UW Professor: The Information War Is Real, and We're Losing It

An anonymous reader writes: It started with the Boston marathon bombing, four years ago. University of Washington professor Kate Starbird was sifting through thousands of tweets sent in the aftermath and noticed something strange. Too strange for a university professor to take seriously. "There was a significant volume of social-media traffic that blamed the Navy SEALs for the bombing," Starbird told me the other day in her office. "It was real tinfoil-hat stuff. So we ignored it." Same thing after the mass shooting that killed nine at Umpqua Community College in Oregon: a burst of social-media activity calling the massacre a fake, a stage play by "crisis actors" for political purposes. "After every mass shooting, dozens of them, there would be these strange clusters of activity," Starbird says. "It was so fringe we kind of laughed at it. "That was a terrible mistake. We should have been studying it." Starbird argues in a new paper, set to be presented at a computational social-science conference in May, that these "strange clusters" of wild conspiracy talk, when mapped, point to an emerging alternative media ecosystem on the web of surprising power and reach. There are dozens of conspiracy-propagating websites such as beforeitsnews.com, nodisinfo.com and veteranstoday.com. Starbird cataloged 81 of them, linked through a huge community of interest connected by shared followers on Twitter, with many of the tweets replicated by automated bots. Starbird is in the UW's Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering -- the study of the ways people and technology interact. Her team analyzed 58 million tweets sent after mass shootings during a 10-month period. They searched for terms such as "false flag" and "crisis actor," web slang meaning a shooting is not what the government or the traditional media is reporting it to be. Then she analyzed the content of each site to try to answer the question: Just what is this alternative media ecosystem saying? Starbird is publishing her paper as a sort of warning. The information networks we've built are almost perfectly designed to exploit psychological vulnerabilities to rumor. "Your brain tells you 'Hey, I got this from three different sources,'" Starbird says. "But you don't realize it all traces back to the same place, and might have even reached you via bots posing as real people. If we think of this as a virus, I wouldn't know how to vaccinate for it." The report goes on to say that "Starbird says she's concluded, provocatively, that we may be headed toward 'the menace of unreality -- which is that nobody believes anything anymore.'"
Thank goodness the 1% has people like Kate Starbird, targeting those seeking the real story.
What's next? Words like "false flag" (or PizzaGate) become verbotten?
We're past there. Bullshit has won the information war and pissed on the grave of truth. Posts in this discussion [slashdot.org] already show it. [slashdot.org]
Your second link doesn't support your assertion. MSM spins and spins and spins. And I'm not picking on liberal media sources, I'm picking on all of them. I've given up on most of them because I can't name how many times I'll open an article on the BBC read it and notice how they leave out a whole slew of facts. Recently was one on Trumps supposed crack down on H1B visas. No where in the article did they so much as mention that the reason why was due to alleged abuse of the system. They painted it stri
What if the "bullshit" is actually true? (Score:1)
The worrying part is that what has so often been labeled as "bullshit" ends up being true.
Ten or twenty years ago, anyone claiming that mass monitoring/recording of communications was taking place was labeled as a "kook", a "crazy", and "conspiracy theorist", or what have you.
Then we have the Snowden and Assange revelations which verify what was claimed by these supposed "kooks", and in some ways go beyond what was originally believed.
I'm sure you can fall back on the "a broken clock is right twice a day" i
Those were mostly rumors at the time, there was no hard evidence that it was bullshit or not. If you want to lump it in with other conspiracy nonsense then the broken clock analogy is the correct one. There should be no merit in being accidentally right with no evidence.
Well, the thing is, if you were either working in the telecom industry back then, or for the military, you already got more than a passing inkling that said pervasive monitoring claims were at least not total bullshit. But corporate and military secrecy made sure that hardly anyone at the time was able to walk out of the building they worked in, and had anything actionable to show to anybody. Besides, in the era before the internet, it was much harder to actually spread information so quickly that the genie
Not only that. We have a political appointee from the Obama-era Department of Defense who pretty much admitted on MSNBC that surveillance on "team Trump" was true.
http://www.foxnews.com/politic... [foxnews.com]
No tinfoil hat required.
