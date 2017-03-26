After 20 Years, OpenSSL Will Change To Apache License 2.0, Seeks Past Contributors (openssl.org) 63
After nearly 20 years and 31,000 commits, OpenSSL wants to change to Apache License v2.0. They're now tracking down all 400 contributors to sign new license agreements, a process expected to take several months. Slashdot reader rich_salz shares links to OpenSSL's official announcement (and their agreement-collecting web site). "This re-licensing activity will make OpenSSL, already the world's most widely-used FOSS encryption software, more convenient to incorporate in the widest possible range of free and open source software," said Mishi Choudhary, Legal Director of Software Freedom Law Center and counsel to OpenSSL. "OpenSSL's team has carefully prepared for this re-licensing, and their process will be an outstanding example of 'how to do it right.'"
Click through for some comments on the significance of this move from the Linux Foundation, Intel, and Oracle.
- "The Linux Foundation is excited to see the OpenSSL project re-licensing under the Apache License. Using a standard and well-understood license is a huge benefit when incorporating a FOSS project into other projects and products... this license move will further help to ensure it remains one of the most important and relied-upon open source projects in the world."
-- Nicko van Someren, Chief Technology Officer, the Linux Foundation
- "Oracle is proud to extend its collaboration with the OpenSSL Foundation by relicensing its contributions of elliptic curve cryptography. OpenSSL is a critical component in both Oracle products and the infrastructure of the Internet, and we strongly believe the increased use of cryptography fostered by OpenSSL will benefit the entire enterprise software community."
-- Jim Wright, Chief Architect of Open Source Policy, Strategy, Compliance and Alliances, Oracle
- "Intel is thrilled to see OpenSSL moving to the standard Apache 2.0 license, improving license compatibility within the Open Source ecosystem. This will help defragment the open source cryptography ecosystem, leading to stronger and more pervasive use of crypto to improve privacy and security in the global technology infrastructure."
-- Imad Sousou, Vice President and General Manager of the Open Source Technology Center, Intel
What was the old license model?
Basically two Extended 3-Part BSD licenses WITH Advertising Clause, therefore the Purists would
claim they are GPL-Incompatible, and GPL Software should not link with OpenSSL --- Although I do not
agree with that assessment. No issues linking to OpenSSL so long as you obey the terms of the OpenSSL license
in the binary distribution of OpenSSL, and the GPL in the terms of the distribution of the software linking to openssl.
https://www.openssl.org/source... [openssl.org]
It was a dual license. One of the licenses was unique to OpenSSL. LibreSSL is no better in this sense, and seems to have the exact OpenSSL license, as listed here:
* https://github.com/libressl/li... [github.com]
The Apache license has been more portable and more acceptable to many developers and software publishers. It will be very interesting to see how this plays out.
OpenSSL isn't under the GPL - it has its own unique, dual license.
Not everyone is happy... (Score:2, Informative)
Some of the contributors are upset about the way that this license change is being pushed through. See
http://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=149028593819547 [marc.info]
Re:Not everyone is happy... (Score:5, Interesting)
Some of the contributors are upset
Parent link (http://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=149028593819547) is highly informative.
The last sentence of the email is particularly enlightening:
If we do not hear from you, we will assume that you have no objection.
Even the most obnoxious EULAs do not assume consent if they cannot get your response.
Personally, I would have thought that would not be legally enforceable?
If such language is legal, then that allows anyone to send a spam-like message to anyone and then receive their agreement for anything; I mean, how many people actually read the email in their spam folder?
I await the serious legal ramifications that stem from this with interest.
Projects might want to learn from this, and start to ask developers if they'd be OK with allowing future project governance to change the license. Not everyone would say OK to that, but it could drastically reuce the number of contributers that need to e contacted.
Can allow specific license changes (any version of (Score:2)
There are many ways to allow for the possibility that the license may need to be changed in the future, without allowing just anyone to pick any license they choose.
The standard GPL license has a clause allowing the code to be distributed under the current license *or any future version* of the GPL license.
One could ask permission to distribute it under any OSI-approved license. I've received that permission before, the author granted me permission to use "any open source license", and the OSI list is reaso
Re: (Score:3)
Especially since one of the licenses that all contributors have agreed to specifically states that the licence CANNOT BE CHANGED.
I can see both sides of that last bit. They need to make such an assumption if they want to make progress as some people may no longer be reachable (no known email address, passed away). Making that assumption that no response equals acquiescence lets them move forward.
The problem is that some people that they weren't able to reach may not like the new license agreement. Also I'm not sure if such an assumption would stand up in court should it come to that.
Re: Not everyone is happy... (Score:4, Insightful)
Pragmatism is not sufficient to legally justify the assumption that people are okay with the relicensing unless they object. I'm pretty sure both common law and civil law jurisdictions would side with a contributor who objects after the fact, even if they did get the notice.
Estoppel by acquiescence and laches (Score:2)
> I'm pretty sure both common law and civil law jurisdictions would side with a contributor who objects after the fact, even if they did get the notice.
If they got the notice, estoppel by acquiescence may apply. "Estoppel by acquiescence" means one may not sue later if you were given a clear opportunity to object and chose to not object in any way. Georgia v. South Carolina is a well-known case. Georgia had legal claim to certain land based on a treaty. For many years, South Carolina treated it as part
Even if the contributor has passed away, they may have signed over whatever remaining rights they had in their software to heirs. Good luck figuring that out.
