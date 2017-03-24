Uber Manager Told Female Engineer That 'Sexism is Systemic in Tech' (theguardian.com) 20
Sam Levin, writing for The Guardian: Uber is facing yet another discrimination scandal after a manager who was recruiting a female engineer defended the company by saying "sexism is systemic in tech." On 14 March, an engineering manager at Uber tried to recruit Kamilah Taylor, a senior software engineer at another Silicon Valley company, for a developer position at the San Francisco ride-hailing startup, which is struggling to recover from a major sexual harassment controversy. Taylor, who provided copies of her LinkedIn messages with the Guardian, responded by saying: "In light of Uber's questionable business practices and sexism, I have no interest in joining." Taylor was stunned by the reply she received from Uber. The manager, who is a woman, wrote: "I understand your concern. I just want to say that sexism is systemic in tech and other industries. I've met some of the most inspiring people here."
Hmmm... (Score:2, Insightful)
That sounds like the recruiter is agreeing/commiserating with her. Nothing to see here?
Re: (Score:2)
The HR Manager, who like 76% of HRMs is female (Score:2, Funny)
The HR Manager, who like 76% of HRMs in the US is female, said "sexism is systemic".
You got that right.
Please stop (Score:2)
Why? (Score:1)
Please stop putting a "sexism in tech" story on the front page. three times a week.
Why? Are you a snowflake? Were you triggered? Do you need a safe space where you don't have to see any articles that are offensive to you?
Re: (Score:3)
Please stop putting a "sexism in tech" story on the front page.
It's a major problem in technology that really needs to be addressed if this country is going to be competitive in the future. It's unfortunate that it's so inflammatory, but it needs to be addressed.
Re: (Score:2)
I was going to write something similar. Just because it is unpleasant doesn't make it untrue.
Sexism is systemic (Score:1)
Sexism is systemic, period.
That doesn't mean it should be tolerated, at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.
Just look at the last election. While everyone screams racism, they overlook the even more prevalent hatred of women that drove a stunning and ridiculous double-standard in the last election. But then, if we examine our culture's sexism, rather than concentrating on its other ills (racism, poor white-people lashing out, etc.), we'd have to look at why we pushed aside a competent woman in 2008 in favor
Re: (Score:1)
This is pretty much what I was thinking as well after reading TFA. Tried clicking around to see if maybe it just clipped it off in the summary, but that's all that was posted of the conversation.
Though I'm not entirely sure it would necessarily help Uber's image at this point, it would at least be nice to know the remainder of the message. If nothing else so I could know how angry I'm supposed to be.
Smart people (Score:2)
Working outside their area of expertise.
Say what you like but as a manager or supervisory type, HR better be your friend, or you will be hammered in court. And fired.
The dumb was/is strong in these Uber managers. Makes me want to buy another car just to say no to Uber.