But the focus shouldn't be on the alleged "kooks" and their claims; it should be on how the truth was wrongly labeled as "bullshit".
False dichotomy. There is room to focus both on the small number of cases where something that is not kookery is labeled as such, and also on the surging level of seemingly coordinated and organized kookery.
TFA makes a point that people consider the information credible if it comes from multiple sources. But the multiple sources might all trace back to a single source. Imagine if FoxNews could be clever enough to create several different major cable news channels that all propagated the same lies. Now people are hearing those lies from multiple sources. That turns climate change denial from a nutjob conspiracy theory into an alternate fact.
If peo
We're past there. Bullshit has won the information war and pissed on the grave of truth.
There has always been a lunatic fringe. And yes, there is some of that in the reply posts here.
But the alt-universe posts are really pretty easy to spot. As an example, why on earth would the Navy have a Seal team perform the Boston Marathon incident? That's batshit crazy, and th eonly people who would believe that are likewise batshit crazy.
So what's a normal person to do? cynical? Believing nothing?
I've never found a healthy dose of skepticism to be a bad thing. You consider the source. Even then
"Truth" being what? Russia "hacked the election"? "If you like your healthcare plan, you can keep your health care plan"? "Children just aren’t going to know what snow is"? Where do we go for this "truth"?
aka NRA SOP.
Shortly afterwards, a pro gun rally, then bribing the local politicians to be pro gun.
Next they will be saying that Bowling Green was a fake.
the more you should look around that somebody.
RECALL: THE EMPIRE NEVER ENDED
Your brain tells you 'Hey, I got this from three different sources,'" Starbird says. "But you don't realize it all traces back to the same place, and might have even reached you via bots posing as real people. If we think of this as a virus, I wouldn't know how to vaccinate for it." The report goes on to say that "Starbird says she's concluded, provocatively, that we may be headed toward 'the menace of unreality -- which is that nobody believes anything anymore.
Over the past 20 years I've felt this as well. It's scary, because for those of us used to seeking out signal in the noise, it just encourages apathy. We look around and feel like we're surrounded by idiots, when it may only in fact be just a bunch of bots propagating a single crazy person's mindless steam of consciousness.
Rational, fact/observation-based debate becomes just exhausting, and we say "whatever." That's not good.
While I like her study, there was another study and reported here in
/. back in 2000 - 2004
about AOL chat groups and how people and groups of people whom are on the fringes of
behavior. the study presented that people when encountering like-minded people seem
to see the fringe behaviour as socially acceptable.
real interesting, figured that everyone knew this by now, but like the lady said, " it was laughed off "
Usually by individually having solid evidence about a particular topic, and seeing a bunch of idiots continually ignore it.
My brother thinks all news outlets are pushing an agenda of some kind, so ever since the rise of the smart phone he get's his news by finding video people have posted.
I would say that I'm not the least bit surprised when he finds stories that aren't reported anywhere but posts of video from onlookers cell phones or multiple video sources that do not go along with the story reported by main stream media.
Side effect of the Fake news in MSM (Score:5, Insightful)
I think that those conspiracy theories that are propagated by more than the usual crackpots may be a result of people realizing just how much fake news, biased news and "opinion pieces" there are in the mainstream media.
They overshoot the goal and now see fake news everywhere even when in some cases there are none.
I think that those conspiracy theories that are propagated by more than the usual crackpots may be a result of people realizing just how much fake news, biased news and "opinion pieces" there are in the mainstream media.
They overshoot the goal and now see fake news everywhere even when in some cases there are none.
In fairness, a good many conspiracies have turned out not to be crackpot ramblings, but real conspiracies.
