'No Turning Back' on Brexit as Article 50 Triggered (bbc.com) 151
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: Britain's departure from the European Union is "an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," Theresa May has told MPs. The prime minister said it was a "unique opportunity" to "shape a brighter future" for the UK. She was speaking after Britain's EU ambassador formally triggered the two year countdown to the UK's exit by handing over a letter in Brussels. It follows June's referendum which resulted in a vote to leave the EU. In a statement in the Commons, the prime minister said: "Today the government acts on the democratic will of the British people and it acts too on the clear and convincing position of this House." She added: "The Article 50 process is now under way and in accordance with the wishes of the British people the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union."
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yes, the almost 1000 years of existence without the EU shows just how terribly off they will be.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
and how many wars between European countries were there in that 1000 years? How many since the EU?
Re: (Score:2)
One might say that the web of treaties that made up a united Europe of the early 1900s, The European Union 1.0, was exactly what instigated and fueled WW I & II. We had the exact same situation then, just with a different name. A group of powerful unelected globalists controlled Europe together, and lead us into the two most deadly wars in human history while they divided the world between each other like you would a cake. The history of a Europe tied together by laws and treaties and centrally controll
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah maybe you should do some study of history before writing such idiotic shit? Because that's all it is, idiotic bovine-quality feces.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you... serious?
You can't compare the world as it was to how it is. People may not have changed, but the ability to blow up the entire planet in a few minutes has.
Re: (Score:2)
Britain has also not abrogated its responsibilities to the Continent in over 500 years. From Elizabeth I's reign onward, Britain has been one of the guarantors of the smaller European states against the Continental powers. It has now essentially turned its back on one of the constants of British foreign policy since Tudor times.
Re: (Score:2)
I savor the irony in saying Congrats, Britain, on gaining your independence.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't just military guarantees. The economic ties between Britain and the Low Countries date back to the Middle Ages, and defending the Low Countries has accounted for much of Britain foreign policy for centuries. Britain is a trader nation, and since the Empire faded away after the mid-20th century, the importance of the Continent has only grown, but its importance has always been there, which is why Britain has fought every attempt at a Continental System.
Re: (Score:3)
Britain has survived far worse. What makes you think leaving the EU will be the death knell?
Who said anything about a death knell. The original post simply said they will be poorer, less powerful, and less influential. When you have 5th largest economy in the world, you can get poorer without becoming poor. The danger is members of the UK having a lower standard of living after Brexit, not that they will completely implode.
Re: (Score:1)
They are 5th because mostly of the City and its banks. But has a bunch of big banks said they will move to Paris to stay in the European market, this hit could be really huge...
(posting anonymously to keep moderations)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not like the continentals are going to erect a wall and stop trading.
What about a moat?
Re: (Score:2)
An empire in decline should not rely on its past strength to indicate the strenght of its future.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. Violent attacks are one thing and war is something completely different. It is more likely to die from a car accident, flight accident or even by cutting ones finger (and getting blood poisoning). Far more people die of leaking butane in mobile homes than by terrorist attacks. Smoking still kill more people too.
War? War is hell, terror is a nuisance*.
(* not intended to downplay the suffering caused by terrorist attacks)
Re: (Score:1)
Look at some of the people who are happy with this outcome:
- UKIP, of course.
- Donald Trump
- Marine Le Pen
- Vladimir Putin
Simple minded populists, right-wing nationalists and the enemies of the West.
Is this what the UK stands for these days?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I know. Putin takes the part of "Enemies of the West" on that list.
But his country is not small by any means. Geographically, Russia is of course the largest country in the world, and 140 million inhabitants are not pnuts either.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF?!? Russia is small!?!? It's the largest country in the world by far!
Re: (Score:2)
populists
So the people, as a general rule, are happy about it.
Re: (Score:2)
So the people, as a general rule, are happy about it.
That's a stupid way to govern a country: just going on the day to day whims of people, and it's why we have a representative democracy. Would you like me to expound on why?
Shill much? (Score:2)
Why do you omit more than 50% of the populace who voted for Brexit? Considering the massive amount of propaganda for "remain" having over 50% for exit is an insanely high number.
