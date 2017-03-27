Climate Change Is Altering Global Air Currents (independent.co.uk) 134
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Independent: One of the scientists who demonstrated conclusively that global warming was an unnatural event with the famous "hockey stick" graph is now warning that giant jetstreams which circle the planet are being altered by climate change. Jetstreams are influenced by the difference in temperatures between the Arctic and the equator. But the Arctic has been warming much faster than tropical climates -- the island of Svalbard, for example was 6.5 degrees celsius warmer last year compared to the average between 1961 and 1990. The land has also been warming faster than the sea. Both of those factors were changing the flow of these major air currents to create "extreme meanders" which were helping to cause "extreme weather events", Professor Michael Mann said. In a paper in the journal Scientific Reports, Professor Mann and other researchers wrote that evidence of the effect of climate change on the jetstreams had "only recently emerged from the background noise of natural variability." They said that projections of the effect on the jetstreams in "state-of-the-art" climate models were "mirrored" in "multiple" actual temperature measurements. The jetstream normally flows reasonably consistently around the planet, but can develop loops extending north and south. The researchers, who studied temperature records going back to 1870 as well as satellite data, said these loops could grow "very large" or even "grind to a halt" rather than moving from west to east. The effect has been most pronounced during the past 40 years, they found.
And: "state-of-the-art" climate models were "mirrored" in "multiple" actual temperature measurements.
I mean, even if you're trying to play scare quotes, putting quotes around "multiple"? Really? Or should that be, "Really"? Or maybe I'm just confused and I "really" should be quoting "most" of my words.
I mean, even if you're trying to play scare quotes, putting quotes around "multiple"? Really?
Because there were only 2, but Mann said it was "multiple". 2 is a multiple, isn't it?
Cuccinelli asked to see the measurements, but when he asked Mann just said "sue me". UVA students held a midnight vigil to honor the vaginally scanned.
Extreme Weather Events... Like an Ice Age... (Score:2)
I remember hearing that warming in the polar regions will eventually cause a salinity shift that will trigger changes to how the ocean and air currents transmit heat, which will trigger an ice age. That normally takes a bit of time (historically at least a century, IIRC), so I expect us to enter an ice age if we fail to come up with some large scale geoengineering within the next century or so. In the meantime, things are going to be a bit rocky.
However, I could be wrong and I'm happy to have experts weigh
Re:Extreme Weather Events... Like an Ice Age... (Score:4, Informative)
The time scale to get an ice age really rolling would be on the order of thousands of years. But don't worry, CO2 levels would have to drop well below 300 ppm before a new ice age could commence. However if the Gulf Stream shuts down it could cause northern Europe to cool down quite a bit.
pretty much old news (Score:2)
I saw the headline and instantly blurted out, "GEEEEEEEE, YA THINK?!" and then my wife came in and asked if everything is OK.
Clickbait.
This is the
/. version of "One simple trick to herp your derp" that people who don't run adblock see around the internet.
And it worked. We clicked. Even though we all knew all of the comments in advance, including your version of the classic "how is this news for nerds?", we all clicked on the link.
Re: (Score:3)
We are currently in a period of temporary warming due to the high amount of mid-20th century solar activity. Our conditions in the current period are identical to the temporary warming known as the Medieval Warming [dailycaller.com] Now just as then, global temperatures are controlled by the sun and solar activity.
Our current conditions are not identical to the MWP. The current rate of warming is much faster than during the MWP and it's likely that globally temperatures are warmer now than they were back then.
We are now entering a era of minimal solar activity, identical to the Maunder Minimum [breitbart.com] which brought about the horrible period of death, disease, and famine known as the Little Ice Age [britannica.com]. If history and science has anything to say in the matter, we should be consuming more carbon fuels, and engaging in an expansion of carbon emissions in order to stave off another ice age, another epoch frozen crops, famine, disease, and plague.
There has been some recent research that indicates the main cause of the Little Ice Age was a series of large volcanic eruptions in the 1200s. The Maunder Minimum may have exacerbated the LIA some but probably wasn't a primary cause.
We are currently in a period of temporary warming due to the high amount of mid-20th century solar activity
That is wrong. We have no increase of solar activity. In fact it decreasing since over a decade.
Our conditions in the current period are identical to the temporary warming known as the Medieval Warming
This is wrong, too.
For starters: we have no clue at all what caused the Medieval Warming.
On top of that: we had three such periods, which do you refer to?
We are now entering a era of minimal solar activi
There's an interesting statistic (Score:3)
I can't really explain it, but it's at least interesting to ponder. Take a look at Climate change opinion by country [wikipedia.org].
Awareness that there is something like this is pretty much as one would expect: People in countries with a free or mostly free press and open and affordable access to the internet are way more informed about it than people in countries where information is scarce, hard to come by or government controlled. Also, the more spare time people have to waste, the more informed they claim to be.