/r/conspiracy [reddit.com] has a nice list of confirmed conspiracies [reddit.com]. You don't need to go through that whole list to understand why the country and it's controlled media are not trusted. I'll give one extremely concrete example of why the majority of young adults learn that the prevailing narrative in this country is complete, made up, biased bullshit: marijuana. Truth is not available for most of these occurrence
I remember the Reagan presidency. Something "bad" would happen and the official White House spokesman would come up with an explanation which fit the known facts. Then more facts would be revealed which totally discredited the spokesman's line - new explanation. Then even more facts . .
.
The example I remember best because I was working in the airline business at the time was the shooting down of an Iranian passenger airbus (IR 655) by an American warship - USS Vincennes. It was claimed at various times
That's the lie that people keep telling themselves to keep the delusions coming.
The truth is that overall the major media outlets (sorry, MSM is a conspiracy community term) do a pretty good job. They don't always get it right, and they can also be misled, but that is not the same thing as fake news.
Fake news is what you get when you remove all consideration for truth or ethics.
Re:Side effect of the Fake news in MSM (Score:4, Insightful)
I think that those conspiracy theories that are propagated by more than the usual crackpots may be a result of people realizing just how much fake news, biased news and "opinion pieces" there are in the mainstream media.
I don't worry about conspiracy theories. I think what the government is doing out in the open is bad enough.
The word "MSM" was invented and propagated by the alt right and conspiracy theorists in an attempt to marginalize *all* professional journalists.
It's like if offshore coding providers started calling developers in the West "the IT establishment" and positioned themselves as more forward-looking and up-to-date. And they used that to ridicule any platform or technique they didn't like. You'd laugh it off at first, but what if these people repeated that 1,000,000 times and started gaining traction on Interne
Re: (Score:2)
It's more like this. People think, not entirely incorrectly, that politicians lie all the time. At the very least, they cherry pick facts and statistics to suit their position. So given that for every fact you can find an opposing one and everyone else just seems to pick the ones they prefer, why not do the same yourself?
That's where alternate facts come from. She wasn't supposed to use that phrase publicly, but that's where we are at. The truth is the set of facts you cherry pick.
Well, if watching the University of California over the last decade hasn't made this clear: universities are becoming rapidly fascist. It looks like this UDub professor is on the verge of arguing for thought police. Remember, there is no vaccination for this virus. Her words, not mine.
Yep. "Freedom of the Press" may soon have an asterisk by it. Evidently, big news media companies don't want competition to their fake news.
I saw this fake news a lot. Deliberately helped along with politicians dubious, wooly language about them. ("I don't recall / I can't verify that / if they are real / etc")
People have to learn how to think critically (Score:3)
Thinking critically is HARD WORK (Score:2)
We don't do hard work anymore - so it's not a surprise that the number of critical thinkers is falling rapidly.
An undergraduate history degree did wonders for my ability to spot BS, but it's always hard work. The best historical evidence is the stuff that is circumstantial to the main thrust of the story being told - because it's least likely to be deliberately manipulated. John Wesley's letters to the editor of a Bristol newspaper about brewing beer torpedo 19th century Methodism adoption of teetotalism, f
P.T. Barnum's maxim exists because people do not think critically. Never have, never will. A person may think critically. But people do not. And that is where the danger to society lies.
A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it. -- Agent K; Men in Black
Believing in these things makes you feel smarter (Score:1)
It makes you look dumb, but it makes you feel smart.
If you earnestly believe one of these ridiculous conspiracies, like the flat earth guys or something, then you feel like you're in on this big secret that nobody knows about. All those fools running around in their daily lives have no idea that the sun above their head is hanging from a string, but I do! I'm so much smarter than all of them!
