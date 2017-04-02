Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Earth United States

Manatee No Longer An Endangered Species (miamiherald.com) 20

Posted by EditorDavid from the how-now-sea-cow dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Miami Herald: The manatee -- for decades the poster mammal for environmental decline in Florida -- is officially no longer an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday that the manatee will instead be designated "threatened" -- a status change that reflects a boom in population over the last decade. In February, Florida wildlife managers released preliminary results of an annual count that recorded 6,620 manatees lumbering in the warm waters of Florida's lagoons, springs and canals... "We believe this is a devastating blow to manatees," Patrick Rose, Executive Director for Save the Manatee Club, said in a statement. "A federal reclassification at this time will seriously undermine the chances of securing the manatee's long- term survival."
It was the third consecutive year to see an increase in the estimated population of manatees.

Manatee No Longer An Endangered Species More | Reply

Manatee No Longer An Endangered Species

Comments Filter:
  • increase in population. Seriously though, is this just the new administration's doing? It seems to me a single boom in population isn't enough to base a change in classification on. It's a little coincidental this happened shortly after the guard changed.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Everyone thought Donald was after the Muslims and Mexicans, but it was just a ruse to distract the American people from the fact that his #1 political agenda is to kill off those fat fuck manatees. Don't tell anyone, but I have also seen drafts of executive orders that will effectively end fire ants, parakeets, and rainy days.

    • Maybe it's was just the case of an unreported gathering of Trump supporters on a beach somewhere?
      Which then got misidentified as an increase of the manatee population.

  • > a status change that reflects a boom in population over the last decade.
    > "We believe this is a devastating blow to manatees," Patrick Rose, Executive Director for Save the Manatee Club, said in a statement.

    Patrick sounds like a really fun guy -- always looking at the positive side of things.

    • I think Patruck is more worried about what reclassification would do to the longterm survival of his cushy Executive Director job at the Save the Manatees Club than he is the survival of the manatees.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mellon ( 7048 )

      The problem is that just a couple of years ago manatees were dying off in large numbers—there were losses in some years of something like 30% of the total population, as a result of unusually cold waters. The current population peak coincides with a period of unusually warm water following El Niño. It's possible with global warming that that temperature trend will continue, but by no means guaranteed. So taking them off the endangered species list is premature. A population of 6000 is not

    • Patrick's club looks like a pretty slick operation. [savethemanatee.org]. Guess with the beasts no longer on the Endangered Species List he'll prolly sell a lot less Manatee Merch [shopsavethemanatee.org]. Sounds like this may be a devastating blow to his income as well... Wait, you don't suppose that's why he's so upset, do you...? Nah, couldn't be...

  • "a devastating blow to manatees" (Score:3)

    by cirby ( 2599 ) on Sunday April 02, 2017 @10:54AM (#54160107)

    Well, a devastating blow to people who have invested their entire lives in telling people that manatees are dying off.

    Look, it's fine. We know about them, we figured out how not to kill them by accident.

    You did a good thing.

    Now, it's time to scale back the fearmongering just a bit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      While I'm a strong supporter for saving endangered species, there hopefully comes a point when any endangered species isn't endangered anymore. It takes time and resources to protect endangered species, and when you can call your job a success and strike one off the list as done, you do so in order to direct your resources at the next needy species. There's only so much to go around, and you need to put it where it will do the most good.

      If lowering their protection now results in a significant decline, th

  • But does this mean I can have a manatee steak now?

    They're often referred to as sea cows.

    I love steak and I love seafood. Maybe this would be the perfect meal.

    I'm glad they're off the endangered species list though. This is good news whether or not it means I can every eat one. I don't expect to see it on a menu anytime soon. They are cool creatures.

Slashdot Top Deals

"I just want to be a good engineer." -- Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer, concluding his keynote speech at the 1988 AppleFest

Close