The map on whether it's caused by humans is interesting. Why is practically all of South America convinced that humans are the source of global warming? There is also an interesting difference between Western/Middle Europe and Eastern Europe/Russia, with the former being more convinced of human caused global warming than the latter. It's not quite the divide the Iron Curtain formed, rather it seems to be more a matter between former USSR countries being less convinced than the Rest of Europe, with some noteworthy exceptions in the BeNeLux states and England. And Japan being a real puzzle, being absolutely convinced of human-caused global warming and it being a threat.
Really interesting is now, though, when you compare that map (human caused yes/no) with the last map that deals with the question whether people think that global warming is a threat. It looks like whether people consider climate change a threat is more dependent on the country having a free press than whether they think it's human made. It's also interesting that in Western Europe more people think it's a threat than people think it's caused by humans.
All in all, pretty interesting.
Really, alarmists? (Score:2)
One of the scientists who demonstrated conclusively that global warming was an unnatural event with the famous "hockey stick" graph
Trying to teach the controversy of a falsified graph?
Thanks for the advanced warning.
It's all science like!
Yes. It is. And a few million years ago it was WAY warmer than it is today.
A few million years ago, though, humans didn't want to survive on this marble.
Re:Scientific Reports (Score:5, Informative)
There is tons of it.
If you don't want to be convinced, not even a shot in the face will convince you that firearms can be dangerous. So it goes with anything else.
Re:Scientific Reports (Score:5, Interesting)
No, there's not.
Some compelling evidence, yes, but I've seen nothing that's convincing.
Peer reviewed research? There is oodles of it, check out TFA for one of them.
Of course some probably are more easily convinced than others.
I can't argue with that, you conspiricy theory types are the most gullible people on the planet, all you need is a badly written website, a few poorly researched facts and people like you will believe anything.
He has an MBA (Multiple Blog-reader Award) and a PHD (Plentiful Hogwash and Disinformation)
Re: (Score:2)
Added to that the all too common cognitive failure which causes people not to look too carefully at the sources of information which confirm their bias.
Sounds legit.
Careful there sport
Slashdot fails at unicode, you think it's going to pass your irony tags?
If climate change is real, why is there no peer-reviewed research that shows it?
Why would your ignorance of the evidence convince us that there is none? Quite the opposite : you are one of the leading denialists on slashdot, and when I read that I think "this guy hasn't even looked at the evidence" and convinces me, all the more, that your movement is just the corrupt leading the blind.
Did you actually ever read a peer reviewed article?
And did you grasp its contents?
Re:What precentage caused by man? (Score:5, Insightful)
Your house is on fire. Do you:
A. Call the fire department?
B. Accuse the neighbor of telling you your house is on fire that "Fire is just somebody's religion!"
C. Convene a study to determine if the house really is on fire, and if so, if it was due to spontaneous combustion or if there's a arsonist about?
D. "Blame Liberals!"
E. Post to Facebook or instagram?
Obviously D, E, B, followed by the calling the cops and reporting that a suspicious hippie was seen in the neighborhood last week and is probably responsible, followed by A. C is for librals.
More options (Score:3, Funny)
Your house is on fire. Do you:
A. Call the fire department?
B. Accuse the neighbor of telling you your house is on fire that "Fire is just somebody's religion!"
C. Convene a study to determine if the house really is on fire, and if so, if it was due to spontaneous combustion or if there's a arsonist about?
D. "Blame Liberals!"
E. Post to Facebook or instagram?
F. Call the police to report a drunk/delusional hippie running around the neighbourhood who thinks the houses are on fire?
Question is, though, what if the police comes and finds out that the houses actually ARE on fire. Will you at least then agree to call the fire department? Or are you too upset that you were wrong that you'd rather see your house burn down than admit you were wrong?
Eastern Standard time is a hoax that needs to die in a fire. Fuck people are dumb.
Re: (Score:2)
took two reads, but lol
Re: (Score:2)
Using that logic, then I should be covered in passenger pigeon shit while being gored by a buffalo (denying that mankind can and does change his environment.) I remember visiting Los Angeles in the late 1970's. I was struck by how polluted and gray the sunset was conspired to a sunset off the Seychelles or in the Arctic. Beijing was so polluted and the air so thick with exhaust that I was ill
EST is Erhard Seminars Training [wikipedia.org], a California cult.
I don't give a fuck about being a good person, what I want is to survive and preferably without unwashed masses storming the hill I live on to escape the rising sea levels.
Re: (Score:2)
Your house is on fire. Do you:
A. Call the fire department?
B. Accuse the neighbor of telling you your house is on fire that "Fire is just somebody's religion!"
C. Convene a study to determine if the house really is on fire, and if so, if it was due to spontaneous combustion or if there's a arsonist about?
D. "Blame Liberals!"
E. Post to Facebook or instagram?
Or, you could do what Fullofshiticus, the new emperor of America, is doing and call it a Chinese hoax.
F. Patiently sit in your house and yell at anyone "making a big fuss over an imaginary problem" then when you personally catch fire, panic and later claim it was impossible to have foreseen such a turn of events.
