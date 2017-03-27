Stylebooks Finally Embrace the Single 'They' (cjr.org) 63
Two major style manuals are now allowing the singular use of "they" in certain circumstances. While this is a victory for common sense, the paths taken are unusual in the evolution of usage. From a report on Columbia Journal Review: Both manuals, the Associated Press Stylebook and the Chicago Manual of Style, emphasize that "they" cannot be used with abandon. Even so, it's the middle of the end for the insistence that "they" can be only a plural pronoun. To recap: In English, there is no gender-neutral pronoun for a single person. In French, for example, the pronoun on can stand in for "he" or "she." English has no such equivalent; "it" is our singular pronoun, so devoid of gender that calling a person "it" is often considered insulting. We could use "one," but that is a very impersonal pronoun. Consider this sentence, for instance. "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten ____ safety belt before approaching the cliff." The article adds: For hundreds of years, anyone writing formally would default to "he." Advances in women's rights led to the clumsy "he or she." Many writers alternate "he" or "she." This twisting and turning is because what's known as "the epicene they" has been considered incorrect. [...] But that's not the "they" the style guides have let loose. Simply, the singular "they" will be allowed if someone prefers that pronoun.
That's to he or she who finally decided this!
Maybe it's targeted at all of the grammar nazis that pop up when the summary of a grammer article uses the wrong pronoun for its own example...
"Everyone needs to be sure to tighten HE safety belt before approaching the cliff." Yup, I would totally default to "he" in that example. Thanks, summary!
(I'm aware that that isn't the intent of the article, but that's how the summary is presented.)
"Everyone needs to be sure to tighten THEY safety belt before approaching the cliff."
... aah, doesn't that feel better?
And yes, I noticed the same thing. Example could at least use the same word form as the headline.
You misspelled "grammar" there the second time you used it.
Nope, I'll use he, she, they, there, their etc...
Very poor example. (Score:2)
Everyone needs to be sure to tighten one's safety belt before approaching the cliff.
Perhaps the pronoun "one" matches "Everyone"?
Also, how about this: Everyone needs to be sure to tighten the safety belt before approaching the cliff.
That's why I would probably say "Make sure your student brings the f***ing book to class." in style.
But in any case, I'm not a native speaker, so what sounds ok to me may not be the right answer
Yeah, that's what immediately came to mind for me, certainly not "Everyone needs to be sure to tighten he safety belt before approaching the cliff" as the article suggests. They probably mean "his" but it's just a really poor example because of "everyone".
Better perhaps; "The Dean of Medicine gave a scathing speech this afternoon." "Really? What did ____ say?".
Not only is that a common example where people's unconscious bias would insert "he", but it's a perfectly acceptable place to say "they" in speech fo
I don't see it (Score:2)
"In French, for example, the pronoun on can stand in for "he" or "she." English has no such equivalent; "
...
"We could use "one," but that is a very impersonal pronoun."
I hate to disagree, but 'one' is _exactly_ the same thing as the french 'on'.
They words even have some sort of resemblance, don't you think?
What's more, even ignoring etymology, the two words have basically opposed uses: "One" is very formal and impersonal, whereas "On" tends to be favored in informal speech. It also really is not a good gender-neutral pronoun and is basically never used that way.
none of the examples work (Score:2)
Everyone needs to be sure to tighten he safety belt before approaching the cliff
Everyone needs to be sure to tighten they safety belt before approaching the cliff
In modern Ebonics, this appears to be acceptable.
Reminds of Reginald D. Hunter being asked what he knew about some famous person who'd passed away:
"Well, I know he dead."
"I think you mean 'he died.'"
"No, at first he died. Now, he dead."
They both work, but you have to use the correct form. He, him, his are not different words. They are different forms of the same word.
Grammar. Just saying.
I'll write however I damn well feel like.
Go ahead, no one is stopping you.
Who anointed these people to be the arbiters of the English language?
No one, they're simply making a suggestion, in fact, their business is making suggestions. You're free to ignore them just like we're free to consider their guidance.
You know what? I just checked my map, and Chicago isn't even *in* England. What do they know about English? This is an outrage!
"While this is a victory for common sense"
It sounds as if you've truly mastered English, then!
I'm not sure this is progress. (Score:2)
In the linked article, the example given, “Carly cleared their voice and spoke”, feels awkward and ambiguous. I never thought I'd prefer usages like "his or her", but compared to the example, I do.
“Carly cleared their voice and spoke”, feels awkward and ambiguous.
It is. But in fairness, it is a situation that could be ambiguous and awkward.
True, but "they" is much less awkward with an indefinite subject, though. "The presenter cleared their voice and spoke" sounds almost as natural as his or her and is far better than using constructions like "his or her" or new words like "xis".
The problem with "Carly cleared their voice and spoke" is that it introduces ambiguity. Whose voice was cleared in that case? It doesn't have to be their own, Carly could be an otolaryngologist.
How about 'The otolaryngologist cleared their voice and spoke'?
Shows the arbitrariness of style books (Score:3)
Yes. And since Shakespeare's day, pedants who fail to realize that English is not a prescriptive language, for example in the manner certain French insist upon imposing upon other French, will denigrate writers who are far better than they are (as well as everyone else) by citing rules made from whole cloth, usually in an attempt to structure English like Latin. This appears to make them feel superior.

Someone you've never heard of will, almost without fail, cite some rule that they learned in school and insist that it is the only correct way to write.
Someone you've never heard of will, almost wi
Already A Pronoun For It (Score:4)
One wonders where one's language went.
Nonsense (Score:5, Insightful)
This is nonsense. "He" has always been the default in English when the gender is unknown or not relevant.
French using "on" is no different than referring to an unknown person as "one" in English. We don't use "one" that way very often because it doesn't sound right because we're used to using "he" instead. Of course it sounds impersonal, it's not using "he" or "she". It's meant to be impersonal!
This is nonsense. "He" has always been the default in English when the gender is unknown or not relevant.
That's what style guides have mostly previously said, and it's what people say when they want to look all clever and knowing.
But the truth is that most people, in everyday use, use "they" when they don't someone's gender.
Missing quotation marks (Score:2)
Let's use 'xhe' as gender neutral pronoun (Score:2)
Trigger the Snowflakes (Score:2)
And always use a masculine pronoun if you don't know the gender!
Heil Grammar!