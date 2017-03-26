London Terrorist Used WhatsApp, UK Calls For Backdoors (yahoo.com) 31
Wednesday 52-year-old Khalid Masood "drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before smashing it into Parliament's gates and rushing onto the grounds, where he fatally stabbed a policeman and was shot by other officers," writes the Associated Press. An anonymous reader quotes their new report: Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that cannot be accessed because it was encrypted by the popular messaging service, a top British security official said Sunday. British press reports suggest Masood used the messaging service owned by Facebook just minutes before the Wednesday rampage that left three pedestrians and one police officer dead and dozens more wounded.... Home Secretary Amber Rudd used appearances on BBC and Sky News to urge WhatsApp and other encrypted services to make their platforms accessible to intelligence services and police trying to carrying out lawful eavesdropping. "We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp -- and there are plenty of others like that -- don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," she said...
Rudd also urged technology companies to do a better job at preventing the publication of material that promotes extremism. She plans to meet with firms Thursday about setting up an industry board that would take steps to make the web less useful to extremists.
What about the role of leftism? It isn't conservatives or even moderates who want open borders, a lack of proper screening, and amnesty for criminals who violated immigration law. It's leftists.
.... urge governments to do a better job at preventing the immigration of populations that promotes extremism.
Amber Rudd is dim (Score:5, Interesting)
She's simply the latest of a long line of British ministers who don't really understand the first thing about the Internet and its associated technologies.
Hilariously, in the same interview she claimed that Google was at fault because it was far to easy to find ‘stabbing instructions’ online.
The shear stupidity is mind-boggling. In the very same sentence she acknowledges that there are many other similar apps. Surely she must be aware that they are not all under UK jurisdiction...
This sounds very much like she has been briefed by security services looking for more powers and/or to create the impression that people who use encryption are up to no good. Seeing an opportunity to look tough and be seen to be doing something she repeats the words without understanding what they mean, or how stupid s
Good laws should be technology neutral (Score:2)
What laws would they change if it was revealed 'the terrists' were communicating via snail mail.
Would they require logs of your snail mail metadata, ban envelopes ?
Ms Rudd already covered that:
Brilliant! (Score:2)
Move to Paradise (Score:2)
North Korea.
Premises are outdated (Score:1)
I think that the author missed from already public information, Vault 7, that everything that is on smartphone can be accessed in multiple ways, using various exploits. Basically back-doors already exists and are already used.
What are they really doing is legalization of existing practices that are already used anyway.