You can't win with the Church of Global Warming.
For instance, here's what one can find in the Wikipedia article for the book "Physics for Future Presidents":
It criticizes those who distort the facts, especially with regards to climate change. “Global warming is real," Muller writes. "It is very likely caused by humans.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
And yet, anyone who has actually read the book (which I did) will tell you that while the author does explain the evidence behind global warming, the ones he criticizes the most for distorting the facts are Al Gore and the hockey stick guy. He explains in details all the lies and dishonest representations made by those
Beside the confusion between Penn State and the University of East Anglia, to say Dr Mann is "really really bad at statistics" is perhaps to overstate the actual criticism leveled at his now infamous 1998 paper. In any case subsequent reconstructions, --and the last word, I presume, goes to Marcott et al. 2013 [sciencemag.org] --more or less confirm the original conclusions of Mann et al.. I'm would assume you (and I genu
Sheesh! "Hide the decline" had nothing to do with statistics. It had to do with the fact that some tree ring series started showing declines in temperatures that weren't matched in observations by actual thermometers so they didn't use the data from them after they started showing the discrepancies.
What do you make of the consistent failure of the denialist community to come up with any explanation for the recent warming trend that wasn't trivially debunked ? What about the dismal failure of every theory that they have wanted us to believe: e.g. ther is no warming, it's warming due to the sun, it's gravitational lensing, it's warming but there's some problem with some model blah blah so somehow the theory is invalid etc. etc. and for every dismal failure, they've failed to admit they w
Re: (Score:3)
You and I see this: here is a theory with a lot of evidence. The deniers make a claim, it gets debunked so they make another claim and the cycle repeats endlessly as one bullshit claim after the other gets debunked.
But the people who believe the deniers don't see that. They see "For everything the scientist say the deniers make a counter-argument that sounds convincing to me".
At least part of the reason they see it so differently is that it's a helluva lot easier to sound convincing when you don't try to be
It is however clear that they were not the best statisticians, and if you're doing complex statistical work (which of course, global temperature measurements are), you need to have at least on statistician on your team otherwise your work is going to be inaccurate. That is what h
In other words, if tree rings don't accurately match modern thermometer readings, how can we expect to rely on them for historical temperature measurements?
Because they did match modern thermometer readings until they started to diverge in the 1960s and other tree ring series continued to match the thermometer readings.
Ok, then it's just getting warmer and warmer in your house, do you try to find out whether there's a fire burning in your basement or are you just happy that you can save on the heating bill?
Re: (Score:2)
Remember most deniers are also fans of austerity: the economic equivalent of saving on your heating bill by burning your paycheck for warmth.
With that in mind, perhaps we should try a different metaphor:
You are developing third degree burns on your asshole. Do you
1) Deny the existence of assholes
2) Deny the existence of burns
3) Stop sitting on the fucking stove - or at least turn the plate down ?
How often do you reinvent the wheel? (Score:5, Interesting)
why isn't there more recent material published showing the proven change?
For the same reason physics journals are not filled with recent papers investigating whether falling objects move towards or away from Earth. The human contribution (established not only by the C12/C13 ratios but also by estimates of rates of fossil fuel consumption) is no longer a matter of serious dispute. The argument has moved on to issues of climate sensitivity; just what the actual effect will be on tropical storm formation &c. If you want to see the original work establishing the human fingerprint you would need to look at papers from last century, when this was still a live issue. You are better off going to the most recent IPCC summation of the science (which will link you through to original papers), which in this case would be Chapter 8 [www.ipcc.ch] and Chapter 10 [www.ipcc.ch] of the 2015 WG1 report of AR5 [www.ipcc.ch].
In the meantime that link provided gives a very nice concise summary of one of the lines of evidence by which the human fingerprint was established.
I would think that
...
... you would have thanked OP for that informative link. Or were you not the AC who wanted to know how we know about the anthropogenic contribution to observed warming?
Blocking sunlight is one way of slowing down the warming but reducing the sunlight will also reduce the productivity of photosynthesis which will reduce crop yields among other things. Also it doesn't do a thing to stop ocean acidification.
Re: (Score:3)
The answer is: about 1/3 of the noted increase in temperature is directly due to humans, about 1/3 is the result of natural variation, and 1/3 is unaccounted for.
Where did you get those numbers? It sounds like something you just pulled out of a stinky place.
Since the 1950s all known natural causes of temperature change have been slightly declining. That means it is likely that 100% or more of the temperature increase is due to human causes since the 1950s.
You've been flooded with real science and hard numbers. You aren't intelligent enough to understand what you've been given, or you're just plain dishonest.
Who would listen to that nutcase? Read Mark Steyn's book to see that bit of scientific nonsense totally eviscerated
Because political commentators are the best source of reliable scientific information.
I guess Michael Mann is just lucky then because all of the similar studies done since his original hockey stick graph by different researchers on different proxy data have shown the same thing as his original graph.