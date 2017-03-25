Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Businesses United States Cloud Privacy Security

Comcast Launches New 24/7 Workplace Surveillance Service (philly.com) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the I'll-be-seeing-you dept.
America's largest ISP just rolled out a new service that allows small and medium-sized business owners "to oversee their organization" with continuous video surveillance footage that's stored in the cloud -- allowing them to "improve efficiency." An anonymous reader quotes the Philadelphia Inquirer: Inventory is disappearing. Workplace productivity is off. He said/she said office politics are driving people crazy. Who you gonna call...? Comcast Business hopes it will be the one, with the "SmartOffice" surveillance offering formally launched this week in Philadelphia and across "70 percent of our national [internet] service footprint," said Christian Nascimento, executive director of premise services for the Comcast division. Putting a "Smart Cities" (rather than "Big Brother is watching you") spin on "the growing trend for...connected devices across the private and public sectors," the SmartOffice solution "can provide video surveillance to organizations that want to monitor their locations more closely," Nascimento said...
The surveillance cameras are equipped with zoom lenses, night-vision, motion detection, and wide-angle lenses, while an app allows remote access to the footage from smartphones and tablets (though the footage can also be downloaded, or stored online for up to a month). Last year Comcast was heavily involved in an effort to provide Detroit's police department with real-time video feeds from over 120 local businesses, which the mayor said wouldn't have been successful "Without the complete video technology system Comcast provides."

  • German approach (Score:3)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @07:41PM (#54110237)

    Personally I like the German approach better. No logging. None. We have swipe cards to enter the building for security reasons, when it was found that the timestamps of those cards were logged there was a huge stink about it even though as best anyone could tell no one actually ever accessed the logs. Employers are simply not allowed to monitor employees.

    Now that can go too far as well since that inhibits our ability to improve processes and makes incident investigation very difficult, but it's a shitload better than what is being proposed here.

  • also have maximum security...or at least the max affordable
    • If they're going for that level of surveillance, why don't they just use paid or coerced informants like the Gestapo, KGB, and Stasi used? It'd be much cheaper and less effort to run.

  • New policy (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In addition to the new "Big Brother know best" observation system, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

  • does the equipment have outlet / renting fees? Knowing Comcast they may just do that + lock you into a 2-3 year deal as well.

  • high definition is now only 720p at comcast! (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @08:14PM (#54110343)

    high definition is now only 720p at comcast! I can buy my own 1080P ones for under $100 each.

  • to pay for lights, the nightvision sounds attractive to my employer. It sucks working Seattle Hundreds (16 hours a day Mon-Thur and 12 hours a day Fri-Sun) in a dim office.

  • And you will need to rent Comcast internet hardware to make use of this. Yes if you want comcast business internet static ip you must rent there gateway on top of the static ip fee.

  • I work with a bunch of right wingers that flip out over stuff like this, but if the government contacted us about doing contract camera installs in people's bedrooms, they would be sitting around working on quotes and figuring up profit margins and commissions. I guess we all have our price.

    • but if the government contacted us about doing contract camera installs in people's bedrooms

      Paranoia much?

  • Hackers will have fun with that. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Just think... Having video of all your trade secrets spilled out to some anonymous site including audio when the hack the camera to enable it.
  • Does the bandwidth used by uploading and downloading video count against any of your data caps or ratings? If not, would similar video streams from a competing service count?

  • Too bad it isn't to upgrade the infrastructure for the cash cow of residential customers. It's to build out a system for a solution in search of a problem.

    The more you know.

  • I mean, if you've got full surveillance of the workplace, then a camera can be looking at you keyboard as you type the password.

    So what do you do instead of passwords? Biometrics? Some kind of plug-in token? Does Comcast get the business for your conversion of that too?

    Or are the employees supposed to hunch over and shield the keyboard with their bodies when typing in passwords?

    Who's taking bets on how long before some company is seriously compromised by this?

  • So now we have a level of people who spend all their time watching other people working (or faking it), but the obvious new job opportunity is to get a job watching the guys who are watching the other guys.

    It's the ultimate in job security, because they'll always need to hire someone at the next level up!

    Unbounded recursion? Resources exhausted? Whatever do you mean?

