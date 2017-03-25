Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


SAS Mocked For Recommending 60% Proprietary Software, 40% Open Source (infoworld.com) 133

Posted by EditorDavid from the sassing-SAS dept.
This week SAS wrote that open source technology "has its own, often unexpected costs," recommending organizations maintain a balance of 60% proprietary software to 40% open software. An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: How they arrived at this bizarre conclusion is hard to fathom, except that SAS sells more than $1 billion worth of proprietary software every year and presumably would like to continue, despite a clear trend toward open-source-powered analytics... In a Burtch Works survey of over 1,100 quant pros, 61.3% prefer open source R or Python to SAS, and only 38.6% opting for SAS, with that percentage growing for open source options every year.

Worse for SAS, a variety of open source data infrastructure and analytics tools threaten to encroach on its bastions in data management, business intelligence, and analytics... Nearly all innovation in data infrastructure is happening in open source, not proprietary software. That's a tide SAS can try to fight with white papers, but it would do better to join by embracing open source in its product suite.
"In the paper, SAS correctly argues that open source versus proprietary software is not an either/or decision..." writes InfoWorld, but they note that the report also "put the percentage of open source adopters at a mere 25%, which is pathetically wrong." The article suggests a hope that the report "is the product of a rogue field marketing team, and not the company's official position." Adobe's vice president of mobile commented on Twitter, "I just wonder who in their marketing dept thought this was a good idea."

  • Elite (Score:5, Funny)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @09:37PM (#54110701)
    What do the other elite forces think - what do the seals use ?

    • Heck with that - what do the cybers use?

      • Donald Trump: "The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough. And maybe, it's hardly doable. But I will say, we are not doing the job we should be doing. But that’s true throughout our whole governmental society. We have so many things that we have to do better. And certainly cyber is one of them."

        Yeah, we gotta do better at "cyber", whatever that is. Has this fucking idiot ever even seen a computer?

        Seriously, Trump has the speech patterns of a classic sociopath- the fractured, awkward grammar, the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by anegg ( 1390659 )
          Having worked for years with a US defense contractor, and being married to someone who works at a government-funded research and development organization, I can tell you that the word "cyber" being used as a noun rather than an adjective is well-ensconced in the US government domain. It appears to me that it generally refers to what I might call cyber security, but the usage of the term smears out to encompass other related domains as well. There are units of organizations that are called things like "the

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by r1348 ( 2567295 )

      Last time I checked, seals seem to run mostly on fish, with the occasional penguin thrown in for the sake of variety.
      They however seem to disregard licensing entirely, supposedly because they share the same environment with pirates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      What do the other elite forces think - what do the seals use ?

      SEALS are at best in the top 5.

      1) French Foreign Legion 2nd REP GCP
      2) Guatemalan Kaibiles
      3) Mexican GAFE
      4) UK SAS
      5) US Navy SEALS

      Actually, many SAS and SEALS train with the Kaibiles, and after their stint in the US/UK military they end up joining the French Legion to see real action.

      • Hey, you forgot about the Keyboard Warriors! Surely they must be the fiercest of them all.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          Hey, you forgot about the Keyboard Warriors! Surely they must be the fiercest of them all.

          Kaibiles are required to raise a pet and then kill it. Elite Legionnaires are thrown handcuffed in a small cage with a live chicken and are only allowed out once the chicken is dead. Spetsnaz used to be handed a shovel at the end of the training day and only had a moment to dig a hole and jump in it before officers started shooting at them.

          But yes, those guys have nothing on the fierce keyboard warriors, such as PTA moms putting up outraged Facebook pages or male feminazis joining twitter mobs.

    • I live just down from the Australian SAS regiment base and was at the pub once with a couple of DBA friends talking about databases and was talking about SAS VS Oracle, and some drunk meathead walked over and said "Listen yo fuck don't talk about what you don't know about. Oracle? Maybe come up with a better bad guy name. How about commies we DID fight them".

    • Is it a case of "GNU dares wins."?
    • What would Brian Boytan* do? South park had it right from the beginning.

  • Advantage of proprietary software (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You might get tickets to a playoff game, courtesy of the vendor's sales guys.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      If you have a decent budget, call Red Hat or Hortonworks and you'll see that open source vendors can also wine and dine you properly.

