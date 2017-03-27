India's Silicon Valley Offers the Cheapest Engineers, But the Quality of Their Talent is Another Story

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ananya Bhattacharya, writing for Quartz: Bengaluru's startup ecosystem is what it is because of its engineers. With an average annual salary of $8,600, engineers in India's tech hub cost 13 times less than their Silicon Valley counterparts, according to the 2017 Global Startup Ecosystem Report. The city is home to the world's cheapest crop of engineers, with the average annual pay of a resident software engineer falling well below the global figure of $49,000. [...] However, the city's talent pool poses challenges in access and quality. For the most part, "engineers haven't been hired very quickly, experience is average, and visa success is low," the report says. "The quality and professionalism of resources is also questionable in many cases," Abhimanyu Godara, founder of US-based chatbot startup Bottr.me, which has a development team in Bangalore, said in the report.

  • ....Waiting for the first chants of "Racist/Racism".....

    These aren't a bunch of white guys...you can't take this way about them or their talents.....

    • ....Waiting for the first chants of "Racist/Racism".....

      These aren't a bunch of white guys...you can't take this way about them or their talents.....

      What color is the skin on their code? It all looks the same on my IDE.

      (and worse, it ain't the color brown that makes them attractive to megacorps - it's the color green.)

  • If somebody called me a "resource", my professionalism would also be less than stellar.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Then don't be a video game tester. After six years of being a resource, I went into IT Support and became an asshole. Someday I'll go into management and become a prick.

    • Mike Nefkens, of HP Enterprise, soon to be DXC Technology, responded to a question about layoffs by referring to employees as "inventory" and stating, "well, you have to rotate inventory, right? Get rid of the old, obsolete stuff in favor of the new, fresh stuff"

      Fact of the matter is, in a services company like HPE's ES, people are your assets, and knowledge, skill, and talent are valuable things not worth flushing away. Same goes for those customer-facing employees who have built relationships, or SMEs who

      • HP Enterprise...formerly known as EDS?

        They have a 30+ year history of employing C student, recent college graduate, idiots as programmers, former non-technical military as managers. Only skills are in marketing to Fortune 500s and government, using one competent 'prop worker', who will never be seen again, once the contract is signed.

        As I said elsewhere on the tread: EDS _taught_ Tata, Infosys etc how this game is gamed.

  • Wat?! India has the top software engineering talent on the planet, everyone knows that! That's why we must keep the H-1B Visa program in place in America because they are so much better than American software engineers. If we don't do that, the tech sector will collapse and bad things will happen! Why are you posting such anti-American false rubbish? Sincerely, The US Chamber of Commerce

  • Visa Success? (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @12:16PM (#54119237)
    not sure what that means. Anyway, of course the quality is low. They're suffering brain drain to other countries. You're not gonna work as a rank & file programmer for $8600 when you can get an H1-B an earn 13 times that in San Francisco, do that for a few years and either get a green card or come back to your home country loaded. It doesn't help that India is a sub-optimal place to live (dirty air, rampant corruption at the local level, etc, etc).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I've noticed in my dealings with Indian shops that they usually have one guy, per project, that knows his shit, and then you have 10 people underneath him that couldn't code their way out of an if statement. Any work that those 10 people produce is mostly garbage and if it functions it seems to be mostly down to luck. Most of that group seems to code cargo-cult style, haphazardly pasting together stackoverflow posts until something close to the asked output is achieved. Once you complain enough you start to

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        I've noticed in my dealings with Indian shops that they usually have one guy, per project, that knows his shit, and then you have 10 people underneath him that couldn't code their way out of an if statement.

        The first time I've ran into an Indian shop was at a Fortune 500 company in 2005. they had 21 Indians inside a small conference room. While 20 sat at tables that faced the wall, one guy sat at the center and screamed at the top of his lungs to be heard over the chatter for a conference call.

      • Sounds exactly like EDS.

        The indian consultants are only able to do it because the big American consultancies led the way. Expectations were already very low.

  • Now with only 16% of the initial frame with actual content... after it finally finishes it multiple layouting and re-renderings.

  • As mentioned in the story, quality is this or that...(I am paraphrasing...)

    You know what, I had a young software engineer from Africa (a new graduate from one of their schools), who shrank a 301 line of code into 83!

    It also ran faster if I could mention that. Before he took on the task, folks in my office (myself included), [quietly] belittled him, questioning his abilities.

    He did the job. Before quitting for GM, this man had re-written manuals in English, a language he had to learn. Needless to say, he r

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      That's kind of a small sample.

    • Needless to say, he returned to our company as a consultant on some project that had incurred budgetary overruns and incompetency.

      All at the hands of our so-called American trained "engineers."

      I can't speak to the specifics of this situation but I have seen others where the desires of in-house personnel were ignored but when the same initiatives are suggested by a consultant, they're followed with gusto.

      Don't blame the engineers, blame the management.

      LK

  • In aggregate, Indian engineers begin to mirror the differences between the India and the US/Europe generally.

    India isn't just US or Europe with a sanitation problem, it's a civilization with its own inherent problems that have kept it that way. You can give people degrees, but that doesn't immediately resolve the other externalities that prevent them from being parts-interchangeable with their Western counterparts.

    Maybe at some very elite level (very wealthy, educated abroad, etc) some small subset of Indi

    • I've seen some very smart people come out of IIT. I've also seen some flat air thieves from the same place.

      My first filter: Shitcan any resumes from Brahmin (high caste), find the lower caste assistants that their parents paid to 'help' them graduate.

      Brahmin will always reveal themselves. Lie (if you have to) and tell stories about how important/blue blooded your family are back in Europe. They can't help but brag about their family owning an Indian state. When they do this, discard their apps.

      India

  • You don't say "another story" when it's the logical conclusion of the same fucking story.

    Cheap labor with phony degrees and no skills beyond following a script, from a country with a culture of scheming, scamming, and cheating will yield terrible quality of work and behavior. I don't know who's scamming who here. The tech industry for hiring Indian labor at "fuck you" prices and treating them like shit, or the Indian labor force getting bogus degrees and cheating their way to a job in an outsourcing firm

  • Water has been discovered to be Wet, and the Sun rises in the East and sets in the West!

    More on this breaking news later!

  • Aren't going to hang around for 8,600$ a year.

  • Without that, or to have these numbers normalized in some way, it is meaningless to just compare salaries.

