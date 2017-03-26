Is Australia Becoming A Cashless Society? (abc.net.au) 31
Australia's Reserve Bank will roll out an instantaneous money-transferring technology later this year, "which will push Australia even further towards being a cashless society," according to ABC. An anonymous reader quotes their report: In 2014, 12 financial institutions signed up to build the "New Payment Platform," partly as a way of bringing Australia up to speed with other countries that are ahead in the race to becoming completely cashless. Sweden is on track to become the world's first completely cashless economy, and just last November India got rid of its highest denomination bills, effectively eliminating 90 per cent of its paper money... The "New Payment Platform" will mean money can be transferred almost instantaneously, even when the payer and payee are members of different banks.
"It's estimated that somewhere between about $3.5 and $5 billion in Australia every year is lost in tax revenue due to the sort of cash economy," says an economics professor at the University of New South Wales, who predicts Australia could be cash-free by 2020. The Australian Payments Association reports that over 75% of the country's face-to-face payments are already tap-and-go, and ATM withdrawals have sunk to a 15-year low.
"It's estimated that somewhere between about $3.5 and $5 billion in Australia every year is lost in tax revenue due to the sort of cash economy," says an economics professor at the University of New South Wales, who predicts Australia could be cash-free by 2020. The Australian Payments Association reports that over 75% of the country's face-to-face payments are already tap-and-go, and ATM withdrawals have sunk to a 15-year low.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What this kind of paranoid person doesn't understand is that they can already track you to an incredible degree
Who is "they"? The NSA probably has access to my credit card transactions. But my neighbor doesn't, nor does my mother-in-law, nor do the local police.
Re: (Score:2)
There are all sorts who want information on your shopping history. The NSA is passe. We know the government has access to most digital shopping data. If you are an undocumented immigrant or buying anything tangentially illegal or without paying the appropriate tax they can look it up. Today's argument is generally more marketing or blackmail oriented.
I pay cash for just about everything. I often get discounts so the merchant doesn't have to pay the 3% charge. Win win.
What this kind of paranoid person doesn't understand is that they can already track you to an incredible degree
Who is "they"? The NSA probably has access to my credit card transactions. But my neighbor doesn't, nor does my mother-in-law, nor do the local police.
Re: (Score:3)
This is 99% about TAXES. No more cash between friends. Tax everything 3, 4 and 5 times.
Yeah, nah. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The breakdowns that I've encountered, while rare, are generally moderately severe, i.e. not just out for a few minutes, but hours, or overnight. Fortunately the local IGA supermarket will allow known customers to run a tab for as long as it takes to recover the EFTPOS systems.
I don't do EFTPOS or credit card, it's cash, cheque, or direct deposit. The banks charge too much on EFTPOS and credit card transactions. Some of the merchants around here are already adding 30 or 50 cents to EFTPOS/CC purchases.
If you
Re: (Score:2)
In America, there have been some experiments with alternative currencies. The most famous is the Ithaca Hour [wikipedia.org] which is nominally worth $10, which at the time it was first introduced was considered a fair wage for an hour of work in Ithaca, New York. One of the early justifications for the IH was that they could be donated to panhandlers with the assurance that it wouldn't be used to buy drugs. This turned out to be incorrect, since drug dealers and prostitutes were among the most enthusiastic early adopte
Re: (Score:2)
The breakdowns that I've encountered, while rare, are generally moderately severe, i.e. not just out for a few minutes, but hours, or overnight.
The breakdowns I've encountered are not by any means rare, though severe issues such as being unavailable for hours at a time are. More times a day than I can be bothered counting, the transaction takes long enough to process that my customers get worried, say there should be enough money in the account, ask if it always takes this long, etc. At least once or twice a day it fails to get through to the bank at all - on a good day. On a bad day, we might get a couple of dozen times where it won't get through
Re: Yeah, nah. (Score:1)
The only EFTPOS failures I've experienced in the last ten years have been caused by damaged magstripes or removing the card too quickly when I was first using contactless. Both were very easy to solve.
