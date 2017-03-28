Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

The Best and Worst Cities To Live in For Tech Workers, Based on Rent and Commute (qz.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the what's-out-there dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Most cities with a cluster of tech companies can offer those workers either a short commute or low rents -- but not both, according to a study by property consultancy Savills. Berlin is the exception to that rule. Savills found that the German capital offers tech workers some of the lowest rents and among the shortest commutes of 22 cities it surveyed. Commuting is a hugely important factor for worker satisfaction. One study, by the UK's Office of National Statistics, found that each additional minute of commuting increased workers' anxiety and reduced their satisfaction with life. Based on how long it takes to get to work.
The five best cities are: Austin (16 mins), Melbourne, Stockholm, Berlin, and Tokyo (24 mins).
Five worst cities: Bengaluru (47 mins), Hong Kong, Seattle, Seoul, and Toronto (40 mins).

Based on how much tech workers pay in rent (per week).
Best cities: Seoul ($153), Santiago, Berlin, Buenos Aires, and Cape Town ($192).
Five worst cities: San Francisco (with $775.45), New York, Boston, London, and Singapore ($488.16).

The Best and Worst Cities To Live in For Tech Workers, Based on Rent and Commute More | Reply

The Best and Worst Cities To Live in For Tech Workers, Based on Rent and Commute

Comments Filter:

  • 500$/month in NYC (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @02:09PM (#54128881)

    That's bullshit. My parking space goes for $400/month. I doubt you could rent a closet for $400.00

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe they live in their car, and only pay "parking" as rent. Sounds about right.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by whoever57 ( 658626 )

      The rents quoted are weekly, not monthly.

      • Thanks I missed that.
        Weekly ? Guess next time I go shopping I'll have to see if they are selling by the bushel or the peck.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lq_x_pl ( 822011 )
      Re-examine the chart. The rents listed are weekly. :-D
    • They listed the rent per week, not per month, so that is more like $2000 per month.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by edx93 ( 4858619 )
      The numbers are in weekly, not monthly, amounts placing NYC at $2,700/month. Not sure how accurate that is, but Boston's rent is spot on.
    • NYC rooms for rent in "war zones" (think Far Rock) are in the neighborhood of 180-200/wk. Think drugs, prostitutes, shootings, muggings. As bad a neighborhood as NYC has.

      In a decent neighborhood (read relatively safe) I can't see getting anything but a room in a shared brownstone for $1000 / mth. If you want to your own place, even a 400sq foot studio will cost $1500+

      If you're willing to live further in Bklyn or Queens or the Bronx you can get a nice 1 bdrm for 1750 or so. In Far Rock you could get a

    • TFA says $682/week where did you get $500/month?

    • The article said $500 per WEEK. not per month.

  • Yeah, sure $775.45 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I could easily rent at $775.45 in San Francisco.
    In a cardboard box under an overpass that is.

    • That's the weekly rate, not the monthly rate.

      You can rent a room in someone's house in SF for around $900. And if you look around you can probably find something very small for less than $800.

      But most kids these days are paying around $3000 to $3500/mo in rent in SF. (which works out to $700 to $800 a week)
      Sadly that rent is only a few hundred more than my mortgage in San Jose. Sure, I have to live in the south bay and it would be a rough commute to the peninsula, but it warms down here and no fog.

      My only a

      • You can rent a room in someone's house in SF for around $900. And if you look around you can probably find something very small for less than $800.

        Note, I mean $800-$900 per month. (not week)
        And that's definitely not average or median price. That's what you can find if you really press for it and make a lot of compromises.

    • The rent figures are per week.

  • It's all great that it takes 24 minutes, but in general, it's quite hard to find a place to rent long term. So if you're a foreign worker, good luck competing with the locals who have been in queues to get a 1st hand contract rental for many years already...

    So well, if you can't move there, you're not part of the statistics of course!

  • I'm in a Canadian city comparable to Toronto on the list. I'm not understanding how they calculate rent at $334 (rounded). Is that per square foot of the shop?? Or the average rent the tech workers pay? If the latter, then the report needs a healthy grain of doubt. I have not heard of a $334/month rent in Canada for 20+ years. I think the going rate for rent in cities like Toronto are near $1000/month. The article doesn't really clarify how they got the rent numbers. Anyone from Toronto want to give
    • I see - another comment in another thread revealed the trick.. The listed rents are per WEEK, not per month.
    • Based on other comments on here, the $334 is not per month, but per week. That equals out to $1447 per month, if you do 334*52 / 12.

  • I well remember, many years ago, seeing a job advertisement in the British "Daily Telegraph". It was for a job at some college in Melbourne, and it ended along these lines:

    "Accomodation provided at xyz - 85 miles from Melbourne (one hour's drive)".

  • Thanks, I'll pass on all of them (Score:3)

    by MrLogic17 ( 233498 ) on Tuesday March 28, 2017 @02:22PM (#54129041) Journal

    I live in the mid-west, and until a recent job change, had a shorter commute than everything in that list - plus a 3 bed house for less than the vast majority of that list. My income is on par with national averages for my job title, yet I have a vastly below average cost of living.

    For the life of me, I can't fathom why anyone would want to live in a big city. Every perk I hear touted, I can beat. It's quiet, I have a yard, and I have more spending money that the saps choking on smog.

  • RENT ?!! Like some SERF?!!1!


    also, TIL my 45-minute commute is in the "worst" range, with living out in the hinterlands of flyover country.

  • It's strange to me that they mention Cape Town, but not Johannesburg, where arguably the majority of South Africa's (if not the continent's) tech work is done.

    The article also is a bit quiet on how they do the exchange rate and cost-of-living conversions between the different countries.

  • I pay $1466 for a studio apartment and make $50K+ per year in IT support in Palo Alto. If I had a car, it would take me 20 minutes in the morning and 45 to 90 minutes in the afternoon. By taking the express bus (one hour each way) for an extra $70 per month, I get read The Wall Street Journal in the morning and an ebook in the afternoon. Why drive when others can drive for you?
  • Actually clicked through to the article, only to skip reading just about any of it.

Slashdot Top Deals

UFOs are for real: the Air Force doesn't exist.

Close