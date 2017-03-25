Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Businesses United States Cloud Privacy Security

Comcast Launches New 24/7 Workplace Surveillance Service (philly.com) 123

Posted by EditorDavid from the I'll-be-seeing-you dept.
America's largest ISP just rolled out a new service that allows small and medium-sized business owners "to oversee their organization" with continuous video surveillance footage that's stored in the cloud -- allowing them to "improve efficiency." An anonymous reader quotes the Philadelphia Inquirer: Inventory is disappearing. Workplace productivity is off. He said/she said office politics are driving people crazy. Who you gonna call...? Comcast Business hopes it will be the one, with the "SmartOffice" surveillance offering formally launched this week in Philadelphia and across "70 percent of our national [internet] service footprint," said Christian Nascimento, executive director of premise services for the Comcast division. Putting a "Smart Cities" (rather than "Big Brother is watching you") spin on "the growing trend for...connected devices across the private and public sectors," the SmartOffice solution "can provide video surveillance to organizations that want to monitor their locations more closely," Nascimento said...
The surveillance cameras are equipped with zoom lenses, night-vision, motion detection, and wide-angle lenses, while an app allows remote access to the footage from smartphones and tablets (though the footage can also be downloaded, or stored online for up to a month). Last year Comcast was heavily involved in an effort to provide Detroit's police department with real-time video feeds from over 120 local businesses, which the mayor said wouldn't have been successful "Without the complete video technology system Comcast provides."

  • German approach (Score:5, Informative)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @07:41PM (#54110237)

    Personally I like the German approach better. No logging. None. We have swipe cards to enter the building for security reasons, when it was found that the timestamps of those cards were logged there was a huge stink about it even though as best anyone could tell no one actually ever accessed the logs. Employers are simply not allowed to monitor employees.

    Now that can go too far as well since that inhibits our ability to improve processes and makes incident investigation very difficult, but it's a shitload better than what is being proposed here.

    • I'll take the German approach over anything else the EwwSA has to offer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Indeed, this would be illegal in the EU in general due to the European Charter on Human Rights and EU data protection laws.

      It's interesting how the EU and the US treat freedom differently. The US has extreme negative* freedom, that is the government doesn't interfere to either restrict or protect. The EU has more of a mixture of positive and negative freedom, where some interference is accepted as necessary to protect human rights and allow people to live some kind of meaningful life. Both options have meri

  • also have maximum security...or at least the max affordable

    • Re: (Score:2, Redundant)

      by arglebargle_xiv ( 2212710 )
      If they're going for that level of surveillance, why don't they just use paid or coerced informants like the Gestapo, KGB, and Stasi used? It'd be much cheaper and less effort to run.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward


      also have maximum security...or at least the max affordable
      Not exactly. The command and control mentality with corporate America is quite common. I used to work for a Fortune 100 company. Hell, I'll tell you the name. World Fuel Services. More accurately, I worked for a company that was bought by them. I eventually left of my own accord because the place had grown so toxic because of corporate, but that's another story.

      After being acquired, eventually the corporate facilities guy got around to us, and

      • Just walk into any healthcare facility in the US. Panopticon ain't in it. We've got cameras monitoring cameras and locks protecting locked drawers.

        In college I worked for a large aviation company as a summer intern in a high security facility. It was more relaxed than the little hospital I work in presently. I just wish they would let us review the feeds so I could figure out where I left my glasses.

  • New policy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:03PM (#54110305)

    In addition to the new "Big Brother know best" observation system, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

    • I care about productivity. It's easy enough to measure that and if this works, businesses will do it. In the few places where there's competition for workers left you won't see this crap, but for us rank and file we'll suck it down. Especially as outsourcing, H1-Bs and automation devour job opportunities in a world where quality of life is increasingly tied to your job.

  • does the equipment have outlet / renting fees? (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:10PM (#54110329)

    does the equipment have outlet / renting fees? Knowing Comcast they may just do that + lock you into a 2-3 year deal as well.

  • high definition is now only 720p at comcast! (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:14PM (#54110343)

    high definition is now only 720p at comcast! I can buy my own 1080P ones for under $100 each.

  • to pay for lights, the nightvision sounds attractive to my employer. It sucks working Seattle Hundreds (16 hours a day Mon-Thur and 12 hours a day Fri-Sun) in a dim office.

