New CGI Script Shows Random Slashdot Stories (destinyland.net) 22
An anonymous reader writes: I wrote a CGI script that displays a random Slashdot story! Every time you refresh the page, it displays a different story from the year 2016. And you can also just load stories from a specific editor -- whipslash, BeauHD, msmash, and EditorDavid.
I 'member. (Score:2)
You 'member when da mango in chief was just cheif mango back in 2016? I 'member.
;)
nice color scheme (Score:1)
i guess the people who bought slashdot now realize all the smart people left for 'that' site a long time ago and now it's just a few basement dwelling gnu/freetards and some pc technicians left here. sad!
Re: nice color scheme (Score:1)
There seems to be something wrong with the program I keep getting only uber google and musk stories.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe referring to the one mentioned in this page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Gods I hope that was droll sarcasm. My eyes threw up today when I pulled up the page. It's a horrid color choice. The same color innumerable insects use to broadcast "I taste like shit, don't eat me!"
huge congratulations are in order (Score:2)
Source? (Score:1)
sourceforge link?
I still like the BBSpot Slashdot story generator (Score:3)
http://www.bbspot.com/toys/sla... [bbspot.com]
(Shout out to anyone else who remembers BBSpot!)
Just wait (Score:2)
It'll be submitted as news in a couple of days.