  • As unpopular as it will be to hear... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Digital Avatar ( 752673 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @09:53PM (#54110783) Journal

    ...they're quite right. Open Source is not magic pixie dust. As long as software is made with the same broken techniques, the same broken tools, by the same broken people, it will continue to be just as broken as proprietary software. I think after a decade and a half of pro-FOSS FUD it's finally gotten to the point where people are ready to admit that the promise of FOSS has fallen well short of the mark due primarily to a lack of market incentives to ensure software is produced using best current engineering practices.

    Consequently, whatever your particular need, you may find that a FOSS application fits the bill where a proprietary one wouldn't, or vice versa. It just depends on exactly what functionality you want, and there's no hard and fast rule to guide you. You literally are forced to try different packages, see which ones are buggy, and then pick the one that's right for you.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So what if open source has the same issues as proprietary software. Faced with the choice between open source software which I can purchase support for on an open and competitive market from my choice of consultant, or proprietary software with licensing traps set to catch me out with massive unexpected costs when my server has one too many cores

      • At the end of the day it comes down to being able to use the software. If a product works, whether it's open source or not, you'll use it. When both open source and proprietary products are equally buggy and for the same reasons, we shouldn't be so quick to dismiss either one. Instead, we should carefully investigate what's available and choose what actually works. For most consumer needs, open source will still get the job done, bugs and all. For more specialized needs, proprietary may be the only game in

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Bert64 ( 520050 )

          Well all else being equal, the open choice is almost always the better one..
          When both options are buggy, at least you have the chance to fix the source yourself, and you'll always be able to maintain it and migrate your data out of it if you need to use something else in the future.
          Companies often spend a LOT of money on acquiring, customising and managing closed source, why not spend some of that money on bugfixing open source and returning the fixes to the community? If everyone did that then software wou

      • It still depends. There are a lot of factors. And quite frankly how the product is licensed is way down on the bottom of conserned. Most organizations are able to negotiate better contract with these companies. Do you think a 1,000+ employee companies will be using standard windows licenses? No they will negotiate with Microsoft for a license and conditions that fit there needs. With FOS it is what you get that comes with it. If it is GNU you better be sure that you don't use it in your product if you

    • Re:As unpopular as it will be to hear... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TapeCutter ( 624760 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @10:58PM (#54110965) Journal
      Yep, but the idea you can recommend a particular configuration by a simple percentage is just silly.

    • Re:As unpopular as it will be to hear... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @11:23PM (#54111007)

      It just depends on exactly what functionality you want, and there's no hard and fast rule to guide you. You literally are forced to try different packages, see which ones are buggy, and then pick the one that's right for you.

      The difference is that when you find the software package you want, if it's open source then you can improve it and squish the nasty bugs but if it's closed you are stuck waiting for someone to fix it for you. If you don't want to put the time/money/effort into improving the software then I believe the saying, "beggars can't be choosers" comes into play.

      TL:DR: Put the money you would have paid for getting closed source into improving open source and everyone will have much better software. Simply whining about it not being perfect helps nobody.

      • This is such a bad argument (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Sycraft-fu ( 314770 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @04:18AM (#54111551)

        Every time there's a story about OSS software being less than perfect, someone always trots this tired crap out. "Oh if it isn't want you want you can just fix it!" That is complete bullshit and you should know it. If you don't, you are hopelessly naive.

        First off, most people are not programmers and many do not even have the request problem solving, analytical, and mathematical skills to become one. If you aren't a programmer, you can't just go and fix software. Becoming a programmer isn't magic either, you don't go and read a book and then you are good. It takes years of experience to get proficient, and decades to really master and is something you need to spend a lot of time on. If you think you are some hot-shit programmer and you "picked it up just by reading" and "just do it in your spare time" then guess what? You aren't near as good as you think you are.

        Second, even if someone is a programmer they may not have the requisite skills or knowledge to deal with a piece of software. Not all software is created equal, not all problems are the same to solve. Someone might be a programmer who's actually pretty good, but knows about making database code because that's what they do. However if they are trying to implement an algorithm for processing audio they might be lost because they don't understand how that works, it is another set of knowledge.

