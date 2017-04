Robots Could Solve the Lionfish Ecological Disaster

"Lionfish are an invasive species that are destroying our coral reefs and fisheries," writes SkinnyGuy . "The non-profit RISE (from iRobot's Colin Angle) has a plan to use robots to fish these Lionfish and serve them up to us on a delicious, golden platter." Mashable reports:The fish-killing robot will launch in Bermuda at the America's Cup festivities on April 19th, where there'll also be a celebrity chef lionfish cook-off and other events to help raise money "to further developer, build and deliver these robots to commercial fishermen and women."