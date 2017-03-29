Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


United Kingdom EU Government Politics

'No Turning Back' on Brexit as Article 50 Triggered (bbc.com) 135

Posted by msmash from the it's-happening dept.
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: Britain's departure from the European Union is "an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," Theresa May has told MPs. The prime minister said it was a "unique opportunity" to "shape a brighter future" for the UK. She was speaking after Britain's EU ambassador formally triggered the two year countdown to the UK's exit by handing over a letter in Brussels. It follows June's referendum which resulted in a vote to leave the EU. In a statement in the Commons, the prime minister said: "Today the government acts on the democratic will of the British people and it acts too on the clear and convincing position of this House." She added: "The Article 50 process is now under way and in accordance with the wishes of the British people the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union."

'No Turning Back' on Brexit as Article 50 Triggered

  • So long (Score:4, Funny)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @12:05PM (#54135169)

    and thanks for all the fish and chips.

    But perhaps they could change place with Canada. Europe gets Canada and Northern America gets the UK.

    • But perhaps they could change place with Canada. Europe gets Canada and Northern America gets the UK.

      As long as Scotland is part of the deal. Oh, and they gotta keep the Irish.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Europe gets Canada and Northern America gets the UK.

      Sorry, the Americas, UK, S.Africa and Australia form a new trade bloc, while Russia joins EU to become EU-rasia, leaving China off by itself in East Asia,

  • Scotland and Northern Ireland aren't leaving.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, they are leaving. They might become their own countries and try to rejoin in the future, but their irrevocable exit from the EU has been declared now, as part of the UK.

      • Except the EU has already said they can remain in the EU. The United Kingdom is a conglomeration of countries. Always has been.

    • Northern Ireland would only stay in the EU if they vote to leave the UK and unify with Ireland.

      http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-nor... [bbc.com]

      Scotland is definitely leaving the EU along with UK. If they vote for independence, they could reapply to the EU. But this is far from automatic, since there are other EU members that are struggling to discourage their own secessionists.

      http://www.politico.eu/article... [politico.eu]

  • Scotland just announced a post-Brexit independence (Score:5, Informative)

    by surfcow ( 169572 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @12:18PM (#54135269) Homepage

    Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum.

    Without Scotland, there is no UK.

    Just the greater Welsh Hegemony.

    • UK out of the EU....Ireland in....what to do, what to do?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Heh. There was some article from The Onion that I can't find now, that talked about how the Balkans were continuing to subdivide into independent nations to the point that nearly every man, woman, and child was their own country. The represented the "nations" by halftoning a map of Yugoslavia.

      Never thought I'd see the same thing happen to the UK.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum.

      By then, the PIGS-shit will be hitting the fan, and they might change their mind.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Scotland just voted to have a post-Brexit independence referendum. Without Scotland, there is no UK. Just the greater Welsh Hegemony.

      Well it would get interesting as the EU doesn't let new entrants in on legacy deals. It's the euro, Schengen, full package if Scotland wants to rejoin. Which would mean they'd have to leave the pound and put real border control on the UK border.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What ever happened to a good old war of conquest. If the queen were to lead her army and reconquer Scotland, the British Empire could be reestablished in England. Once that is done. I think Spain would be ripe for the taking. Then maybe Italy. I would hold off on France and Germany till the end. France would be an unruly province and difficult to maintain from afar. Point of the story is that Britain could within say 100 years conquer Europe and unite the continent that way.

      Better to be ruled by a vi

    • The biggest issue for an independent Scotland entering the EU is that Spain and Belgium, both with fairly strong regional independence movements (Spain with the Catalan independence movement and Belgium with Wallonian independence) would likely veto Scottish entry, simply because to allow Scotland entry would send the message that breakaway regions could remain part of the larger European Union.

      As it is, it's clear Theresa May is no mood to permit another independence referendum before the final deal with t

  • Scottish independence (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @12:24PM (#54135307)

    In related news, Scotland's parliament has just "approved plans to request a referendum on independence that could take place just before Britain completes its withdrawal from the European Union" [nytimes.com]. Ireland may not be far behind in making its own bid for independence. Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by myrdos2 ( 989497 )

      Your Britain may not be great, but I still like it.</pokemongo>

    • Without England, Scotland has nothing to offer the EU except liability. It'll be interesting to see how this goes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kagato ( 116051 )

        It could become the new entry point into the EU for English speaking international companies. They might have to battle it out with Ireland though which already has quite a few for tax reasons.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Zocalo ( 252965 )
        Not necessarily. Scotland has a huge exclusive economic zone by virtue of the Shetlands and Orkneys, so plenty of fishing rights on the back of that (plus all sorts of issues for NE English fishermen if they don't get access rights, since the next place they could drop their nets is well into the North Atlantic), a steadily growing tourist trade, and also the discovery of a new North Sea oil field estimated to contain maybe a billion barrels was announced just a few days ago. Not sure if it'll all add up

    • Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?

      That would require some massive civil engineering.

      Let me break it down for you:

      1. Great Britain is an island. There are three countrylets (nobody has a better word for them) on the island: England, Wales, and Scotland.

      2. It's part of a group of islands known as the "British Isles" that also includes Ireland, the Isle of Man, Great Britain, and some other smaller islands.

      3. The island of Ireland has two countries on it: Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

      4. The United Kingdom consists of the three cou

    • I know it was a joke but "Great Britain" is the island - the largest island in the British Isles - not the country. So yes, it will still be great since it's the largest.

      United Kingdom is the country and includes Northern Ireland - for now - which is part of a different island: Ireland. Not to be confused with Ireland (the country), which is only part of Ireland(the island).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Muros ( 1167213 )

      In related news, Scotland's parliament has just "approved plans to request a referendum on independence that could take place just before Britain completes its withdrawal from the European Union" [nytimes.com]. Ireland may not be far behind in making its own bid for independence. Would it still be "Great" Britain if it was just England and Wales?

      The country called Ireland is independent. You are referring to Northern Ireland, which is a contituent part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

  • Makes perfect sense (Score:3)

    by russotto ( 537200 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @12:25PM (#54135315) Journal

    Airstrip One was always part of Oceania, not Eurasia.

  • If a simple 50% majority was sufficient to join, then a 50% majority is sufficient to leave.

    Neither should be the case as turning over so much power should be a supermajority decision of people in a nation (because if you can't convince most people that such a big change is a good idea, you have no business doing it.) But somehow people are trained to believe a simple majority is a godlike authority instead of an abstraction of might makes right, which it should be treated as.

