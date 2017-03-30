Britain Wants Tech Firms to Tackle Extremism (fortune.com) 53
Britain will tell Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft on Thursday to do more to stop extremists posting content on their platforms and using encrypted messaging services to plan attacks. From a report: Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Sunday tech companies should stop offering a "secret place for terrorists to communicate," after British parliament attacker Khalid Masood was widely reported to have sent encrypted messages moments before he killed four people last week. Rudd has summoned the Internet companies to a meeting to urge them to do more to block extremist content from platforms like Facebook and Google's YouTube, but a government spokesman said encryption was also on the agenda. "The message is the government thinks there is more they can do in relation to taking down extremist and hate material and that is what they are going to be talking about this afternoon," the prime minister's spokesman said on Thursday.
Doesn't work by blocking their SM accounts.
Crypto is the only real privacy. You can see where someone truly stands on totalitarianism vs liberty by their attitude towards crypto.
Agreed. A person who is anti-encryption is necessarily anti-freedom, because encrypting one's communications is the voluntary act, and forbidding encryption is the coercive act.
Of course you can. There were plenty of science fields banned throughout history.
Amber Rudd: We need you to do more to combat extremists. How about you use some of those tools from CSI? And also give us back doors into your services.
Google: Sure, no problem
Facebook: OK
Twitter: What ever you say
MS: Why not
outside the meeting
Google: So you guys going to do anything?
MS: haha, fuck that.
Twitter: Yeh. Stupid cow, what the fuck was she talking about?
Facebook: Pub?
Implausible. Twitter would not be invited to hangout with those three.
Still the same England (Score:1)
Now it wants to run their email.
On the other hand I'd rather live there than the EU.
The EU is easier to deal with. They're so undecided that by the time they finally come to an agreement, you can rest assured that the circumvention technology has been established and superseded by at least another generation of the tools.
Who defines the "Terrorist"?
Is it just suicide bombers and folks assaulting civilians with deadly weapons?
Or is it anyone who opposes the policies and or people running their local and or national governments?
Dying in one of the Amnesia games or Alien: Isolation can be pretty scary. Have you ever drowned in a Sonic game?
These days it is mostly "person we don't like and can get away with calling terrorist". Even violence seems to have become optional.
Yeah, or how about just cutting down on the vast number of Muslims who immigrate every year? Statistically pretty much guaranteed to increase the number of terrorists.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, or how about just cutting down on the vast number of Muslims who immigrate every year?
You mean like the latest attacker who ran over those people and stabbed the police officer to death? Oh, wait, he was born in England....
Aaaaaaand he was a Muslim convert. What's your point? That if we hadn't imported tons of Islam he would still have converted?
Aaaaaaand he was a Muslim convert. What's your point? That if we hadn't imported tons of Islam he would still have converted?
Quite possibly. There is this thing called the Internet, you know.
Yeah that would've stopped the last couple of attackers.
OH WAIT
Seriously, Cameron was awesome when it came to finding blunders and jumping right into the middle of them. Actually the Cameron is the SI unit for the minimum distance between two blunders.
Is Rudd really trying to outdo the grand master? It's not easy, but she's very obviously ambitious and willing to put her mind to it. Or
... well, whatever substitute she has.
It is like the Brits having started to move the unfit and stupid into politics to get rid of them. That is a really bad idea.
you forgot Northern Ireland.
#What #are #you #talking #about?
In the United States we have this idea that even speech we don't necessarily like should be protected- especially so. Speech that is popular doesn't need protection after all. While the US has done a piss poor job at protecting freedom of speech in the most outrageous of circumstances there is at least protection for KKK-style "hate" speech, pornography to one extent or another, and similar communications.
If terrorists are actually threatening to use violence against people you can arrest them for it. If yo
So easy to ask the questions or make the demands.
It is an entirely different thing to make it happen and work as intended.
But.. fine. Let's gather your requirements, and we'll go from there. As long as you fund the project.
