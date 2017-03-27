India's Silicon Valley Offers the Cheapest Engineers, But the Quality of Their Talent is Another Story (qz.com) 46
Ananya Bhattacharya, writing for Quartz: Bengaluru's startup ecosystem is what it is because of its engineers. With an average annual salary of $8,600, engineers in India's tech hub cost 13 times less than their Silicon Valley counterparts, according to the 2017 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. The city is home to the world's cheapest crop of engineers, with the average annual pay of a resident software engineer falling well below the global figure of $49,000. [...] However, the city's talent pool poses challenges in access and quality. For the most part, "engineers haven't been hired very quickly, experience is average, and visa success is low," the report says. "The quality and professionalism of resources is also questionable in many cases," Abhimanyu Godara, founder of US-based chatbot startup Bottr.me, which has a development team in Bangalore, said in the report.
You can pay me now, or pay me more later. Your choice.
These aren't a bunch of white guys...you can't take this way about them or their talents.....
....Waiting for the first chants of "Racist/Racism".....
These aren't a bunch of white guys...you can't take this way about them or their talents.....
What color is the skin on their code? It all looks the same on my IDE.
(and worse, it ain't the color brown that makes them attractive to megacorps - it's the color green.)
All looks the same in _his_ IDE. He's confessing that he can't code ether.
Five people attended the meeting from India, only one person was actually working on the code.
When I worked in construction with my father, we saw four union officials in $1,000 Italian suits watch one work smooth out the cement with a trowel.
Only 4? Caltrans is much worse. Granting they don't wear suits, but eight watching, one working is the normal ratio.
Mike Nefkens, of HP Enterprise, soon to be DXC Technology, responded to a question about layoffs by referring to employees as "inventory" and stating, "well, you have to rotate inventory, right? Get rid of the old, obsolete stuff in favor of the new, fresh stuff"
Fact of the matter is, in a services company like HPE's ES, people are your assets, and knowledge, skill, and talent are valuable things not worth flushing away. Same goes for those customer-facing employees who have built relationships, or SMEs who
I've noticed in my dealings with Indian shops that they usually have one guy, per project, that knows his shit, and then you have 10 people underneath him that couldn't code their way out of an if statement. Any work that those 10 people produce is mostly garbage and if it functions it seems to be mostly down to luck. Most of that group seems to code cargo-cult style, haphazardly pasting together stackoverflow posts until something close to the asked output is achieved. Once you complain enough you start to
I've noticed in my dealings with Indian shops that they usually have one guy, per project, that knows his shit, and then you have 10 people underneath him that couldn't code their way out of an if statement.
The first time I've ran into an Indian shop was at a Fortune 500 company in 2005. they had 21 Indians inside a small conference room. While 20 sat at tables that faced the wall, one guy sat at the center and screamed at the top of his lungs to be heard over the chatter for a conference call.
Sounds exactly like EDS.
The indian consultants are only able to do it because the big American consultancies led the way. Expectations were already very low.
Typical of America. It always belittles... (Score:2)
As mentioned in the story, quality is this or that...(I am paraphrasing...)
You know what, I had a young software engineer from Africa (a new graduate from one of their schools), who shrank a 301 line of code into 83!
It also ran faster if I could mention that. Before he took on the task, folks in my office (myself included), [quietly] belittled him, questioning his abilities.
He did the job. Before quitting for GM, this man had re-written manuals in English, a language he had to learn. Needless to say, he r
In other words, regression to the mean (Score:2)
In aggregate, Indian engineers begin to mirror the differences between the India and the US/Europe generally.
India isn't just US or Europe with a sanitation problem, it's a civilization with its own inherent problems that have kept it that way. You can give people degrees, but that doesn't immediately resolve the other externalities that prevent them from being parts-interchangeable with their Western counterparts.
Maybe at some very elite level (very wealthy, educated abroad, etc) some small subset of Indi
I've seen some very smart people come out of IIT. I've also seen some flat air thieves from the same place.
My first filter: Shitcan any resumes from Brahmin (high caste), find the lower caste assistants that their parents paid to 'help' them graduate.
Brahmin will always reveal themselves. Lie (if you have to) and tell stories about how important/blue blooded your family are back in Europe. They can't help but brag about their family owning an Indian state. When they do this, discard their apps.
India
You don't say "another story" when it's the logical conclusion of the same fucking story.
Cheap labor with phony degrees and no skills beyond following a script, from a country with a culture of scheming, scamming, and cheating will yield terrible quality of work and behavior. I don't know who's scamming who here. The tech industry for hiring Indian labor at "fuck you" prices and treating them like shit, or the Indian labor force getting bogus degrees and cheating their way to a job in an outsourcing firm
Water has been discovered to be Wet, and the Sun rises in the East and sets in the West!
More on this breaking news later!
But what is the cost of living? (Score:2)
Without that, or to have these numbers normalized in some way, it is meaningless to just compare salaries.