It's almost like you are actually ignoring facts to back an ideology. Why does that seem so familiar? Oh, I got it! The elitists in the US did and do the same thing. People have caught on to the game, repeating the lies won't make the true. All it does at this point is expose the amount of people involved in attempting to main
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think it was the right move but I understand it. Over the years as I've traveled to London I've had less and less interactions with Brits and more and more with Eastern Europeans. Last trip there wasn't a single hospitality employee I interacted with that wasn't a legal Eastern European immigrant. Though London has a fairly low unemployment rate. Still, there is a perception that the UK Manufacturing is a shadow of it's former self and EU companies use cheap labor in the East to ripsaw more expensiv
Re: (Score:2)
It was mostly the very old who voted for Brexit, see this graph:
http://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news... [bbci.co.uk]
from: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-p... [bbc.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Brits took their election as seriously as we Americans took ours. You don't get do-overs; the pain of the entire country losing is supposed to be a lesson, so you take the next election seriously.
Europe is the one that should be scared. (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think that's necessarily true.
All of the evidence actually suggests the opposite; it's continental Europe that will be in that position, and likely sooner rather than later.
The main disaster facing the EU now is their failed immigration policies. Yes, the UK has made some of the same mistakes, but getting out of the EU will help them remedy the situation on their end. But Europe, outside of a small number of Eastern European nations, has shown no real desire to enforce their borders properly. They've been flooded with millions of uneducated, unskilled, and often violent third-worlders from some of the worst places on Earth.
These foreigners have shown no willingness, or ability, to integrate into European society. In fact, it has often been the opposite: they want Europeans to conform to their beliefs and customs! We see this in the ethnic enclaves that have ruined large parts of many of Europe's oldest cities. We see this in the "no go" zones, where even the police are subject to violent attacks. We see this in the grenade attacks that now happen in Sweden every couple of weeks [wikipedia.org]!
The really dangerous part is that even the European-born children and grandchildren of these foreigners refuse to integrate with European society in any positive way. There are parts of German cities, for instance, that now resemble Istanbul more than they do a German city. This has become a multi-generational disaster that will plague Europe for decades, if not centuries.
Not only have Europe's demographics been utterly destroyed, but their overall EU economy and that of the member states is in utter turmoil. Greece has been a disaster for about a decade now. Spain is only slightly better off than Greece. Italy is barely hanging on. There are numerous banks, including at least one in the economic powerhouse of Germany, that are on the brink.
These sorts of problems are just side effects of the rampant bureaucracy that has infected Europe, essentially paralyzing it with over-regulation and economic distortions.
At least the UK realizes there are serious problems that need to be addressed now. They're putting themselves in the position necessary to address their issues. But Europe? Aside from nations like Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, Europe is doing absolutely nothing to truly address the serious problems that are plaguing them now. These problems will only get worse, and will harm Europe for decades and perhaps even centuries to come. Europe will likely end up resembling the many failed states of Africa and the Middle East.
Re:Europe is the one that should be scared. (Score:5, Interesting)
Workers, too (Score:2)
UK is losing free access to a market 6x their domestic, and won't be the financial market for Europe. Hard to see how that won't result in a slowed economy and they'll certainly have less political influence as they can no longer affect EU policies.
UK is also losing access to a workforce 6x their domestic, willing to move and work for much less than UK natives.
Wake up! "The economy" has to account for the general welfare of the people, it's more than just the total revenues of the businesses,
Also, if the UK ever needed an emergency tactic to prevent economic collapse, they can let their currency float.
Greece, a member of the EU, was not allowed to do that (even though it would have helped them).
Re: (Score:3)
See, this epitomises why Brexit is a stupid idea, because Brexiteers don't have a fucking clue:
They've been flooded with millions of uneducated, unskilled, and often violent third-worlders from some of the worst places on Earth.
We're not in the schengen zone. Just because Germany let a bunch of refugees in, doesn't mean we have to. In fact, we haven't generally given free access to refugees accepted by ermany and neither are we entitled to.
In other words Brexit will not affect how many refugees we are able,
Re: (Score:3)
Yes sure, we can rely on the best parliament in the world to outshine the combined competence of 27 countries, and Theresa May is exactly the person to lead the way.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the biggest nail in the coffin of the EU will come from America. Their is no way America will continue to be willing to bankroll Nato and fill the role as the EUs military. European nations will have to start spending tens of billions more for their own military, and China and Russia already has orders of magnitude less deterrent for any expansionary policies they might enact. The EU is simply incapable of protecting itself from any aggressive military or trade/financial move by either of these coun
Re: (Score:1)
so instead of dealing with the points made, you call him a racist. why not just go all the way to godwin and call him a neonazi too? Typical leftard. It's people like you that caused brexit (and trump's election) in the first place.
Re: (Score:1)
You cannot appeal to a leftist. They are not logical. They will never admit their entire ideaology is flawed and has a complete history of failure, not to mention oppression. They are authoritarian by nature. That's why Trump was voted into office in the United States. Leftists are really no different than nazis and they do not value individual liberty and freedom.
Also, most leftists are have nots. They typically don't work or are poor employees and even worse leaders. They are not the kind of people
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks to the tanking of our currency we are *ALREADY* poorer. In fact by my private analysis I have already lost so much money that it would take historically unprecedented wage growth in the UK for me to recover the lost money in the 20+ years I have left till retirement as a result of the referendum result. I would be surprised if that the vast majority of the population are not in the same boat too.
Now if we drop out the customs union it will be a total cluster fuck. The problem is our current customs I
Re: (Score:2)
Hum, lets just remind everyone that 40% of our food is imported. Hey it gets even worse much of our food that is not imported is packaged in materials that are imported. Nothing worse than an angry *hungry* mob, at which point the leaders of the leave campaign will probably need to claim political asylum abroad or be lynched if still in the UK assuming Scotland and Northern Ireland have not decided that such a prospect is not worth it and there is no UK left.
Invest in local agriculture, quick!
Re: (Score:2)
The British Isles haven't been able to produce enough food to feed the population since the 18th century.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
So long (Score:4, Funny)
and thanks for all the fish and chips.
But perhaps they could change place with Canada. Europe gets Canada and Northern America gets the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as Scotland is part of the deal. Oh, and they gotta keep the Irish.
Re: (Score:2)
B. Irish is a race?
Re: (Score:2)
B. Irish is a race?
Ever since a court in the Netherlands ruled Moroccans to be a race [ft.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, we're leaving. "Cast off and set sail for Norway"
Re: (Score:1)
geat for Canada, not great for UK. It's bad enough we are leaving the EU, but joining US would be the literal end
Maybe we should have some kind of coffee party to stop this happening...
Re: (Score:2)
Europe gets Canada and Northern America gets the UK.
Sorry, the Americas, UK, S.Africa and Australia form a new trade bloc, while Russia joins EU to become EU-rasia, leaving China off by itself in East Asia,
Re: (Score:2)
Next, we'll be reading stories that Kim Kardashian has given birth to twins on this site.
She DID?!? Why didn't we hear about this sooner?! You're all letting us down here! You need to submit an article!
Re: (Score:2)
I read on some alt-news site that her twins are going to be named "Brexit" and "Brenter".
Re:A completely unaccountable governing body (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the only method member states have of telling the EU it's doing it wrong: leaving.
How is this comment modded up? Do you think the only way of telling your own government is to leave? The EU government, like the UK government, is full of elected officials.
Saying the UK has no control over the EU is like saying the West Midlands or Greater Manchester have no control over the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
I think a lot of this is caused by a 'divide and conquer' strategy. question is : by whom and for what purpose ?
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Saying the UK has no control over the EU is like saying the West Midlands or Greater Manchester have no control over the UK.
They do?
Re: (Score:3)
After Brexit, Scotland will reconsider if they still enough common interests to remain in the UK. If the West Midlands or Greater Manchester wish to do the
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly the opposite. Nation states work well, and the effort to do away with them has caused terrible stresses that will almost certainly lead to war and privation.
Re: (Score:2)
Saying the UK has no control over the EU is like saying the West Midlands or Greater Manchester have no control over the UK.
This seems like a distortion of the OP's proposition. I read it more like saying that the only control the two sheep have over what the three wolves have for dinner is to get out of the common pasture.
Re:A completely unaccountable governing body (Score:4)
This is the only method member states have of telling the EU it's doing it wrong: leaving.
This isn't England taking their ball and going home. This is England slashing the ball up with a knife and breaking their own legs. The EU will find a new ball (probably one with a Scottish accent) and keep playing while England is stuck in bed with a broken leg for 6 months.
Re: (Score:2)
Simpler way (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It's so sad that even after Brexit people like the above commenter continue to display their ignorance and have apparently no idea how the EU works or what it actually is. Here is an executive summary:
- The president of the European Council is elected by the heads of state of all member states.
- The president of the European Commission is elected by the European Council.
- The members of the European Parliament are elected directly from the citizens of the member states.
- The president of the European Parli
You spelled Lesser Britain wrong (Score:1, Interesting)
Scotland and Northern Ireland aren't leaving.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Yes, they are leaving. They might become their own countries and try to rejoin in the future, but their irrevocable exit from the EU has been declared now, as part of the UK.
Re: (Score:1)
Except the EU has already said they can remain in the EU. The United Kingdom is a conglomeration of countries. Always has been.
