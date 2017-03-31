More Compulsory Math Lessons Do Not Encourage Women To Pursue STEM Careers, Study Finds (phys.org) 72
An anonymous reader shares a report: The demand for employees in STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and math) is particularly high, as corporations compete to attract skilled professionals in the international market. What is known as "curriculum intensification" is often used around the world to attract more university entrants -- and particularly more women -- to these subjects; that is to say, students have on average more mandatory math courses at a higher level. Scientists from the LEAD Graduate School and Research Network at the University of Tubingen have now studied whether more advanced math lessons at high schools actually encourages women to pursue STEM careers. Their work shows that an increase in advanced math courses during two years before the final school-leaving exams does not automatically create the desired effects. On the contrary: one upper secondary school reform in Germany, where all high school students have to take higher level math courses, has only increased the gender differences regarding their interests in activities related to the STEM fields. The young female students' belief in their own math abilities was lower after the reform than before. The results have now been published in the Journal of Educational Psychology.
Re: (Score:1)
Back on topic, there's some evidence to suggest women don't become STEM professionals because of choices they make in classes early on. [insidehighered.com] In high school, I had some idea I wanted to be a scientist, but I had no idea what I was getting into. If someone had said "Hey, you should be a lawyer" after a boring math class, I might have ended up as a
Re: (Score:2)
Since you later also refer to "a lot of slashdoters", I can only conclude that this is systemic flaw in your reasoning.
Re: (Score:3)
For many that's true.
For the ones who are driven to become top level scientists and engineers (and writers!), it is not. How many professional basketball players weren't really that interested in sports in high school?
I went to university with a now famous mathematician---he was doing research on string theory at age 17 with Ed Witten. Now, he's an outlier among outliers, but the point is true.
Re: (Score:2)
At least the program was a success (Score:4, Interesting)
The needed more STEM people, and while the number of female students stayed the same, the number of male entries increased, so that's a good result.
Re: At least the program was a success (Score:5, Insightful)
Women were demoralized
People who get demoralized by math, probably shouldn't pursue a career in a STEM field. The earlier you can sort out who's interested and who's not, the better. That applies to both men and women equally, by the way.
Re: (Score:2)
But here's the real deal
... men and women being different must because of sexism!
Re: (Score:3)
Yep. On average women have bigger breasts than men. No way could there also be an average difference in the brain. That's unpossible! It's like people who think it's racist to point out there actually are statistical differences between races (primarily skin colour!)... stupidly wrong.
Instead of trying to open the doors for women who want to be in these areas, have the aptitude for them, and may tend to get extra resistance because they're in the minority, it seems there are people who are hell bent on
Re: (Score:2)
Err... "isn't staffed by women".
That's the real danger (Score:2)
People who get demoralized by math, probably shouldn't pursue a career in a STEM field.
I think this is in fact the real danger of an effort like this - because what you are saying may be conventional wisdom but it is TOTALLY wrong.
The thing is that math is pretty much taught one way across schools and if that way does not agree with you, that says nothing about your ability to be good with various STEM fields or even math for that matter.
I was a late bloomer, as it were, in my relation to math. I didn't rea
Re: (Score:2)
I was a late bloomer, as it were, in my relation to math
Sure, there are always exceptions, but if you want to be smart about doing the most with a limited education budget, it's smarter to go by general rules that apply to 99% of the people. And rare geniuses among the 1% will probably find their way in the end.
Re: (Score:1)
Have you seen the "surge" of ADHD cases in high schools ? One of the major causes of that is that different parts of the brain grow at different rates for different people and for many of these AD(H)D cases the issue "fixes" itself when they get older. But that is after they flunked their SAT and finished high school with a 2.5 GPA
So the system is rigged against late bloomers and only the lucky ones that somehow struggled to get past all these ea
Re: (Score:2)
People who get demoralized by math, probably shouldn't pursue a career in a STEM field.
When I hit a wall taking Introduction to Calculus, I bailed out on becoming a mathematician and later went into computers.
Re: (Score:2)
People who get demoralized by math, probably shouldn't pursue a career in a STEM field.
Ha!
Have you *seen* the maths syllabus in the US?
I like maths. My job often involves maths. Sometimes I do some recreationally (I'm trying to prove a particular quantity is transcandental). I have a friend where we occasionally meet for coffee and fill pages with mathematical scribble just for entertainment. I've also bumped into the US school-maths (it's an insult to call it maths) syllabus, when I did some tutoring for a
force them (Score:2)
So, if you force people who are not good at math to do more of it, they will eventually figure out that they are not good at it and avoid it? Well, lets just do other things to force them into a field that they will not be good in. Anything but admit that there might actually be valid differences in the sexes.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
So, if you force people who are not good at math to do more of it, they will eventually figure out that they are not good at it and avoid it? Well, lets just do other things to force them into a field that they will not be good in. Anything but admit that there might actually be valid differences in the sexes.
No. If you teach people who haven't succeeded at mathematics with bad teaching methods, they continue to not succeed and learn to hate the topic.
My wife has taught mathematics at community college in the classes for the people who failed at school and need to pass for entry to some degree program. I.E. people who have already failed and understand that they can't do math and don't like it and don't want to be there. The difference is that she has a PhD in education and knows all the pedagogy research. Apply
Re: (Score:2)
Mathematics isn't hard if it's taught correctly
No, it's still hard, but a good teacher can teach you the basic stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Mathematics isn't hard if it's taught correctly
No, it's still hard, but a good teacher can teach you the basic stuff.
Which bit is hard?
Re: (Score:2)
Which bit is hard?
Depends on the person. Myself, I had a lot of trouble with Wiener processes.
Re: (Score:2)
Which bit is hard?
I think school is hard. In elementary school I was always ahead. When I got transplanted I was told by most people around me that there was something wrong with me. Maybe people are teaching these girls that if they're good at math, there's something wrong with them, and them they're not learning math. I was weird so I had special problems, but in our anti-intellectual society it's normal for kids to be dissuaded from trying to be intelligent.
Re: (Score:2)
Running isn't hard either. Most people can run. It's only hard when you say something like "You need to be able to run a 5 minute mile". Some math is not hard just like some running is not hard. If you lower your standards enough then you can make it so math is not hard for 95% of people. You can also raise your standards enough to make it hard for 99.99% of people.
Even seemingly simple things like algebra can be really hard. I have had many calculus classes where the actual calculus wasn't so diffic
Re: (Score:2)
Not what happened (Score:3)
So, if you force people who are not good at math to do more of it, they will eventually figure out that they are not good at it and avoid it?
Actually, bizarrely, that is not what happened. If you RTFA it seems that the extra course decreased the gap in the maths skills between the men and women i.e. the women benefitted from the course more than the men but still ranked lower on average. However it decreased the women's confidence in their maths skills whereas for the men it was unchanged. So paradoxically the course did a great job in better preparing women for STEM careers while simultaneously making them think that they were unsuited for a S
Re: (Score:2)
Has anyone actually walked out of a primary/secondary mathematics education with the feeling of being more competent in mathematics as more than just a false sense of understanding?
Maybe you had a US education? I felt ok with it and it served me well at college.
Even if it balances the usual spin (Score:1)
So, please, msmash, just latch onto something else already?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not sure why anyone would think any person would be receptive to anything "compulsory" or "forced" whether math, religion, or whatever.
Why this is shocking or unusual I have no idea. You cant
"force" someone to believe in something they don't. Sorry.
Don't be sorry. I was about to say pretty much the same thing in my own words. Compulsory exercise doesn't create a love of exercise. Compulsory reading doesn't create a love of literature, and on and on and on.
I can think of exactly ONE book I was required to read in high school that is still held in my heart, "The Little World of Don Camillo," back in 1963. I can't even remember what the other ones in that summer reading package were.
