Streaming Services Generated More Than 50% of All US Music Industry Revenue in 2016 (variety.com) 13
Janko Roettgers, reporting for Variety: Streaming music services were for the first time ever responsible for more than 50 percent of all U.S. music industry revenue in 2016, according to new numbers released by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Thursday. Paid and ad-supported streaming together generated 51 percent of music revenue last year, to be precise, bringing in a total of $3.9 billion. In 2015, streaming music was responsible for 34 percent of the music industry's annual revenue. Much of that increase can be attributed to a strong growth of paid subscriptions to services like Spotify and Apple Music. Revenue from paid subscription plans more than doubled in 2016, bringing in $2.5 billion, with an average of 22.6 million U.S. consumers subscribing to streaming services last year. The year before, subscription services had an average of 10.8 million paying subscribers.
Amazing how if you give people something worth paying for they're more likely to pay for it.
It's almost like they screwed themselves out of more money by holding out on changing thier business model than piracy ever cost them...
Streaming is also one of the lowest percentages of revenue streams to reach the artist... The streaming company and any label take the vast majority of income.
The streaming company and any label take the vast majority of income.
And that's different from any of the other revenue streams how?
Average per-stream payout: $0.004891
http://www.digitalmusicnews.co... [digitalmusicnews.com]
People want to pay a reasonable fee to access region-neutral content in a convenient fashion?
Who knew?
Hey, film industry......
So the RIAA's U.S. revenue for all of 2016 is just $3.9 billion / 0.51 = $7.65 billion? That's it? We're mandating DRM, incorporating it into playback media devices and transport layers, forcing ISPs and web services like YouTube to spend untold $millions to go on wit
one sixth of a wall
Meanwhile the music industry announces that CD sales have plummeted for the 17th straight year blaming the decreased sales on piracy.