As for the privacy concerns, for small purchases it hardly matters. Medium purchases could already be visible to some extent by irregular withdrawals, and large purchases already require traceable payment forms anyway. A concerned and determined person could conceivably hide most (but not all) transactions fro
Exchange in precious metals (Score:1)
They can stop printing cash, that is fine, but that does not mean you have to be part of this experiment in oppression a and slavery, defy this crap, exchange in something tangible, use precious metals or just barter, tell the government to fuck off, or don't tell it but act that way.
Re: (Score:2)
They can stop printing cash, that is fine, but that does not mean you have to be part of this experiment in oppression a and slavery, defy this crap, exchange in something tangible, use precious metals or just barter, tell the government to fuck off, or don't tell it but act that way.
That all sounds good, until you try to go to the supermarket and pay for your groceries with gold bars. Ditto for just about anything else you buy.
Precious metals are kind of like fiat currency (Score:1)
They only have value above their utilitarian value because people say they do.
Two major differences between precious metals and fiat currencies are:
* The utility value for fiat currencies is zero for book-entry money, almost zero for paper/plastic currency, and that of base metals for coinage ("melt-down value"). The utility value for gold, silver, and most other precious metals is at least as much as base metals, there's just a lot less of it to go around.
* precious metals have a known, reasonably-predict
Ways to go yet (Score:2)
Not to mention not every vendor has it, or network reception isn't always there for the reader to connect. So yeah, maybe one day but we won't be the first.
Of course its a great idea! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Given that you have to hold records for ~7 years (last I checked), and given the recent (2016/2017) focus shift from the ATO to specifically look at tradies, it's a really bad gamble to do that sort of thing. The tradie gains pretty much nothing from the transaction and then has to explain away a disparity in stock acquisition claimed against the quarterly GST. If the ATO decides to audit them they will be screwed. Unless you've got a hell of a setup you're not going to be able to convincingly (legally)
Re: (Score:2)
This has always amused me - having a tradie offer 10% discount for cash, just because they don't have to pay the GST. They love it as they end up getting far more in their pocket as they're also not paying the 30-odd percent company tax or around the same on average for income tax on the earnings either. So, they get around 30% more in their pocket and you save 10%...
Who's "we"? (Score:2)
It's always interesting how the Media guys consider themselves as part of the government. "It's our money! How dare the people keep it!"
>"It's estimated that somewhere between about $3.5 and $5 billion in Australia every year is lost in tax revenue due to the sort of cash economy,"
"Lost in tax revenue". That is, it's the government's money, and the citizens are just thieves who are stealing it.
Let's correct that, shall we?
"It's estimated that somewhere between about $3.5 and $5 billion in Australia every
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just about taxes. It's about control. If we can just turn your money off we own you. You're a serf then, not even a peasant. First get the guns, then the money. Now you're less than nothing. Whoever controls the government owns all those serfs.
A point here? (Score:1)
Cashless means everything costs more, including paying your child an allowance for mowing the lawn because it's taxed.
In Soviet Russia the Electromagnet pulses YOU! (Score:2)
All this cashless society has the main problem that during any serious cataclysm that kills the communication infrastructure the trade just stops. Not only the global nuclear cataclysm and EMP but any kind of local cataclysm like Katrina or war in Syria. And if the trade stops the hungry people could rob since they could not buy.
Moreover, I feel that the more Western is the society the higher the unrest. Some Somalians could organize a government-less society based on traditional law, in the First World it
ATM decline (Score:2)
The supermarket duopoly offer POS cash withdrawals with no fee.
Contrast that with an ATM where you have to hunt for your bank's machine or face an extortionate $2 charge to withdraw from a rival bank's machine. Hence an increasing number of people just get $100 or so out in cash when they buy their groceries.
Yeah, right. (Score:2)
Bring India in as an example. They royally screwed over their poorer citizens when they 'retired' their old cash and didn't have enough new bank notes ready to replace it.
It would be interesting to see a graph of household debt vs adoption of cashless payment methods. An anecdotal point: Germany has pretty low household debt and relies primarily on cash for personal transactions. The idea being; if you don't have the money in your pocket, you don't buy it. Cashless transactions are a good way to either get