Britain Wants Tech Firms to Tackle Extremism

Britain will tell Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft on Thursday to do more to stop extremists posting content on their platforms and using encrypted messaging services to plan attacks. From a report: Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Sunday tech companies should stop offering a "secret place for terrorists to communicate," after British parliament attacker Khalid Masood was widely reported to have sent encrypted messages moments before he killed four people last week. Rudd has summoned the Internet companies to a meeting to urge them to do more to block extremist content from platforms like Facebook and Google's YouTube, but a government spokesman said encryption was also on the agenda. "The message is the government thinks there is more they can do in relation to taking down extremist and hate material and that is what they are going to be talking about this afternoon," the prime minister's spokesman said on Thursday.

  • "taking down extremist" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Doesn't work by blocking their SM accounts.

  • FFS, leave crypto alone (Score:5, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @01:39PM (#54144653)

    Crypto is the only real privacy. You can see where someone truly stands on totalitarianism vs liberty by their attitude towards crypto.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Agreed. A person who is anti-encryption is necessarily anti-freedom, because encrypting one's communications is the voluntary act, and forbidding encryption is the coercive act.

  • Minutes from the Meeting (Score:4, Funny)

    by JonnyCalcutta ( 524825 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @01:42PM (#54144691)

    Amber Rudd: We need you to do more to combat extremists. How about you use some of those tools from CSI? And also give us back doors into your services.
    Google: Sure, no problem
    Facebook: OK
    Twitter: What ever you say
    MS: Why not

    outside the meeting

    Google: So you guys going to do anything?
    MS: haha, fuck that.
    Twitter: Yeh. Stupid cow, what the fuck was she talking about?
    Facebook: Pub?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Implausible. Twitter would not be invited to hangout with those three.

  • My ancestors left England because it was trying to run their religion and their business.

    Now it wants to run their email.

    On the other hand I'd rather live there than the EU.

    • The EU is easier to deal with. They're so undecided that by the time they finally come to an agreement, you can rest assured that the circumvention technology has been established and superseded by at least another generation of the tools.

  • Who decides who is a terrorist? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who defines the "Terrorist"?

    Is it just suicide bombers and folks assaulting civilians with deadly weapons?

    Or is it anyone who opposes the policies and or people running their local and or national governments?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      These days it is mostly "person we don't like and can get away with calling terrorist". Even violence seems to have become optional.

  • No, Britain wants surveillance tools (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @01:51PM (#54144775)
    If they wanted to tackle extremism they would do that by going after the things that make people take things like religion and political beliefs to their extremes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jez9999 ( 618189 )

      Yeah, or how about just cutting down on the vast number of Muslims who immigrate every year? Statistically pretty much guaranteed to increase the number of terrorists.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        Yeah, or how about just cutting down on the vast number of Muslims who immigrate every year?

        You mean like the latest attacker who ran over those people and stabbed the police officer to death? Oh, wait, he was born in England....

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jez9999 ( 618189 )

          Aaaaaaand he was a Muslim convert. What's your point? That if we hadn't imported tons of Islam he would still have converted?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            Aaaaaaand he was a Muslim convert. What's your point? That if we hadn't imported tons of Islam he would still have converted?

            Quite possibly. There is this thing called the Internet, you know.

      • Yeah that would've stopped the last couple of attackers.

        OH WAIT

  • Seriously, Cameron was awesome when it came to finding blunders and jumping right into the middle of them. Actually the Cameron is the SI unit for the minimum distance between two blunders.

    Is Rudd really trying to outdo the grand master? It's not easy, but she's very obviously ambitious and willing to put her mind to it. Or ... well, whatever substitute she has.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      It is like the Brits having started to move the unfit and stupid into politics to get rid of them. That is a really bad idea.

  • Amber Rudd is not being driven by the intelligence communities, or anyone who actually understands what this is all about. What she sees is a complete outsider's view of "Think of the " without actually thinking whether there's a problem that putting measures in place will fix. All the view of the intelligence communities and professionals is that there is no purely technical solution that can be put in place to fix this, without shooting off both feet. Still, she's adamant that "Things must be done", wit

  • In the United States we have this idea that even speech we don't necessarily like should be protected- especially so. Speech that is popular doesn't need protection after all. While the US has done a piss poor job at protecting freedom of speech in the most outrageous of circumstances there is at least protection for KKK-style "hate" speech, pornography to one extent or another, and similar communications.

    If terrorists are actually threatening to use violence against people you can arrest them for it. If yo

  • Why always these fake arguments? (Score:3)

    by Unknown User ( 4795349 ) on Thursday March 30, 2017 @02:03PM (#54144915)
    He sent encrypted messages moments before he killed four people last week, so how would unencrypted communication have prevented this? That's right, not at all, of course. Why can't they just state the obvious, that they are authoritarians who want to fully survey everyone in realtime and therefore encryption should be banned? Do voters in the UK reward hypocrisy?

  • So easy to ask the questions or make the demands.
    It is an entirely different thing to make it happen and work as intended.

    But.. fine. Let's gather your requirements, and we'll go from there. As long as you fund the project.

  • Always falling on America and landing in Europe.

