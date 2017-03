Microsoft Is Shutting Down CodePlex

Microsoft corporate vice president Brian Harry announced in a blog post today that they are shutting down CodePlex , its service for hosting repositories of open source software. "As of this post, we've disabled the ability to create new CodePlex projects," Harry wrote. "In October, we'll set CodePlex to read-only, before shutting it down completely on December 15th, 2017." VentureBeat reports:

