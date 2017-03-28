Tesla Deal Boosts Chinese Presence in US Auto Tech (reuters.com) 21
From a Reuters report:China's Tencent has bought a 5 percent stake in U.S. electric car maker Tesla for $1.78 billion, the latest investment by a Chinese internet company in the potentially lucrative market for self-driving vehicles and related services. Tencent's investment, revealed in a U.S. regulatory filing, provides Tesla with an additional cash cushion as it prepares to launch its mass-market Model 3. Tesla's shares were up 2.9 percent at $277.03 in midday trading on Tuesday, enabling it to rival Ford as the second-most-valuable U.S. auto company behind General Motors. The deal expands Tencent's presence in an emerging investment sector that includes self-driving electric cars, which could enable such new modes of transportation as automated ride-sharing and delivery services, as well as ancillary services ranging from infotainment to e-commerce.
Once they release that model 3 for under 30,000 and can out pace the rest of the cars on the road - everyone else will be done... why would anyone over spend on a car when they can go all electric, faster and cheaper. Buy now baby!
Since you asked.... and speaking strictly for myself of course, because I am probably not in Tesla's (or any electric car manufacturer's) target demographic for an electric car. I live in an apartment, and I can't charge it at home because the parking stalls for the building residents don't have individual electrical outlets. Basically, anyone who lives in an apartment building that wasn't built in about the past 10 years or so is probably in the same boat. I know that newer buildings do have outlet
It's actually not all that expensive to add electric to the parking area, when it's properly planned. A new circuit would be run from the electric utility mains to a new transformer, which would run to a central charge controller that would in-turn supply power to receptacles or whatever at each parking space. If they have to run individual conduits to each stall or each pair of stalls they will, or they may rely on larger cables and intelligent devices on individual breakers at each spot, with some kind
That's going to take a while. They'll be fortunate to get it released at the promised $35k - although they were promising $30k some years ago and then quietly upped it.
There are more than a few Tesla-bashers who complain extensive auto experience that have been saying that selling the base model at even $45k would be barely profitable, if at all.
There are more than a few Tesla-bashers who complain extensive auto experience that have been saying that selling the base model at even $45k would be barely profitable, if at all.
If there's one thing I learned from the dot com bust; it's if you're losing money on each unit sold, you just need to sell more of them and make it up on volume.
I'd not be interested in it even at $30K...has too many seats in the car.
I'd not be interested in it even at $30K...has too many seats in the car.
Get an electric smart. Correct number of seats, and cheaper, too!
Well, aside from it looking fugly.......I think I read its 0-60mph times are like 11+ seconds???
Nope..I want a performance car, that looks good too. I'd like something like the original Tesla Roadster...or something in that ballpark for looks and performance but in the range of a Corvette price.
It's going to be awhile before it's under $30,000. They're projecting $35,000 for the entry-level models, presumably with fairly short ranges and lower power output levels compared to what most electric car buyers will actually want.
Ten Cent will rob them blind (Score:3)
... technology transfer to China faster than you can swear.
It depends on what Tencent is allowed access to.
The company that my wife works for was bought by a foreign company and that foreign company is basically only allowed its share of the profits as an owner. For anything else it wants, it has to "buy" the information as part of a product transaction just like any other company, and even the executives of the foreign owners are not allowed uncontrolled access to the facility.
Owning stock doesn't mean you can just walking into the company's HQ and take whatever you want.
"We will hang the capitalists with the rope that they sell us."
China has already seen through Mr. Trump. Trump is just a paper tiger, a small hand guy in an empty ill fitted suit.
My hope is in Mr. Musk taking measures to protect his company and us from China.
