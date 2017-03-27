Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Earth Science

Climate Change Is Altering Global Air Currents (independent.co.uk) 134

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Independent: One of the scientists who demonstrated conclusively that global warming was an unnatural event with the famous "hockey stick" graph is now warning that giant jetstreams which circle the planet are being altered by climate change. Jetstreams are influenced by the difference in temperatures between the Arctic and the equator. But the Arctic has been warming much faster than tropical climates -- the island of Svalbard, for example was 6.5 degrees celsius warmer last year compared to the average between 1961 and 1990. The land has also been warming faster than the sea. Both of those factors were changing the flow of these major air currents to create "extreme meanders" which were helping to cause "extreme weather events", Professor Michael Mann said. In a paper in the journal Scientific Reports, Professor Mann and other researchers wrote that evidence of the effect of climate change on the jetstreams had "only recently emerged from the background noise of natural variability." They said that projections of the effect on the jetstreams in "state-of-the-art" climate models were "mirrored" in "multiple" actual temperature measurements. The jetstream normally flows reasonably consistently around the planet, but can develop loops extending north and south. The researchers, who studied temperature records going back to 1870 as well as satellite data, said these loops could grow "very large" or even "grind to a halt" rather than moving from west to east. The effect has been most pronounced during the past 40 years, they found.

Climate Change Is Altering Global Air Currents More | Reply

Climate Change Is Altering Global Air Currents

Comments Filter:

  • Those air currents are playing hell with my golf score!

  • Around the "extreme meander" and "extreme weather events."

    • And: "state-of-the-art" climate models were "mirrored" in "multiple" actual temperature measurements.

      I mean, even if you're trying to play scare quotes, putting quotes around "multiple"? Really? Or should that be, "Really"? Or maybe I'm just confused and I "really" should be quoting "most" of my words.

      • I mean, even if you're trying to play scare quotes, putting quotes around "multiple"? Really?

        Because there were only 2, but Mann said it was "multiple". 2 is a multiple, isn't it?

        Cuccinelli asked to see the measurements, but when he asked Mann just said "sue me". UVA students held a midnight vigil to honor the vaginally scanned.

    • I remember hearing that warming in the polar regions will eventually cause a salinity shift that will trigger changes to how the ocean and air currents transmit heat, which will trigger an ice age. That normally takes a bit of time (historically at least a century, IIRC), so I expect us to enter an ice age if we fail to come up with some large scale geoengineering within the next century or so. In the meantime, things are going to be a bit rocky.

      However, I could be wrong and I'm happy to have experts weigh

  • How did this story make /. news?

    • I saw the headline and instantly blurted out, "GEEEEEEEE, YA THINK?!" and then my wife came in and asked if everything is OK.

    • Clickbait.

      This is the /. version of "One simple trick to herp your derp" that people who don't run adblock see around the internet.

      And it worked. We clicked. Even though we all knew all of the comments in advance, including your version of the classic "how is this news for nerds?", we all clicked on the link.

  • There's an interesting statistic (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @06:27AM (#54125593)

    I can't really explain it, but it's at least interesting to ponder. Take a look at Climate change opinion by country [wikipedia.org].

    Awareness that there is something like this is pretty much as one would expect: People in countries with a free or mostly free press and open and affordable access to the internet are way more informed about it than people in countries where information is scarce, hard to come by or government controlled. Also, the more spare time people have to waste, the more informed they claim to be.

    The map on whether it's caused by humans is interesting. Why is practically all of South America convinced that humans are the source of global warming? There is also an interesting difference between Western/Middle Europe and Eastern Europe/Russia, with the former being more convinced of human caused global warming than the latter. It's not quite the divide the Iron Curtain formed, rather it seems to be more a matter between former USSR countries being less convinced than the Rest of Europe, with some noteworthy exceptions in the BeNeLux states and England. And Japan being a real puzzle, being absolutely convinced of human-caused global warming and it being a threat.

    Really interesting is now, though, when you compare that map (human caused yes/no) with the last map that deals with the question whether people think that global warming is a threat. It looks like whether people consider climate change a threat is more dependent on the country having a free press than whether they think it's human made. It's also interesting that in Western Europe more people think it's a threat than people think it's caused by humans.

    All in all, pretty interesting.

  • One of the scientists who demonstrated conclusively that global warming was an unnatural event with the famous "hockey stick" graph

    Trying to teach the controversy of a falsified graph?

Slashdot Top Deals

Make sure your code does nothing gracefully.

Close