  • And you will need to rent Comcast internet hardwar (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:18PM (#54110361)

    And you will need to rent Comcast internet hardware to make use of this. Yes if you want comcast business internet static ip you must rent there gateway on top of the static ip fee.

  • Funny (Score:3)

    by transporter_ii ( 986545 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:20PM (#54110373) Homepage

    I work with a bunch of right wingers that flip out over stuff like this, but if the government contacted us about doing contract camera installs in people's bedrooms, they would be sitting around working on quotes and figuring up profit margins and commissions. I guess we all have our price.

    • but if the government contacted us about doing contract camera installs in people's bedrooms

      Paranoia much?

  • Hackers will have fun with that. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:23PM (#54110381)
    Just think... Having video of all your trade secrets spilled out to some anonymous site including audio when the hack the camera to enable it.

  • Is this service network neutral? (Score:3)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:37PM (#54110455)
    Does the bandwidth used by uploading and downloading video count against any of your data caps or ratings? If not, would similar video streams from a competing service count?

  • Too bad it isn't to upgrade the infrastructure for the cash cow of residential customers. It's to build out a system for a solution in search of a problem.

    The more you know.

  • So...giving up on passwords somehow? (Score:3)

    by mhkohne ( 3854 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:50PM (#54110503) Homepage

    I mean, if you've got full surveillance of the workplace, then a camera can be looking at you keyboard as you type the password.

    So what do you do instead of passwords? Biometrics? Some kind of plug-in token? Does Comcast get the business for your conversion of that too?

    Or are the employees supposed to hunch over and shield the keyboard with their bodies when typing in passwords?

    Who's taking bets on how long before some company is seriously compromised by this?

  • Who shall watch those selfsame watchers? (Score:3)

    by shanen ( 462549 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:52PM (#54110517) Homepage Journal

    So now we have a level of people who spend all their time watching other people working (or faking it), but the obvious new job opportunity is to get a job watching the guys who are watching the other guys.

    It's the ultimate in job security, because they'll always need to hire someone at the next level up!

    Unbounded recursion? Resources exhausted? Whatever do you mean?

  • They usually want point of sale integration too - so they can look at "no sale" cash drawer openings.

  • Outstanding!!!! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thermowax ( 179226 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @09:52PM (#54110773)

    We can use this facility for police bodycams, right? You know, the ones that seem to consistently "lose" footage at convenient (critical) times?

  • The real purpose (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... police department with real-time video feeds from over 120 local businesses

    So it's not about businesses using intrusive technology to enforce time and asset management. It's about police increasing surveillance and push-button policing while businesses socialize their time and asset management expenses.

  • This just reeks of micromanagement.

  • Productivity is at an all-time high. This is one reason why people can't find jobs: work that used to take several people is now being done by one, and that one suffers in silence just glad to have a job. And they can see the line of applicants at the door.

    So what crack is Comcast smoking? Maybe their cameras can tell them where to get it.

    Here's the thing: any business desperately threatened without cameras A) already knows it, and B) almost certainly already has cameras in place. Cameras have been chea

  • I'm a little surprised that they didn't form a new division and give it a different name for this product. I don't think that the "we surveil people for money" notion is going to help their cable internet business. Granted, much of that is in locations where they have a monopoly, but still. Now if municipalities want to fight with them they can say "regardless of whether they're spying on non-business customers, too many of our community members are convinced that they do - we have to provide a municipal al
  • I know the perfect place to implement this service: The White House. I'm sure the American people would like to ensure that they are getting the highest levels of productivity there...
  • An absolutely huge benefit for sole proprietorships with no employees. Now i'll be able to find where the hell i put my car keys MUCH easier.

  • cameras with microphones in the ceiling that covered the whole workspace, as managers we were allowed into the office for 45 mins in morning and at end of day for paperwork and email correspondence, otherwise the office was supposed to be empty with everyone doing field work. South Carolina is one of those wonderful "work at will" states, so I willed myself to work elsewhere....

  • I see a lot of people putting the "big brother" spin on this and talking about watching employees. I certainly agree that watching your employees' every move accomplishes nothing.

    On the other hand, if you run a business like a gas station, convenience store, fast food restaurant, etc then watching the public areas and the outside of business with cameras is a good idea. As for who monitors the footage, that's simple: there's no need to monitor it 24/7. Just review it when you need to (ie if something hap

