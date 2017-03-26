Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
United Kingdom Encryption Government

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors (yahoo.com) 31

Posted by EditorDavid from the encryption-in-England dept.
Wednesday 52-year-old Khalid Masood "drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before smashing it into Parliament's gates and rushing onto the grounds, where he fatally stabbed a policeman and was shot by other officers," writes the Associated Press. An anonymous reader quotes their new report: Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that cannot be accessed because it was encrypted by the popular messaging service, a top British security official said Sunday. British press reports suggest Masood used the messaging service owned by Facebook just minutes before the Wednesday rampage that left three pedestrians and one police officer dead and dozens more wounded.... Home Secretary Amber Rudd used appearances on BBC and Sky News to urge WhatsApp and other encrypted services to make their platforms accessible to intelligence services and police trying to carrying out lawful eavesdropping. "We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp -- and there are plenty of others like that -- don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," she said...

Rudd also urged technology companies to do a better job at preventing the publication of material that promotes extremism. She plans to meet with firms Thursday about setting up an industry board that would take steps to make the web less useful to extremists.

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors More | Reply

London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors

Comments Filter:

  • governments (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    .... urge governments to do a better job at preventing the immigration of populations that promotes extremism.

  • Amber Rudd is dim (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Harold Halloway ( 1047486 ) on Sunday March 26, 2017 @04:45PM (#54114347)

    She's simply the latest of a long line of British ministers who don't really understand the first thing about the Internet and its associated technologies.

    Hilariously, in the same interview she claimed that Google was at fault because it was far to easy to find ‘stabbing instructions’ online.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The shear stupidity is mind-boggling. In the very same sentence she acknowledges that there are many other similar apps. Surely she must be aware that they are not all under UK jurisdiction...

      This sounds very much like she has been briefed by security services looking for more powers and/or to create the impression that people who use encryption are up to no good. Seeing an opportunity to look tough and be seen to be doing something she repeats the words without understanding what they mean, or how stupid s

  • What laws would they change if it was revealed 'the terrists' were communicating via snail mail.

    Would they require logs of your snail mail metadata, ban envelopes ?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Ms Rudd already covered that:

      Referring to Whatsapp's system of end-to-end encryption, she said: "It is completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide.

      "We need to make sure that organisations like Whatsapp - and there are plenty of others like that - don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.

      "It used to be that people would steam open envelopes or listen in on phones when they wanted to find out what people were doing - legally, through warrantry - b

  • Because it's SO difficult for someone to write a new app with no backdoors. Britain can't stop this; they can pass all the laws they want. But terrorists really don't care what the law says by definition. Plus it is a proven fact that British police [telegraph.co.uk] can't stay within the lines [softpedia.com] when it comes to information like this.
  • Move to that Utopian paradise where the citizens' never have to fret about terrorist attacks.

    North Korea.

  • I think that the author missed from already public information, Vault 7, that everything that is on smartphone can be accessed in multiple ways, using various exploits. Basically back-doors already exists and are already used.

    What are they really doing is legalization of existing practices that are already used anyway.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pathology is to want control, not that you ever get it, because of course you never do." -- Gregory Bateson

Close