        Finally, even if someone does have the skills, knowledge and experience to do it, maybe they just don't want to spend the time. We all have only so much time to spend in a day, maybe they are not interested in dropping a bunch of time to fix something that is to them just a tool. They'd rather pay to have one that works and spend their time on other shit.

        So knock it off with the "oh it is open just do it yourself" crap. That is extremely silly, and you know it.

        • Except that with really popular ecosystems like R or Python, the chance that either someone will fix it or that the common interest will lead to it being fixed is quite a bit higher than with randomly picked piece of FLOSS.

      • The difference is that when you find the software package you want, if it's open source then you can improve it and squish the nasty bugs

        No, the difference is *YOU* may be able to do that, but 99.9999% of open source software users are not capable of doing that regardless of how much source code is available.

        In a more corporate world you could pay someone to do something, but then just like with the proprietary vendor when you pay for support you can hold them to account on their bugs too.

        TL:DR: Put the money you would have paid for getting closed source into improving open source and everyone will have much better software.

        Throwing money at what is in the large part hobby / side projects may squash some bugs but you're equally outta luck if your idea of good differs with what

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Bert64 ( 520050 )

          Paying for support doesn't mean you can hold them to account for bugs or that these bugs will ever get fixed either...
          You might get their assistance to implement some kludgy workaround, but that's usually all you'll get.

          • Paying for support doesn't mean you can hold them to account for bugs or that these bugs will ever get fixed either... You might get their assistance to implement some kludgy workaround, but that's usually all you'll get.

            That depends entirely on your support agreement, and if you're a company large enough to waste money on the likes of SAS then you're a company large enough to sway and negotiate the terms of your support agreement.

            If you have enough buying power you can even get the world's largest software vendor to write a custom version of their OS for you. Not every battle is David vs Goliath. There are quite a few Goliath vs Goliath battles.

            • The terms of support agreements have to do with how fast of a response you get, and when you have to pay extra, and when you get refunds because something took too long to fix.

              What you don't get is magic, or a satisfaction guarantee on bugfixes or workarounds.

              Even if they agree to write a custom version of their OS for you, it doesn't mean you'll be happy. It might be an awful idea that means now you get security patches for zero-day exploits a couple months after everybody else. It might mean you hit EOL b

        • "Throwing money at what is in the large part hobby / side projects"

          And there is your strawman. Nobody was recommending anything of the sort and you know it.

          • I know it's not trendy to read threads for context, but what you were replying too was literally prefaced by "TL;DR"

    • Re:As unpopular as it will be to hear... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @11:29PM (#54111023) Homepage

      Meh, I'd say the people who write open source software on a non-commercial basis generally have a passion for it, make more effort in making it work correct and work harder to hone their skills than coders just looking for a paycheck. What's missing is usually the time and resources, sometimes it amazes me how much gets done with a skeleton crew. Projects and packages where it turns out there was really only one maintainer and he suddenly got other priorities and things go into limbo.

      Most projects are not like the Linux kernel where there's several candidates and a nomination process. Often it's more like if you want to write code or take ownership then tag, you're it. Or it's just nobody who is going to write that kind of software or functionality in their spare time. Or it just reaches a level of mediocrity that's good enough to get shit done and not enough care about polish or user friendliness or niche features. It's 2017 and MS Office and Photoshop is alive and well. I think I've heard since '97 that Office was pretty much "done", well shouldn't we be catching up then?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      The ridiculous part is the 60/40 recommendation.
      It is turning statistics over its head.
      A conclusion that says that 60% of cases are better served by proprietary software can make sense. They are obviously biased but why not.
      But saying that companies should make 60/40 a goal is like saying that because 60% of cars work better with gasoline and 40% use diesel then all cars should run with a 60/40 gas/diesel mix.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quax ( 19371 )

      SAS always wanted to kill R, since forever, and Dr. Goodnight hung on to the goal way past the point when it was clear that this was a losing battle.

      As somebody who used to work at SAS, I can attest that their older core products are rock solid but the new stuff is often (if not always) over-burdened with issues, and released too early. I used to work with some R&D teams, and my impression was that they are spread to thin, over too many products.

