Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
United Kingdom Encryption Government

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors (yahoo.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the encryption-in-England dept.
Wednesday 52-year-old Khalid Masood "drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before smashing it into Parliament's gates and rushing onto the grounds, where he fatally stabbed a policeman and was shot by other officers," writes the Associated Press. An anonymous reader quotes their new report: Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that cannot be accessed because it was encrypted by the popular messaging service, a top British security official said Sunday. British press reports suggest Masood used the messaging service owned by Facebook just minutes before the Wednesday rampage that left three pedestrians and one police officer dead and dozens more wounded.... Home Secretary Amber Rudd used appearances on BBC and Sky News to urge WhatsApp and other encrypted services to make their platforms accessible to intelligence services and police trying to carrying out lawful eavesdropping. "We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp -- and there are plenty of others like that -- don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," she said...

Rudd also urged technology companies to do a better job at preventing the publication of material that promotes extremism. She plans to meet with firms Thursday about setting up an industry board that would take steps to make the web less useful to extremists.

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors More | Reply

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors

Comments Filter:

  • no thanks (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is the same lady who thinks that they need to hire the people who "know the right hashcodes to fight terrorists."

    She has no place conjecturing on the usefulness of the free web to a potted plant, let alone to extremists (whose membership increasingly include Western government officials)

  • Why the focus on communication tech? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why the focus on the communication technology? Its role in these sorts of incidents seems minor compared to the effect and involvement of vehicular technology. It wasn't chat software causing the physical harm; it was vehicles.

  • governments (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    .... urge governments to do a better job at preventing the immigration of populations that promotes extremism.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )

      .... urge governments to do a better job at preventing the immigration of populations that promotes extremism.

      So what does immigration have to do with this particular British born animal?

  • Amber Rudd is dim (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Harold Halloway ( 1047486 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @04:45PM (#54114347)

    She's simply the latest of a long line of British ministers who don't really understand the first thing about the Internet and its associated technologies.

    Hilariously, in the same interview she claimed that Google was at fault because it was far to easy to find ‘stabbing instructions’ online.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The shear stupidity is mind-boggling. In the very same sentence she acknowledges that there are many other similar apps. Surely she must be aware that they are not all under UK jurisdiction...

      This sounds very much like she has been briefed by security services looking for more powers and/or to create the impression that people who use encryption are up to no good. Seeing an opportunity to look tough and be seen to be doing something she repeats the words without understanding what they mean, or how stupid s

      • I'm sure she is fully aware there are other apps not covered by UK laws. All that will happen is that it will become illegal to use those apps without back doors and anyone suspected of extremist views will eventually be checked to see if they are using them. If so, they will be arrested and charged before they plow through a crowd of people or whatever. It isn't a hard problem to solve.

  • What laws would they change if it was revealed 'the terrists' were communicating via snail mail.

    Would they require logs of your snail mail metadata, ban envelopes ?

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ms Rudd already covered that:

      Referring to Whatsapp's system of end-to-end encryption, she said: "It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide.

      "We need to make sure that organisations like Whatsapp - and there are plenty of others like that - don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.

      "It used to be that people would steam open envelopes or listen in on phones when they wanted to find out what people were doing - legally, through warrantry - b

      • Yes, and if my letter was encrypted back in the 60's, I guess they expected the Post Office or UPS to make sure I provided a back door? And no one time pads would have been allowed in postal banking communications (I wouldn't be surprised if something like that was done for some sensitive business transactions).

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by davecb ( 6526 )
          Postal chess was forbidden in the US during WWII, putatively becaue it might be a secret code...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by davecb ( 6526 )
        They need to serve the warrent on the sender, as he's the person wih the keys, not whatsapp.
        Of course, he's dead, so it's not going to be very helpfull.
  • Because it's SO difficult for someone to write a new app with no backdoors. Britain can't stop this; they can pass all the laws they want. But terrorists really don't care what the law says by definition. Plus it is a proven fact that British police [telegraph.co.uk] can't stay within the lines [softpedia.com] when it comes to information like this.

    • This guy was already being investigated. So when they find they cannot get into an app or whatever presumably by sniffing packets from his IP address, they simply arrest him before he kills people.

  • Move to that Utopian paradise where the citizens' never have to fret about terrorist attacks.

    North Korea.

  • I think that the author missed from already public information, Vault 7, that everything that is on smartphone can be accessed in multiple ways, using various exploits. Basically back-doors already exists and are already used.

    What are they really doing is legalization of existing practices that are already used anyway.

  • ...not the symptoms.

    Crypto everywhere.

  • When I use WhatsApp through my phone, it shows the history of my conversations. Presumably the police have recovered Masoods phone, can use one of the numerous ways to get into it, and can thus see what messages he sent over WhatsApp and to whom.

    In short, why the hell can't Plod read Masoods last words over WhatsApp? Also if they knew he used WhatsApp, that shows they have either broken into his phone already or picked up some data from his ISP already.

    Further, the latest UK Investigatory Powers Act regard

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pathology is to want control, not that you ever get it, because of course you never do." -- Gregory Bateson

Close