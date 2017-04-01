Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New CGI Script Shows Random Slashdot Stories (destinyland.net) 22

Posted by EditorDavid from the thunderous-applause dept.
An anonymous reader writes: I wrote a CGI script that displays a random Slashdot story! Every time you refresh the page, it displays a different story from the year 2016. And you can also just load stories from a specific editor -- whipslash, BeauHD, msmash, and EditorDavid.