EXPOSURE works, for those who become interested. For the rest, it's a wa
Class sizes versus curriculum (Score:2)
In post-secondary education, class sizes are often at least partially based on the nature of what's being taught and if the subject requires student to student interaction or not. Some classes can have as few as a dozen students even for undergrad studies, and other classes may have 150+ in a lecture hall. Others still may have a hybrid; weekly lectures and also weekly small-group studies.
in high schools though, typically all subject have approximately the same number of students per class, with the excep
we tried carrot, next up is stick (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Every right-thinking individual knows than women belong in a cubicle or office, not pregnant, wearing a suit, and making 1%ers money to buy more sandwiches.
Honestly (Score:2)
No offense but (Score:2)
If they broaden that scope a bit, they might note that STEM degrees are in decline overall. ( Unless you're in India )
Due, in no small part, to the current business practice of bringing in H1-B labor for pennies on the dollar. The reasoning being to cut wage costs for everyone who isn't at the executive pay scale. All the while playing the victim card of " We can't find qualified candidates locally " ( Translates to: We don't want to pay domestic market wages for this position )
In this work environment, it
Re: (Score:2)
they might note that STEM degrees are in decline overall. ( Unless you're in India )
Even in America, it's Indians that are keeping STEM degrees around at all. I (plain old boring white guy) did a MS in CS at an American university about 10 years ago and in most of my classes, I was the only non-Indian (as in, born in India, here on a student visa) in the class. Once I saw a Chinese guy. And funny enough, the gender ratio was pretty close to 50/50 - I'm almost positive that the people who are wringing their hands about the gender gap in technology are actually excluding Indians from the
Dunning-Kruger effect (Score:3)
According to Dunning-Kruger, people who are incompetent believe themselves to be highly competent, because they don't realise how stupid they are. As they become more competent, they realise more of what they don't know and feel they are less competent. Once they are competent, they think that they are probably just average. Only people who are highly competent have the same level of confidence as the total incompetents.
So I think these girls were on the part of the curve where more competence shows you more things you don't know, and makes you feel less competent. It's the move from "how hard can it be" to "this is hard". They need some more lessons to move on to "it's not that hard after all".
Compulsory Math Lessons?? Seriously? (Score:2)
I honestly think something's wrong with this strategy. Since when is teaching math which is usually a dry / boring subject going to make someone interested in STEM fields? I'm a Computer Science graduate in the field and although math is important, in real life you usually don't need anything past high school in typical daily programming. Do the science first! I remember when I was young, I was attracted to the computer first whether it was programming to make it do things for me or just flat out gamin
Re: (Score:2)
If you try to make computers interesting by first burying them in complex and or difficult to understand math, I am almost certain you'll have the opposite effect.
Though very effective for training those that what to be a Navy SEAL... I think most of us started on computers by first banging out code then later learning the knowledge to make the code more effective. All young people want to first jump in on whatever subject of interest where there is action and adventure. It's those boring old guys that insist on planning and studying (and these guys did wild crazy stuff, later learned from their mistakes). I think have children do hands-on science stuff then later sh
*sigh* (Score:2)
Can we just accept that different people like different things, and that maybe, just MAYBE, some of these might be related to gender?
I don't keep up on the news for other industries. Are there big pushes elsewhere to get more men into female-dominated professions?
Re: (Score:2)
Are there big pushes elsewhere to get more men into female-dominated professions?
I've never seen those. Also, there are no big pushes to get more women in male-dominated dangerous and/or low wage jobs either.
In my state (Score:2)
A Degree in Obviousness Studies (Score:1)
So forcing people to study X does not make them want a career in X. Shocking!
In related news, redundancy is redundantly redundant.
STEM shmem (Score:1)
Who was the clever guy who thought this up? (Score:2)
So, not enough women are getting into STEM?
Obvious solution? Make it harder!!
Jaysus H. Tap-dancing Christ, they'll get all the math they want when they start seriously getting into STEM in university. Trying to weed out people in High School is NOT the solution to the problem.
If anything, de-emphasizing the math might be a (partial) solution. Amazing how seldom you actually use higher math when coding (mind you, an engineer or scientist had better have more than a nodding familiarity with higher math)