Education News

Stylebooks Finally Embrace the Single 'They'

Posted by msmash from the serenity-now dept.
Two major style manuals are now allowing the singular use of "they" in certain circumstances. While this is a victory for common sense, the paths taken are unusual in the evolution of usage. From a report on Columbia Journal Review: Both manuals, the Associated Press Stylebook and the Chicago Manual of Style, emphasize that "they" cannot be used with abandon. Even so, it's the middle of the end for the insistence that "they" can be only a plural pronoun. To recap: In English, there is no gender-neutral pronoun for a single person. In French, for example, the pronoun on can stand in for "he" or "she." English has no such equivalent; "it" is our singular pronoun, so devoid of gender that calling a person "it" is often considered insulting. We could use "one," but that is a very impersonal pronoun. Consider this sentence, for instance. "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten ____ safety belt before approaching the cliff." The article adds: For hundreds of years, anyone writing formally would default to "he." Advances in women's rights led to the clumsy "he or she." Many writers alternate "he" or "she." This twisting and turning is because what's known as "the epicene they" has been considered incorrect. [...] But that's not the "they" the style guides have let loose. Simply, the singular "they" will be allowed if someone prefers that pronoun.

Stylebooks Finally Embrace the Single 'They'

  • Hoo-ray! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's to he or she who finally decided this!

  • How (Score:1)

    by aoism ( 996912 )
    How is this related to tech in anyway whatsoever?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rakhar ( 2731433 )

      Maybe it's targeted at all of the grammar nazis that pop up when the summary of a grammer article uses the wrong pronoun for its own example...

        "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten HE safety belt before approaching the cliff." Yup, I would totally default to "he" in that example. Thanks, summary!

      (I'm aware that that isn't the intent of the article, but that's how the summary is presented.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

        "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten THEY safety belt before approaching the cliff." ... aah, doesn't that feel better?

        And yes, I noticed the same thing. Example could at least use the same word form as the headline.

      • You misspelled "grammar" there the second time you used it.

    • A nomination for the Ig-Nobel committee?

  • Nope, I'll use he, she, they, there, their etc... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:13PM (#54122227)
    "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten __their___ safety belt before approaching the cliff."

    • Everyone needs to be sure to tighten one's safety belt before approaching the cliff.

      Perhaps the pronoun "one" matches "Everyone"?

      Also, how about this: Everyone needs to be sure to tighten the safety belt before approaching the cliff.

    • Yeah, that's what immediately came to mind for me, certainly not "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten he safety belt before approaching the cliff" as the article suggests. They probably mean "his" but it's just a really poor example because of "everyone".

      Better perhaps; "The Dean of Medicine gave a scathing speech this afternoon." "Really? What did ____ say?".

      Not only is that a common example where people's unconscious bias would insert "he", but it's a perfectly acceptable place to say "they" in speech fo

  • "In French, for example, the pronoun on can stand in for "he" or "she." English has no such equivalent; " ...

    "We could use "one," but that is a very impersonal pronoun."

    I hate to disagree, but 'one' is _exactly_ the same thing as the french 'on'.
    They words even have some sort of resemblance, don't you think?

    • "He" is perfectly personal, though. Granted, it sounds kind of archaic but the claim is false. But given the fact that this whole language we're talking about is written archaicly, and many have to suffer for it, it seems like cherry-picked small potatoes.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      Unfortunate that the two words have almost nothing in common then, right? "One" comes from the Germanic ancestry of English which itself took it from Latin and it meant "one" the whole way through. The French "On" actually comes from the Latin "homo", or human being.

      What's more, even ignoring etymology, the two words have basically opposed uses: "One" is very formal and impersonal, whereas "On" tends to be favored in informal speech. It also really is not a good gender-neutral pronoun and is basically nev
    • Of course, "on" in French gets used all the time, to the point that it sounds ridiculous and grating on the ears, almost as bad as alors. On the other hand, if we used 'one' like that with such frequency in English, it would also get annoying, quickly.

  • Everyone needs to be sure to tighten he safety belt before approaching the cliff

    Everyone needs to be sure to tighten they safety belt before approaching the cliff

    • Everyone needs to be sure to tighten they safety belt before approaching the cliff

      In modern Ebonics, this appears to be acceptable.

      • Reminds of Reginald D. Hunter being asked what he knew about some famous person who'd passed away:

        "Well, I know he dead."
        "I think you mean 'he died.'"
        "No, at first he died. Now, he dead."

    • They both work, but you have to use the correct form. He, him, his are not different words. They are different forms of the same word.

  • "While this is a victory for common sense" (Score:3)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:18PM (#54122269)
    Heh. For half of Indo-European population that learned English as a second language, speaking as one of those people, it's more of a constant confusion than anything even resembling common sense.

  • In the linked article, the example given, “Carly cleared their voice and spoke”, feels awkward and ambiguous. I never thought I'd prefer usages like "his or her", but compared to the example, I do.

    • “Carly cleared their voice and spoke”, feels awkward and ambiguous.

      It is. But in fairness, it is a situation that could be ambiguous and awkward.

    • True, but "they" is much less awkward with an indefinite subject, though. "The presenter cleared their voice and spoke" sounds almost as natural as his or her and is far better than using constructions like "his or her" or new words like "xis".

      The problem with "Carly cleared their voice and spoke" is that it introduces ambiguity. Whose voice was cleared in that case? It doesn't have to be their own, Carly could be an otolaryngologist.

    • That's why there's a notion of an idiolect. Different people to prefer to write and speak in different ways and there's seldom absolute rights or wrongs, especially in a language like English without an official governing body. Singular generic "they" hasn't been wrong for centuries. Singular generic "he" hasn't been wrong for millennia. From the perspective of today, both fit some people's idiolects.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      Singluar they has been used at least since Shakespeare's day.

      Yes. And since Shakespeare's day, pedants who fail to realize that English is not a prescriptive language [wikipedia.org], for example in the manner certain French insist upon imposing upon other French, will denigrate writers who are far better than they are (as well as everyone else) by citing rules made from whole cloth, usually in an attempt to structure English like Latin. This appears to make them feel superior.

      Someone you've never heard of will, almost wi

  • Already A Pronoun For It (Score:4)

    by Fieryphoenix ( 1161565 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:22PM (#54122301)

    One wonders where one's language went.

  • Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OhPlz ( 168413 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @06:29PM (#54122363)

    This is nonsense. "He" has always been the default in English when the gender is unknown or not relevant.

    French using "on" is no different than referring to an unknown person as "one" in English. We don't use "one" that way very often because it doesn't sound right because we're used to using "he" instead. Of course it sounds impersonal, it's not using "he" or "she". It's meant to be impersonal!

    • This is nonsense. "He" has always been the default in English when the gender is unknown or not relevant.

      That's what style guides have mostly previously said, and it's what people say when they want to look all clever and knowing.

      But the truth is that most people, in everyday use, use "they" when they don't someone's gender.

  • "Advances" in women's rights
  • ...with the x pronounced like the x in México.

  • And always use a masculine pronoun if you don't know the gender!

    Heil Grammar!

