times a week.

      Why? Are you a snowflake? Were you triggered? Do you need a safe space where you don't have to see any articles that are offensive to you?

    • Please stop putting a "sexism in tech" story on the front page.

      It's a major problem in technology that really needs to be addressed if this country is going to be competitive in the future. It's unfortunate that it's so inflammatory, but it needs to be addressed.

  • Sexism is systemic (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sexism is systemic, period.

    That doesn't mean it should be tolerated, at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

    Just look at the last election. While everyone screams racism, they overlook the even more prevalent hatred of women that drove a stunning and ridiculous double-standard in the last election. But then, if we examine our culture's sexism, rather than concentrating on its other ills (racism, poor white-people lashing out, etc.), we'd have to look at why we pushed aside a competent woman in 2008 in favor

  • Working outside their area of expertise.

    Say what you like but as a manager or supervisory type, HR better be your friend, or you will be hammered in court. And fired.

    The dumb was/is strong in these Uber managers. Makes me want to buy another car just to say no to Uber.

Slashdot Top Deals

Don't compare floating point numbers solely for equality.

Close