      Don't get me wrong, they are committed to fixing things an

    • As long as software is made with the same broken techniques, the same broken tools, by the same broken people, it will continue to be just as broken as proprietary software.

      Bitter, are we?

      • well, it's also true, at least in the fields SAS deals with.

        "Despite substantial work, none of their Scala model translations match the results from their Python model development, and nobody in the company knows how to fix this problem."

        i can attest to this. i suspect, based on "Scala model translations", that they are using Databricks, which is a broken platform despite being an industry golden boy; everyone uses it, mostly just because everyone else uses it. Databricks is for open source what fucking Ora

    • On the surface I agree with you. In practice, I've gone the other direction and have become more pro-open-source over the years.

      One example is MATLAB. I like MATLAB, and consider myself fairly good at it. People come to me to ask MATLAB questions. With that said, my company has floating licenses and these are a pain. Mathworks is very responsive in their customer service, but when you find a bug, you have to work around it or wait until they fix it. On the odd occasion where you want to actually distribute

  • Seems about right (Score:5, Informative)

    by somenickname ( 1270442 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @09:56PM (#54110793)

    This seems about right. Once you've introduced proprietary software into the mix, a huge amount of your time is going to be spent fighting with the software vendor, waiting for updates from the software vendor, working around the idiocy of the software vendor, etc. So, even though 90% of the company runs on open source software, you still need 60% of the workforce to deal with the proprietary software.

    • Re:Seems about right (Score:5, Informative)

      by darkain ( 749283 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @10:39PM (#54110911) Homepage

      This is however also true of open-source software. There are some very large and mission critical software tools in usage today that I've found bugs in, debugged them, wrote patches, and then had to argue with maintainers to get them pushed upstream. This process often times takes MONTHS after the patch is available and ready to go. The only other option is to literally manually build the package each and every new release with the small patches in place rather than using distribution pre-built packages, which takes considerably more time to deploy to an entire cluster than a simple "update" from apt, yum, pkg, whatever. So yes, even in F/OSS, there are costs with dealing with the software.

      • Re:Seems about right (Score:4, Interesting)

        by jopsen ( 885607 ) <jopsen@gmail.com> on Saturday March 25, 2017 @10:52PM (#54110943) Homepage
        Well, with open source you have the option to patch... With proprietary you are forced to find a workaround or make a hack to the part of the system you control.

        Personally, I usually do a work around and keep using upstream packages... Then file a PR/patch and when/if that lands go remove my workaround.

        Just because open source software gives you the option to fix it yourself and roll our own patch packages doesn't mean you have to choose that road.
        It depends on the situation.. But at-least you have the option! :)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          But at-least you have the option! :)

          Amen to that. For years every time I've used Python on AIX I commented out a line of code in one of the core Python libraries to make it work better on that cursed O/S. I couldn't do that with Powershell on Windows.

      • There is a huge distinction between what you've described and how that process would work in a proprietary software environment. The moment you discovered the bug, you had the resources to debug it. The moment you debugged it, you had the resources to at least deploy it in a fashion that would allow you to continue to do work (admittedly in a possibly haphazard way). At some point in the future, your fix (or something like it) will be integrated and away you go.

        Contrast that to proprietary software. You

      • So you already have a patched version working the way you want without having to involve the vendor at all (you chose to do so after the fact, it isn't a requirement.) So you are saying it ISN'T true then, really, aren't you now?

    • Re:Seems about right (Score:5, Funny)

      by SendBot ( 29932 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @11:15PM (#54110995) Homepage Journal

      This happens to me too. With one such software, I was trying to discuss my bugfix in the forum when the admin deleted my comment. I asked why, and he said disclosing my fully-original modification that made the software work was a violation of the license agreement.

      So I asked if Google was in violation of their license for distributing the code they ripped off and removed the Apache license from, and they deleted the whole post.

    • SAS correctly argues.............yep.

    • So, even though 90% of the company runs on open source software, you still need 60% of the workforce to deal with the proprietary software.

      The biggest and most complex piece of application software most companies run is their ERP system(s), which doesn't really have an open source alternative except for at the smallest levels.