It makes you feel as though you are smarter than everyone around you. And some people DESPERATELY want to feel that t
Don't lie! The government hates the competition (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, the example stories provided are crazy and no one should believe them. So what should we believe? Not the government, which lies about really, really big important things like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, etc. Not the news media (owned by the same conglomerates that own the politicians) which thinks "unnamed sources believe Trump may or may not have had contact with someone who might have bought one of those silly Russian fur hats once" is worth a 10 minute segment with 5 panelists yapping. And who also repeatedly told us about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
So, yes, there are bad people lying or crazy people hallucinating all kinds of nutty things. But they'd have no purchase if the "trustworthy" people in media and government weren't already doing the same thing.
This reminds of the joke "don't steal! The government hates the competition." Don't lie! The government hates the competition.
But they'd have no purchase if the "trustworthy" people in media and government weren't already doing the same thing.
Ugh. This is the failure of binary thinking. It is not even close to the "same thing." You've got institutions that make a concerted effort to find and report truth and because they are human they screw up. Then you've got people who don't care about truth, only tribe. They make only a cursory effort to sound plausible as they write stories whose primary function is to advance their tribe regardless of truth.
The two are very different things, but equating them is itself a tactic of the later. If you h
Yes, the example stories provided are crazy and no one should believe them. So what should we believe? Not the government, which lies about really, really big important things like weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, etc.
I see. You take specific incidents, and turn that into the case in all cases. You're providing the exact description of the alt-universe's raison d'etre.
This is how some people will believe that former president Bush had the planes fly into the World Trade Center, because Gulf of Tonkin! Or that certifiably insane idea that the Navy Seals were responsible for the Boston incident.
One does not make the other true.
And not that I would ever try to undertake a Quixotic task of changing your mind. It's ju
Confluence of factors (Score:3)
Part of the issue here is that people have become aware of the manipulation of public opinion by intelligence agencies. We have things like Operation Gladio, in which the CIA teamed up with people on post-war Europe to clandestinely fight the Soviets, which included bombings and assassinations which were blamed on the communists. We have the revelation of Operation Northwoods, approved by the then Joint Chiefs of Staff, that would have blown up dummy airplanes and blamed it on Cuba. The plan was squashed by Kennedy and McNamara, but the fact that it existed and was approved is concerning. We have the revelations of the Church Committee, which among other things revealed that the CIA had operatives working at all major news networks. They claim to have ceased that type of thing. But does anyone really believe we have effective and complete oversight of the CIA?
None of this justifies thinking that any given event, like the Boston Marathon bombing, or the Sandy Hook shootings are false flag operations, or anything other than what they seem. But once you realize that it is possible that there is a plan in place to manipulate public opinion, it can be hard to know what to believe anymore. And once you don't really trust the mainstream news sources, you start to look for alternatives. Many of those alternatives are not very good! But where do you go when you suspect that ABC (for example) might just be telling you what those in power want you to believe? Couple that with that fact that most news organizations rely solely on "official sources" and don't do much actual investigating, and you realize that such manipulation is quite possible. It can be very disconcerting and confusing.
I think there are a number of factors in play with this issue. Part of it is gullibility and paranoia. But it also stems from the fact that covert actors have used trusted news sources for propaganda and manipulation, and in doing so have damaged the reputation and trustworthiness of those outlets.
24 hour news did this to themselves (Score:2)
It wasn't enough to simply report the news - to fill 24 hours of programming "news" agencies had to throw their opinions into the mix as well.
Opinions, by their very nature cause division. Eventually you will push enough people away from your narrative and you will lose the information war.
If the mainstream media is honestly and truly concerned with winning the information war they need to bring back old school journalism. Only publish if you can get two reliable sources to corroborate a story and NEVER g
That won't be enough. Opinion might be an issue for people confusing commentary for news, but the reporting itself can be at fault. They can omit certain things, misrepresent statistics, and stir up fear and emotion by reporting on one thing all day every day for days at a time. When the Boston Bombing occurred, and the surviving perpetrator was caught, I have no doubt that everything they said about the man was true. But I also have no doubt that they talked way too much about him, and not enough about the
Old is new (Score:3)
The concept of rumors and false information disseminated across the world isn't new ("I've heard she's a witch"). The concept of false narrative driving major social and political decisions isn't new (the entire religion thing anywhere, basically). Technology simply makes it more convenient by giving voice to millions of idiots who theretofore were limited to only their immediate surroundings.
