This Year's H-1B Visa Applications Look A Lot Like Last Year's (newsweek.com) 70
"This year's round of H-1B visa program applications was scheduled to launch Monday, and it was largely absent of President Donald Trump's proposed policy changes," writes Newsweek. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last updated its online page dedicated to the program, which granted visas to skilled foreign workers, Wednesday with the rules mostly similar to those of last year and quotas remaining the same. These requirements were set to launch despite Trump's vow to reform the program on the grounds that companies exploited it to fill jobs once held by U.S. citizens who earned higher wages.
An alleged draft of an executive order was leaked last month and widely circulated, raising fears that the administration was preparing to gut the program. These measures were never announced. "There was a window in which the White House could have made serious reforms," Russ Harrison, head of government relations for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers-USA, told The Wall Street Journal. "For whatever reason, they decided not to take it."
Who would not take this opportunity with both hands?
I've worked with many Indian people on an H1-B, and my anecdotal evidence is that they really are just like everyone else. Some are good, some are a bit less. But all share the same hope and dreams of being able to permanently stay in the U.S. and doing it the legal way.
Instead of only discussing those pesky Indians taking American jobs, let's keep this in mind as well. Let's focus on the companies that are responsible for the abuse of the program. Southern California Edison, Disney, etc. Wipro and Infosys committing visa fraud. These are the bad guys, not Balu from Bombai.
No. I don't want to keep that in mind. Indians should fix India. I see little reason to give a damn that Indians can't be bothered to take a shot at a first rate society while they leech ours, driving down our standard of living.
The program is repeatedly lobbied for by these companies. It needs to go. That, or these companies should relocate to Mumbai and America should embargo their goods/services and release their patents to the public so that new startups can fill the void. Infosys and friends can see how well SaaS and other insanely overpriced abstract IT rubbish sell to people who can't keep the lights on and who think proper sanitation is shitting in fields and on beaches.
No. I don't want to keep that in mind. Indians should fix India.
UK fucks up India
UK spawns another nation
Indians go to that nation for jobs
epyT-R cries about it
Indians laugh.
I see little reason to give a damn that Indians can't be bothered to take a shot at a first rate society while they leech ours, driving down our standard of living.
That is what they are doing. The culture that spawned our culture shit on their culture, and now they're trying to get their shit back together. You can whine about the outcome all you like, but all you're doing is crying about how you can't shit on other people without consequences. You're still profiting from what the UK did to India, and you don't want to see it fixed.
If Indians really want their country back they should overthrow their corrupt, sell-out government and take it back. You've got a nice selective view of history, btw.
It's not even 100 days yet. He's already accomplished more than I expected from a full 4 years of Jeb. And we don't have a hot war with Russia like we would have had with Hillary. Things are great.
The story is framed as bad but isn't it better that they take some time to craft a reasonable update to the policy? Trump has been president just a bit over two months now!
Please. He said one thing and did another. The FCC to let ISPs throttle your connections and sell your browsing history show the GOPs intentions otherwise
Do you even know what Past Tense is? (Score:1, Redundant)
Please. He said one thing and did another.
"Did" would imply he is done doing things. We are only two months into his administration of his FOUR YEARS of dong things based on what he said. You can talk about what Trump "did" after the first four years are up...
But even if he doesn't - are you an idiot? It would appear so because you seem to believe campaign promises, and if there was a surer sign of an idiot I've never seen it.
No Trump voter voted for Trump based on promises of what would be done. They a
> No Trump voter voted for Trump based on promises of what would be done.
Are you kidding??
Survey after survey showed people supported Trump specifically because of what he promised to do - namely, to build a wall to stop illegal immigration, repeal Obamacare, prosecute Hillary and create jobs.
Whether America will be great after he does any or all of these things remains to be seen...
Trump announced his presidential campaign in June of 2015 and came into office with the established policy of putting American workers first. He and his team have had over a year to "craft a reasonable update to the policy". Trump was elected on the promise that he would get to work for America on day one, not get elected then figure out how things work. The administration should have started action on H1B in January.
You do realize presidents aren't really suppose to legislate, right? Congress should fix this problem. Trump and his team are suppose to govern.
Please. I didn't say legislate. This is about having a policy which can be implemented by Congress. The Congress which is controlled by Republicans in the House and Senate. The Republicans who are led by Trump. Any major legislation which gets passed will be, at a minimum, strongly influenced by the President.
He had plenty of time to craft a reasonable policy. What? Are presidents allowed to make campaign promises without any plans to implement them? Are they just promising ponies to gullible kids?
... apparently so
A reasonable update to the policy would be something very simple like requiring a minimum wage of H1-B workers to be $150K (adjusted for inflation). It's very simple because doesn't take much to deal a fatal blow to abuse while keeping it available for the people that it was originally intended to help bring into the country.
Everything we've seen so far from the Mango in Chief has only benefitted businesses, the wealthy and bigots at the expense of everyone and everything else.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump has been president just a bit over two months now!