Re: (Score:3)
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-nor... [bbc.com]
Scotland is definitely leaving the EU along with UK. If they vote for independence, they could reapply to the EU. But this is far from automatic, since there are other EU members that are struggling to discourage their own secessionists.
http://www.politico.eu/article... [politico.eu]
Scotland just announced a post-Brexit independence (Score:5, Informative)
Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum.
Without Scotland, there is no UK.
Just the greater Welsh Hegemony.
Let's not forget Northern Ireland (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Heh. There was some article from The Onion that I can't find now, that talked about how the Balkans were continuing to subdivide into independent nations to the point that nearly every man, woman, and child was their own country. The represented the "nations" by halftoning a map of Yugoslavia.
Never thought I'd see the same thing happen to the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum.
By then, the PIGS-shit will be hitting the fan, and they might change their mind.
Re: (Score:3)
Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum. Without Scotland, there is no UK. Just the greater Welsh Hegemony.
Well it would get interesting as the EU doesn't let new entrants in on legacy deals. It's the euro, Schengen, full package if Scotland wants to rejoin. Which would mean they'd have to leave the pound and put real border control on the UK border.
Re: (Score:1)
What ever happened to a good old war of conquest. If the queen were to lead her army and reconquer Scotland, the British Empire could be reestablished in England. Once that is done. I think Spain would be ripe for the taking. Then maybe Italy. I would hold off on France and Germany till the end. France would be an unruly province and difficult to maintain from afar. Point of the story is that Britain could within say 100 years conquer Europe and unite the continent that way.
Better to be ruled by a vi
Re: (Score:2)
The biggest issue for an independent Scotland entering the EU is that Spain and Belgium, both with fairly strong regional independence movements (Spain with the Catalan independence movement and Belgium with Wallonian independence) would likely veto Scottish entry, simply because to allow Scotland entry would send the message that breakaway regions could remain part of the larger European Union.
As it is, it's clear Theresa May is no mood to permit another independence referendum before the final deal with t
Scottish independence (Score:3)
In related news, Scotland's parliament has just "approved plans to request a referendum on independence that could take place just before Britain completes its withdrawal from the European Union" [nytimes.com]. Ireland may not be far behind in making its own bid for independence. Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?
Re: (Score:2)
Your Britain may not be great, but I still like it.</pokemongo>
Re: (Score:2)
Without England, Scotland has nothing to offer the EU except liability. It'll be interesting to see how this goes.
Re: (Score:2)
It could become the new entry point into the EU for English speaking international companies. They might have to battle it out with Ireland though which already has quite a few for tax reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?
That would require some massive civil engineering.
Let me break it down for you:
1. Great Britain is an island. There are three countrylets (nobody has a better word for them) on the island: England, Wales, and Scotland.
2. It's part of a group of islands known as the "British Isles" that also includes Ireland, the Isle of Man, Great Britain, and some other smaller islands.
3. The island of Ireland has two countries on it: Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
4. The United Kingdom consists of the three cou
Re: (Score:2)
I know it was a joke but "Great Britain" is the island - the largest island in the British Isles - not the country. So yes, it will still be great since it's the largest.
United Kingdom is the country and includes Northern Ireland - for now - which is part of a different island: Ireland. Not to be confused with Ireland (the country), which is only part of Ireland(the island).
Re: (Score:2)
In related news, Scotland's parliament has just "approved plans to request a referendum on independence that could take place just before Britain completes its withdrawal from the European Union" [nytimes.com]. Ireland may not be far behind in making its own bid for independence. Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?
The country called Ireland is independent. You are referring to Northern Ireland, which is a contituent part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Makes perfect sense (Score:3)
Airstrip One was always part of Oceania, not Eurasia.
And might barely, barely won that one (Score:3)
If a simple 50% majority was sufficient to join, then a 50% majority is sufficient to leave.
Neither should be the case as turning over so much power should be a supermajority decision of people in a nation (because if you can't convince most people that such a big change is a good idea, you have no business doing it.) But somehow people are trained to believe a simple majority is a godlike authority instead of an abstraction of might makes right, which it should be treated as.
Re: (Score:2)
Joining got a supermajority. Leaving got a barebones majority.
Good bye England (Score:2)
Welcome, Northern-Ireland, Scotland and Wales. (and a dozen islands)
Headbutt the wall (Score:1)
This is the UK's shoot your foot off moment. It won't even be the UK within 5 years - 80% chance that Scotland will vote to leave the UK to rejoin the EU, and ffff know's what's going to happen in Northern Ireland.
Not surprised that was posted by an anon coward.