SAS Mocked For Recommending 60% Proprietary Software, 40% Open Source (infoworld.com) 22
This week SAS wrote that open source technology "has its own, often unexpected costs," recommending organizations maintain a balance of 60% proprietary software to 40% open software. An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: How they arrived at this bizarre conclusion is hard to fathom, except that SAS sells more than $1 billion worth of proprietary software every year and presumably would like to continue, despite a clear trend toward open-source-powered analytics... In a Burtch Works survey of over 1,100 quant pros, 61.3% prefer open source R or Python to SAS, and only 38.6% opting for SAS, with that percentage growing for open source options every year.
Worse for SAS, a variety of open source data infrastructure and analytics tools threaten to encroach on its bastions in data management, business intelligence, and analytics... Nearly all innovation in data infrastructure is happening in open source, not proprietary software. That's a tide SAS can try to fight with white papers, but it would do better to join by embracing open source in its product suite.
"In the paper, SAS correctly argues that open source versus proprietary software is not an either/or decision..." writes InfoWorld, but they note that the report also "put the percentage of open source adopters at a mere 25%, which is pathetically wrong." The article suggests a hope that the report "is the product of a rogue field marketing team, and not the company's official position." Adobe's vice president of mobile commented on Twitter, "I just wonder who in their marketing dept thought this was a good idea."
Heck with that - what do the cybers use?
You might get tickets to a playoff game, courtesy of the vendor's sales guys.
...they're quite right. Open Source is not magic pixie dust. As long as software is made with the same broken techniques, the same broken tools, by the same broken people, it will continue to be just as broken as proprietary software. I think after a decade and a half of pro-FOSS FUD it's finally gotten to the point where people are ready to admit that the promise of FOSS has fallen well short of the mark due primarily to a lack of market incentives to ensure software is produced using best current engineering practices.
Consequently, whatever your particular need, you may find that a FOSS application fits the bill where a proprietary one wouldn't, or vice versa. It just depends on exactly what functionality you want, and there's no hard and fast rule to guide you. You literally are forced to try different packages, see which ones are buggy, and then pick the one that's right for you.
So what if open source has the same issues as proprietary software. Faced with the choice between open source software which I can purchase support for on an open and competitive market from my choice of consultant, or proprietary software with licensing traps set to catch me out with massive unexpected costs when my server has one too many cores
At the end of the day it comes down to being able to use the software. If a product works, whether it's open source or not, you'll use it. When both open source and proprietary products are equally buggy and for the same reasons, we shouldn't be so quick to dismiss either one. Instead, we should carefully investigate what's available and choose what actually works. For most consumer needs, open source will still get the job done, bugs and all. For more specialized needs, proprietary may be the only game in
This seems about right. Once you've introduced proprietary software into the mix, a huge amount of your time is going to be spent fighting with the software vendor, waiting for updates from the software vendor, working around the idiocy of the software vendor, etc. So, even though 90% of the company runs on open source software, you still need 60% of the workforce to deal with the proprietary software.
This is however also true of open-source software. There are some very large and mission critical software tools in usage today that I've found bugs in, debugged them, wrote patches, and then had to argue with maintainers to get them pushed upstream. This process often times takes MONTHS after the patch is available and ready to go. The only other option is to literally manually build the package each and every new release with the small patches in place rather than using distribution pre-built packages, wh
Personally, I usually do a work around and keep using upstream packages... Then file a PR/patch and when/if that lands go remove my workaround.
Just because open source software gives you the option to fix it yourself and roll our own patch packages doesn't mean you have to choose that road.
It depends on the situation.. But at-least you have the
Fifteen years ago, that wouldn't have happened: open source was a communist virus.
When Adobe writes "I just wonder who in their marketing dept thought this was a good idea." let's be clear about this—Adobe's main source of revenue is user-subjugating software (proprietary software) just like SAS. So Adobe isn't arguing that a user ought to prefer FLOSS, even reject proprietary software. Adobe's objection comes down to either quibbling over percentage points in SAS' recommendation or rejecting the recommendation altogether on the basis that any discussion of this is likely to bring
I read the summary, then decided I wanted some popcorn on hand before I started reading the comments.
Carry on.
SAS software's primary focus is on getting maximum value from analytics. A reliable, open analytics platform underpins that focus. Combining the power of SAS with open source technologies enables you to unify disparate toolsets, eliminate silos, increase productivity, foster collaboration and facilitate business agility.
Ah, a buzzword generator. Are these people relevant to policy wankers?