  • Percentage doesn't matter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @09:59PM (#54110795) Journal
    The percentage here isn't the story, the story is that they are recommending open source.
    Fifteen years ago, that wouldn't have happened: open source was a communist virus.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbn-o ( 555068 )

      The only reason Microsoft changed their language on that was because they recently learned people didn't care about them for many server-side activities including web hosting and what to run in VMs (two areas where GNU/Linux is popular). Microsoft wants to frame things in terms of popularity because it can't compete on software freedom. When Microsoft failed to show high popularity in those markets they figured they'd rather have organizations include them somewhere in the system than totally exclude them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Oh, I think the percentage bit is significant. It shouldn't be news that they've acknowledged reality; but it's remarkable that their responses is so meaningless.

      It makes me wonder whether this is just marketing BS or whether they're really that incoherent about strategy.

      Many proprietary software companies have prospered in an era of open source acceptance -- even when very good free software alternatives for their products exists (Microsoft, Oracle). But although we don't tend to think of them that way,

  • Software for sale... (Score:2, Informative)

    by creimer ( 824291 )
    I came across a box of personal papers from the late 1990's that had print out of license keys for dozens of programs that I bought back then. Many of those programs have open source counterparts. Except for some specialized software, I generally don't buy software anymore.

  • When Adobe writes "I just wonder who in their marketing dept thought this was a good idea." let's be clear about this—Adobe's main source of revenue is user-subjugating software (proprietary software) just like SAS. So Adobe isn't arguing that a user ought to prefer FLOSS, even reject proprietary software. Adobe's objection comes down to either quibbling over percentage points in SAS' recommendation or rejecting the recommendation altogether on the basis that any discussion of this is likely to bring

  • The same old bullshit. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 25, 2017 @10:13PM (#54110841)

    I've heard before about the "hidden costs" of open source software. What utter crock. Closed source software has:

    1) The same or worse hidden costs:

    Their support largely consists of other users in support forums, with the majority of the cost absorbed by the client organisation.

    Licence management costs are compared to zero as a baseline, and litigation for accidental breaches of licence is a real and catastrophically expensive danger for closed source only.

    In terms of the effectiveness of the software, commercial software is largely chosen by those ill equipt to make the choice, based on marketing rather than any sensible criteria, so it LESS likely to be effective (and no, your favourite example of photoshop being nicer than GIMP or whatever doesn't change this general point, because that is consumer software in a completely different domain).

    Lock in! Your bosses subscribe to the sunk cost fallacy. If you work out that it is worse than open source alternatives, you're still stuck with it because "we bought it so you better use it!". Then when it's time for contract renewal "we don't have time to swap" so you have to renew. Bullshit.

    2) More up front cost:

    Again, open source sets the standard at $0, and to take my most hated example of business software that is shitter than numerous open source alternatives (ClearCase), you can start the bargaining at about, what was it? $4k per head? They don't make it easy to find the cost but I think that was it. And if you are one of those people going "oh I don't understand why all of my co-workers hate clearcase because I have no trouble getting it to work and it has this one feature that is really nice in a particular use case, so..." do you actually imagine that to be worth the cost?

    The sad thing about all this is: I'm not an open source / free software zealot. I don't have a problem with the idea of paying a fair amount for something that is good value for money. My problem is that IT IS NOT THE CASE, in general, for closed source software from large vendors, and SAP, in particular, is shithouse in most cases that I have seen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cybaea ( 79975 )

      ...Their support largely consists of other users in support forums, with the majority of the cost absorbed by the client organisation.

      In most cases I'd agree with you: vendor support is a dumbed down user forum much inferior to Stackoverflow.

      However, it has been a couple of years since I last managed larger teams using this software, but the support from SAS was simply outstanding. Nothing like it anywhere else. You call, they answer and you speak immediately to someone really knowledgeable in the tool, in stats (the main use case for SAS), and, more often than not, in your industry. Never had to do more than one transfer to get anything

  • I read the summary, then decided I wanted some popcorn on hand before I started reading the comments.

    Carry on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      I wanted some popcorn on hand before I started reading the comments.

      Are you currently leaving smudges on a touch screen or on a keyboard?

      • I for one, have learnt how to use one hand when viewing web pages - no residue on my input devices - except... never mind.

