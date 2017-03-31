US College Grads See Slim-to-Nothing Wage Gains Since Recession (bloomberg.com) 20
The worth of a college degree is losing its luster in the US job market. From a report on Bloomberg: Wages for college graduates across many majors have fallen since the 2007-09 recession, according to an analysis by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce in Washington using Census bureau figures. Young job-seekers appear to be the biggest losers. What you study matters for your salary, the data show. Chemical and computer engineering majors have held down some of the best earnings of at least $60,000 a year for entry level positions since the recession, while business and science graduates's paychecks have fallen. A biology major at the start of their career earned $31,000 on an annual average in 2015, down $4,000 from five years earlier. "It has been like this for the past five, six years now," said Ban Cheah, a research professor at Georgetown who compiled the data. "It's a little depressing."
Sounds like it's working as intended. (Score:2)
Re: To funny... (Score:2)
In the meantime the rich get richer and the poor seem to want the rich to become richer too!?
To be educated middle class and realising they are fucked by those who don't want an education and those who have too much money to care.
This is of no surprise (Score:2)
Wage stagnation has taken the earnings of the middle class since the 70s. About the only thing keeping wages going up in that time has been union action and increases in the minimum wage. Since the min wage certainly has not been keeping up with inflation _and_ unions are at an all time low, none of this is a surprise.
For those of you who want the world to be better without a government acting as the means to corral all of us cats wandering around need to start showing us who think otherwise how that's goin
chemical engineer graduates (Score:2)
Aging demographic and the growing wealth gap are deflationary it's going to hurt when it happens
New American Dream (Score:2)