Advertising (Score:2)
How is this different than advertising? Coke and Pepsi for example both try to convince you should buy their product over the other's. They attack from multiple fronts, pay for commercials and product placement, sponsor major sporting events, are active on multiple forms of social media, etc. All with the goal of swaying public opinion and convincing you that you should so something that you probably should not (drink stuff that generally isn't health for you).
Swaying public opinion between soft drinks is not exactly on the same scale of impact as swaying public opinion to influence an election.
And if you wanted to attack an entity that truly causes an impact selling a product, then question why governments allow tobacco to remain a legal product as it kills millions of humans every year. The overwhelming majority of other "deadly" issues can't even hold a fucking candle to this.
I remember how frustrating it was back when Microsoft was ruling the OS/Office world. Top executives of most companies were easily fooled into buying "microsoft compatibility" when what they should have asked for was "interoperability". It was fudged, enough shills played along, fake studies showing retraining costs etc etc. It really was frustrating. I
Sadly I suspect the next generation will end up disengaged and unbelieving about anything; the present level of voting in the younger generation seems to support my pessimism.
Our beloved government joins the ranks of... well, most of them really, in having engaged in false flag operations. Given that the government is run by a bunch of unscrupulous fucks to whom things like responsibility and honesty are merely aspects of mythology, how do you expect this kind of bullshit not to go around?
Oh, you mean kinda like a press pool or wire service? Since regular mass media is so full of bullshit and propaganda, are we making a distinction without a difference?
nobody believes anything anymore
Well, 'reality is a lie...'
STOP rewarding this behavior. (Score:3)
Our society rewards clicks no matter what information is behind it. Go fucking figure people starting perpetuating hype and bullshit when that kind of capitalistic model is presented.
This is the same reason you find mainstream news outlets perpetuating fake news. This is the same reason banking institutions purposely break laws and perpetuate unethical activity for monetary gain. The crime of manipulation is worth it.
STOP fucking rewarding the behavior that perpetuates this shit. Otherwise the proverbial global database of information will become worthless, tainted with lies and doubt.
Listen to Paul Anka and Lisa Simpson.... (Score:3)
Just Don't Look [youtube.com]
Really. Seriously. I have spent the last couple of years really cutting back on my news. I haven't watched the nightly news for 4 years. I only catch a little bit of TV news in the breakroom at work because its on. I check the BBC website on occasion. That's really about it. I ditched Instagram, I don't do Facebook.
You'd be surprised how much most of it really doesn't matter.
To paraphrase a great quote:
If you don't watch the news, you're uninformed. If you do watch the news, you're misinformed.
Post-Modern Sources (Score:2)
I believe that the "nobody believes anything" is somewhat here today. To determine what is true, we rely on family and friends to help us. There is no longer any authority that we trust to tell us the truth. This puts us into bubbles where we only believe news that confirms our bias. We are suspicious of any news source that deviates from what we believe
Who is 'we'? (Score:2)
Just who is losing this alleged war? Everybody and his dog these days seems to be serving up some manner of self-serving propaganda. And if the 'we' she's talking about is all of society, then of course she's correct, because any entity that goes to war with itself loses. But this is not news; I'm pretty sure 'broken telephone' was a thing millennia before telephones even existed, and I'm virtually certain that much of the 'breakage' was an intentional part of advancing a variety of agendas.
The same news se
He didn't make a political statement but you completely verified his point. Must of picked on one of your truther sites I guess.
Must have.
And you've proved me wrong about what group(s) the semiliterates were drawn from....
yeah, what about PizzaGate ? So fake news are only wrong when the libs are doing it, is this what's you're saying ?
Typical discusting trumpist filth.