  • What is SAS? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by fustakrakich ( 1673220 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @10:35PM (#54110903) Journal

    SAS software's primary focus is on getting maximum value from analytics. A reliable, open analytics platform underpins that focus. Combining the power of SAS with open source technologies enables you to unify disparate toolsets, eliminate silos, increase productivity, foster collaboration and facilitate business agility.

    Ah, a buzzword generator. Are these people relevant to policy wankers?

  • SAS is expensive shelfware (Score:5, Informative)

    by lucm ( 889690 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @11:30PM (#54111027)

    A former client of mine was paying SAS $10,000/month to host a shitty dashboard that was updated once per quarter. It didn't even come with a vanity URL. That's the typical SAS market: gold-plated clients with unlimited budgets and almost no actual needs.

    We spent an afternoon rewriting this piece of shit as a HTML dump from matlab and "deployed" it on the corporate intranet.

    When you don't provide added value, you quickly become obsolete.

    Farewell, SAS.

  • Nearly every SAS customer I have heard of has either sued them or engaged in some serious name calling. How on earth does SAS not only continue to stay in business, but in many cases SAS will screw up royally, engage in a public fight with a company, only to have that company expand their SAS deployment.

    When I see a company deploying SAS, I usually am seeing a company that has recently been taken over by MBAs. Maybe a big family company that is moving on to the third generation. Maybe a company where the
    • Worked at a number of companies that use SAS ... and none had sued them. Part of the love users have for SAS is the user survey: what the users want determines what SAS works on for the next year.

      And ... MBAs? WTF? Seriously, SAS is one of the most comprehensive, technically oriented languages out there. It doesn't support the 'McDonald's Burger-Flipping Developer' approach like many other languages - it requires someone with more than a one-or-two year college course to work effectively in it.

      It i

  • 60/40 is exactly right. (Score:3)

    by Snufu ( 1049644 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @12:49AM (#54111171)

    I have experimented with many mixtures of proprietary and open source software and discovered the ideal ratio when creating a document is: six pages in MS Word, four pages in Libre Office. Harmony and balance. However, it does slow down our team workflow. And making every document exactly ten pages doesn't speed things up either.

  • Maybe they just mixed up the numbers from the Burtch Works survey.

  • Yeah, it's been many years since I worked in IT. I can see it now that it took me several minutes to decipher "SAS". In academia we use and love open source, and abbreviations such as "SAS" mean little to nothing. At first I thought "the British SAS? Or is it the Scandinavian Airlines (that would be more plausible)?" I guess it's not only me having left the world of IT industry but also the arbitrariness of the statement of 60% proprietary + 40% OS. I haven't had to deal with such BS in over a decade.

  • There is also GNU PSPP as an open source SPSS alternative and Octave as a Matlab alternative. For more stuff: https://theouterlinux.com/rese... [theouterlinux.com]. I tried to pick as many cross-platform open source software as I could. Any other suggestions would be awesome.

  • As a community we have had the wrong focus with the fight over open versus closed software. It doesn't matter. While I prefer my software open source there are times when it just won't be made unless a commercial entity sells it under a closed source model.

    However the important fight that we have long neglected, and continue to do so for the most part, is for the open access to our data. I don't care how I created my data. It is mine and I should never be held hostage to access it. When an application is

  • Look, they are selling closed software. Frankly it's shocking they recommend any open source. The numbers seem random to me, but then I did not read their so called report.

  • WHAT? A commercial company releasing a pseudo-intellectual white paper to support a position that benefits them? I'm shocked! Besides, what is this, 1998? FUD? Really? You know the company that started the whole FUD thing just added support for Linux to their OS?

  • I had a problem, so I hired SAS. Now I have 2,174 problems and no money to fix them.

    SAS' motto should be, "Our Cure Is Worse Than The Ailment"

  • My company HEAVILY uses SAS. They use it for the predictive model. They just recent upgraded to SAS Visual Analytics. That requires Python and runs (no shit) 39 web applications on one Tomcat instance. It literally takes the server 45 minutes to boot up! It's ridiculous. It's purely a Java system that uses Flash for gods sake! It's cost is UNGODLY! for two servers (test and production) each with 24 cores was $100K+++++.

  • sometimes software has unexpected costs. Never heard of that before.

