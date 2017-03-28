The Best and Worst Cities To Live in For Tech Workers, Based on Rent and Commute (qz.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a report: Most cities with a cluster of tech companies can offer those workers either a short commute or low rents -- but not both, according to a study by property consultancy Savills. Berlin is the exception to that rule. Savills found that the German capital offers tech workers some of the lowest rents and among the shortest commutes of 22 cities it surveyed. Commuting is a hugely important factor for worker satisfaction. One study, by the UK's Office of National Statistics, found that each additional minute of commuting increased workers' anxiety and reduced their satisfaction with life. Based on how long it takes to get to work.
The five best cities are: Austin (16 mins), Melbourne, Stockholm, Berlin, and Tokyo (24 mins).
Five worst cities: Bengaluru (47 mins), Hong Kong, Seattle, Seoul, and Toronto (40 mins).
Based on how much tech workers pay in rent (per week).
Best cities: Seoul ($153), Santiago, Berlin, Buenos Aires, and Cape Town ($192).
Five worst cities: San Francisco (with $775.45), New York, Boston, London, and Singapore ($488.16).
Who lives in San Francisco and only has rent of $775.45? Unless that's a weekly rate, then it's way off.
2 bedroom apartment for $3100, split it 4 ways. That's how you rent in San Francisco.
the Article shows it as a weekly rate. Still for NYC 400 a week in rent is nothing.
Well I live in Austin, and I have a 0 minute commute
:) Although when I did have to go into an office my commute was about 10 minutes (from the suburbs) because I'd leave the house at 11 and come home at 7.
On the other hand, if you live in Hong Kong for less than 750 USD weekly rent (1) you're not really living in Hong Kong and (2) I can see how you get a 40 minute commute
:).
Who lives in Austin and has a 16 minute commute?
I don't know who these people are or where they live. Technically I live in Round Rock (far north austin, let's not kid ourselves), but my commute, should I go in during rush hour is more like 1:30. If there is 0 traffic, it is still 30 minutes. I work in South Austin (presently). When I worked in North Austin it was 15 minutes out of rush hour, but still about an hour in rush hour, because our roads are poorly structured. I could probably cut this in half i
500$/month in NYC (Score:3, Insightful)
That's bullshit. My parking space goes for $400/month. I doubt you could rent a closet for $400.00
Maybe they live in their car, and only pay "parking" as rent. Sounds about right.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The rents quoted are weekly, not monthly.
Thanks I missed that.
Weekly ? Guess next time I go shopping I'll have to see if they are selling by the bushel or the peck.
In a decent neighborhood (read relatively safe) I can't see getting anything but a room in a shared brownstone for $1000 / mth. If you want to your own place, even a 400sq foot studio will cost $1500+
If you're willing to live further in Bklyn or Queens or the Bronx you can get a nice 1 bdrm for 1750 or so. In Far Rock you could get a
TFA says $682/week where did you get $500/month?
The article said $500 per WEEK. not per month.
Yeah, sure $775.45 (Score:1)
I could easily rent at $775.45 in San Francisco.
In a cardboard box under an overpass that is.
That's the weekly rate, not the monthly rate.
You can rent a room in someone's house in SF for around $900. And if you look around you can probably find something very small for less than $800.
But most kids these days are paying around $3000 to $3500/mo in rent in SF. (which works out to $700 to $800 a week)
Sadly that rent is only a few hundred more than my mortgage in San Jose. Sure, I have to live in the south bay and it would be a rough commute to the peninsula, but it warms down here and no fog.
My only a
You can rent a room in someone's house in SF for around $900. And if you look around you can probably find something very small for less than $800.
Note, I mean $800-$900 per month. (not week)
And that's definitely not average or median price. That's what you can find if you really press for it and make a lot of compromises.
Yeah about Stockholm... (Score:2)
It's all great that it takes 24 minutes, but in general, it's quite hard to find a place to rent long term. So if you're a foreign worker, good luck competing with the locals who have been in queues to get a 1st hand contract rental for many years already...
So well, if you can't move there, you're not part of the statistics of course!
Rent Calculations? (Score:2)
Meanwhile, in Melbourne... (Score:2)
I well remember, many years ago, seeing a job advertisement in the British "Daily Telegraph". It was for a job at some college in Melbourne, and it ended along these lines:
"Accomodation provided at xyz - 85 miles from Melbourne (one hour's drive)".
Thanks, I'll pass on all of them (Score:3)
I live in the mid-west, and until a recent job change, had a shorter commute than everything in that list - plus a 3 bed house for less than the vast majority of that list. My income is on par with national averages for my job title, yet I have a vastly below average cost of living.
For the life of me, I can't fathom why anyone would want to live in a big city. Every perk I hear touted, I can beat. It's quiet, I have a yard, and I have more spending money that the saps choking on smog.
flaw in their basic assumptions... (Score:2)
also, TIL my 45-minute commute is in the "worst" range, with living out in the hinterlands of flyover country.
South Africa (Score:2)
It's strange to me that they mention Cape Town, but not Johannesburg, where arguably the majority of South Africa's (if not the continent's) tech work is done.
The article also is a bit quiet on how they do the exchange rate and cost-of-living conversions between the different countries.
What random city selection is that? (Score:2)
San Jose must be in the middle... (Score:2)
ITT: Idiots (Score:2)