The NYT is famous for its WMD in Iraq, Saddam is going to attack the US fake news. Fox is packed with fake news. Face it, ever since the the news media turned to click bait journalism (infotainment), the news from the left, right and center is likely to have many fake components, salted with a dash of truth to make it more palatable. The Russians did it (meaning everything bad that ever happens) is the latest in click-bait journalism. Time to boycott the mainstream (fake) press.
Misinfotainment is everywhere. We need better critical thinking and demand for honesty.
Re: (Score:3)
This is the liberal media that thought it would be a good idea to run with a story about how President Trump is into watersports and hires Russian prostitutes to piss on beds once slept in by the Obamas, despite the fact that it was completely unverified and unverifiable.
No, this is the liberal media that thought it would be a good idea to run with a story that a British intelligence agency had leaked a document with several derogatory statements about President Trump, and that several intelligence agencies had suggested that it was trustworthy.
Those were actual, facts, you know, things that could be verified. Every single article about this that I'm aware of stated that the dossier may not be accurate, but that intelligence agencies suggested it might be true.
It turns out
Not really unverifiable if the FSB has video.
Unless I missed something, the University of Washington is not anywhere near Boston.
This guy is 1) A professor, and 2) in Boston - ergo, he's probably extremely liberal (how'd I know???)
Not everyone is losing the information war. Just your side.
It's kind of a shame that you would really think that. Confirmation bias and gullibility are not monopolized by one side of a political divide. Anyone who thinks they are always correct and clear-eyed, is simply wrong.
She identifies her gender in the second sentence. Take your concern trolling elsewhere.
On second thought, keep it here on slashdot. That's probably for the best.
Well, you know what that means!
From now on, call HIM "he" and get completely inappropriately bent out of shape any time somebody tries to correct you.
As part of this hobby, it's necessary to think up a boy name for HIM. This part is a bit more difficult, but it's worth the effort. According to this random website [thenamemeaning.com], Kate is rarely a boy's name. However, keeping the same name is a risky maneuver and I'd recommend only doing that with "Kelly" so you can make a Clerks 2 reference. Also for some reason it see
At least read the first sentence or two in the summary. This 'guy' is named Kate.
Well, yeah, there's that...
Not being able to spell "losing" is bad. Not being able to spell it when it's in the bloody headline you just read, that's a whole other level of stupid.
Not being able to spell "losing" is bad. Not being able to spell it when it's in the bloody headline you just read, that's a whole other level of stupid.
I agree that the inability to distinguish between "losing" and "loosing" is bad. But suggesting the use of Slashdot article headlines as guides to spelling, syntax, or grammar is just wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Properly functioning bullshit detectors are a matter of training in an environment conducive to developing one. If you do not have an environment where you can check facts, you cannot develop an instinct for who's shoveling turd and you cannot develop research skills. If you are surrounded by people in a similar situation, you're prone to develop your own dissembling skills as a survival mechanism, rather than an appreciation of honesty. You have to have something to get your footing on. In other words
If the neighborhood next door has a long-term infestation of head lice that just won't subside, do you do something to help them out of it, or just sit on your porch saying "look at all those dirty people."?
They're religiously objecting to washing their hair. I've tried explaining to them over and over again that the reason we don't have head lice is because we wash our hair on a daily basis. I've also tried pointing out to them that their holy book says that they shouldn't eat bacon either, but that they have no problem eating bacon.
I just can't get through to them. They think they'll go to hell if their wash their hair. This one guy even started screaming and gesticulating at me the other day while I was
Making stuff up is neither left nor right.
That said, not every conspiracy is fake, and not every news article published by a major media station is true.
The real story here the media is no longer owned exclusively by 2-3 rich guys.
This guy
Jeezus, within the first couple sentences of TFS: "University of Washington professor Kate Starbird"...
This guy is 1) A professor, and 2) in Boston - ergo, he's probably extremely liberal (how'd I know???)
3) a woman
University of Washington professor Kate Starbird