He claimed that he already had a plan. So either he lied about having a plan, or he lied about what his plan was. Either way, he's a liar, and there's no third way.
The story is framed as bad but isn't it better that they take some time to craft a reasonable update to the policy? Trump has been president just a bit over two months now!
You speak as if he's actually been busy on this for the past few months. While an early draft EO in January mentioned H1-B reform, since then Trump's ADHD has brought all progress to a halt.
There is huge support in Congress for cracking down on H1-B abuse- this is one of those rare issues where which both parties agree. But actually getting something accomplished takes time away from tweeting, golfing, and monitoring Fox and Friends for intelligence updates. In desperation Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) went
Money talks (Score:2)
Thats the free market..... (Score:1, Interesting)
Why do slashdotters hate government clampdowns on freedoms except when it comes to H1B visas? I fucking hate the hypocrisy of it all.
Our company hired 80 of them last year and plan to hire a further 100 this year.They are often times (not always) superior to the homegrown talent that comes through our doors looking for a job.
If you have a problem with H1B tech workers then make yourself a better candidate, FFS.
Everybody knows it is not about "better" candidates, it is about "cheaper" candidates. You are nothing but an Infosys, TCS, [fill in any staffing agency here] shill.
STFU
Why do slashdotters hate government clampdowns on freedoms except when it comes to H1B visas? I fucking hate the hypocrisy of it all.
Unrestrained capitalism is frankly an insane idea. What businesses are allowed to do should be well regulated to prevent disastrous outcomes like rivers catching fire. What people want is the government to keep them safe from corporations that frankly wouldn't mind if you died suffering as a direct result of their actions. What people don't want is the government interfering with the civil liberties of individuals.
If you have a problem with H1B tech workers then make yourself a better candidate, FFS.
If you bring the individual worker having to compete on a global scale to it's logical conclusion, it means that Americans have accept the lowest standard of living of any country. That doesn't seem like a good thing for anyone but the rich.
So in other words you are a socialist?
Re: (Score:3)
Why do slashdotters hate government clampdowns on freedoms except when it comes to H1B visas?
Tee hee. You're cute, little guy.
I fucking hate the hypocrisy of it all.
Who the fuck are you?
Our company
What company? You and the other cowards? Cowards 'R Us?
He only wanted your votes. He hires Mexicans to build his properties and uses shady contractors to cut costs doing so maintaining them.
Joke is on you for thinking he would be different. You can't be pro automation and pro free market and libertarian and cry wahaha it's not fair ai have to compete too?
Joke is on you for thinking he would be different. You can't be pro automation and pro free market and libertarian and cry wahaha it's not fair ai have to compete too?
Most Trump voters are none of those things, although most of them they like to claim that they are in favor of a free market. In reality, they want a market which is manipulated in their favor, and the next guy can go fuck himself. Trump voters could not possibly be farther from supporting the free market.
They support the free market unless it applies to them. They want the government to bud out and have open competition and less regulation
... Except at the factory they work at.
But my post was referring to slashdotters who say vote for Trump as Clinton is not on your side on with h1b1 visas. Then in the next story the same posters go on how the free market dictates no increase in minimum wages and that automation increases jobs
Most Trump supporters don't understand the difference between a free market and an unfree market. When the economy of the U.S. was changing, they never popped up their heads and looked around and thought, maybe I should get more education...if they could afford it. They continued to vote in jokers who complained they couldn't afford to give their voters more education because that would require the federal government spend money on them and possibly raise taxes to do it. They were perfectly potty with their
Oh that patronizing response again. I don't remember your side "getting over it" when you were the losers. We got to look at your "Impeach Obama" bumper stickers and the rest of your crap for eight years.
Guess what. We're not going away. So you can just Shut The Fuck Up with your "get over it" crap. We're totally going to be in your fucking face for the next 45 months. Get used to it.
Putting an "Impeach Trump" bumper sticker on your car won't get it keyed - it takes no balls to do that.
But putting a "Darwin" fish on my first car (a 1960 Dodge Dart) was enough to get my car scratched up by the fuckhead who stole it, presumably because they were offended that I put some reality on the back of a classic American car.
Get it straight, if conservatives had balls, they wouldn't be afraid of equality.
Wait, are you telling me that once again Trump *didn't* help his voters in favor of his rich business associates? You know, this together with the gutting of the FCC and the EPA almost, *almost*, makes me think that he's not trying that hard to make America great again.
I know you can't see my face right now, but if you could, it would have a look of surprise.
Anyone from the nyc building trades will tell you Trump never ran a tight ship. His buildings are a confusing headache to work with and work in. He's an idiot, not a manager and certainly not a good business man. He just played one on TV.
That said the Visa program is yet another corporate scam. If they do get it together to "reform" it I'll be surprised that they were walking and chewing gum but it would be a good thing.