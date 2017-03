SAS Mocked For Recommending 60% Proprietary Software, 40% Open Source

This week SAS wrote that open source technology " has its own, often unexpected costs ," recommending organizations maintain a balance of 60% proprietary software to 40% open software . An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld:"In the paper, SAS correctly argues that open source versus proprietary software is not an either/or decision..." writes InfoWorld, but they note that the report also "put the percentage of open source adopters at a mere 25%, which is pathetically wrong." The article suggests a hope that the report "is the product of a rogue field marketing team, and not the company's official position." Adobe's vice president of mobile commented on Twitter , "I just wonder who in their marketing dept thought this was a good idea."