They don't have to "Sign it away to heirs". Copyrights automatically become property of their estate, Unless they put in a legal structure to explicitly donate that asset, and their heirs will ultimately direct the disposition.
Re: (Score:3)
They need to make such an assumption if they want to make progress as some people may no longer be reachable
Regardless of what is convenient for the project, the DEFAULT Under copyright is ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
The licensing for the contributions were not implicit.... OpenSSL contributions were made under a specific license
https://www.openssl.org/source... [openssl.org]
The license they put it under has a SPECIFIC statement Barring license changes:
* The licence and distribution terms for any publically available version
Re: Not everyone is happy... (Score:3)
Theo de Raadt is not the world most reasonable person, but I don't think any lawyer would say that the OpenSSL people are on solid legal footing with opt-opt relicensing.
I used to think the same before I talked to some legal people -- you might be surprised. Making a good-faith, reasonable effort to contact everyone involved and give them a chance to object, and get agreement from all significant contributors with the unknown portion driven down to a miniscule portion, and apparently it can be viable. It's not a situation I would count out without actually talking with an expert for each specific situation.
Is it illegal to rewrite from scratch the contributions of those few authors who cannot be reached if alive or whose estate cannot be reached if deceased?
Re: (Score:3)
Some contributors contributions may be so small they cannot actually claim copyright.
As usual: it depends.
I used to think the same before I talked to some legal people -- you might be surprised.
It's the sort of thing legal people can blabber on and on about, but when you consider that anyone distributing this project can be sued in 100+ jurisdictions with different laws and legal systems most of them will get very quiet. And at least in the US there are statutory damages, who ever is "hurt" doesn't have to prove that, they just have to prove infringement and they can cash in which could be tempting for a greedy heir. And not necessarily just liability either, fraudulent removal or alteration of a
> OpenSSL can only be improved by rewriting.
Given the lack of portability demonstrated by LibreSSL, this is not as certain as you may think.
Its a politeness thing, not a a requirement. OpenSSL has always required contributors to assign copyright to the OpenSSL foundation. They don't *have* to ask permission.
I know for a fact they haven't "ALWAYS" required contributors to assign any rights.
Even if they have, assignment without consideration may be non-binding.
Also, I'm fairly sure Eric Young and Hudson haven't assigned copyright to them,
they're using the code in a commercial SSL library for $$$, after all.....
Re: (Score:3)
Some of the contributors are upset
Parent link (http://marc.info/?l=openbsd-tech&m=149028593819547) is highly informative.
"Informative" in the sense that it shows Theo acting within character? He never says what his problem with the change is, just "I don't like it". I'm an OpenSSL contributor and I've OK'd the change, it's long past time they updated the license from that awkward not-really-BSD one to something more standard.
So then encourage as many authors as possible to write a Reply:
I Do Not consent at this time to the license change regarding my contribution Nor any derivative work, added, or modified versions thereof.
Derivative work includes all code added or to the project after my contributions which extended any functionality on
top of OpenSSL based on any derivative of my earlier code, Including any non-literal copying of design style, naming conventions, or other aesthetic and miscellaneous aspects of my work f
Finding hundreds of contributors and obtain a license change from them will not happen.
The only workable solution is just to change it and hope nobody will complain.
Re:It will not happen (Score:4, Insightful)
If you get enough, you can rewrite the remaining bits.
Unwinding it all to figure out who contributed to what source files is the hardest part. I suppose at
In reality my guess that of the 400 contributors, a much smaller number contributed to the bulk of the code. Some of the contributors might have only made one or two small contributions that would be easy to work around if they didn't give consent or they could not be located.
Of course it won't happen. What's the likelihood that all 400 are still alive and mentally competent after a couple of decades?
Have you ever read the OpenSSL code? I don't think lack of mental competency has ever stopped anyone from contributing in the past.
Yes, and I'm asking for the same permission to own all assets associated with openssl.org. If I don't hear back from you, I'll assume you have no objection.
Sounds odd.... (Score:4, Insightful)
...They're now tracking down all 400 contributors to sign new license agreements...
From what I read, OpenSSL are saying that if you have contributed, and you don't respond to their request to change the license on the code you contributed, OpenSSL will take your code and change the license on your code without your explicit permission.
.
I really hope I am reading it [theregister.co.uk] incorrectly, because I would expect better behavior from a security-oriented project. Far better behavior.
Re: (Score:3)
It's why the FSF is so very careful that the GPL grants licenses to existing users, and are transitive so that changes are _also_ under GPL and free for publication and modificaiton. It's also why various "you must advertise our name on this software" or "you may not make any changes to this software" have repeatedly proven confusing and dangerous to use.
All I need to be suspicious is the mention that Oracle is involved.
Is there anything wrong with Apache License 2.0? (Score:2)
If the devs were okay with the previous licenses, what are they likely to object to in the proposed license?
I don't think I've ever heard anyone rant against Apache 2.0.
A couple questions (Score:2)
What's the existing license? Is this a migration from copyleft to a more permissive license, or is this a migration from an unusual license (some kind of openbsd license?) to something more standard?
Also:
Oracle is proud to extend its collaboration with the OpenSSL Foundation by relicensing its contributions of elliptic curve cryptography
What company that Oracle has bought originally contributed this?