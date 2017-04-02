This Year's H-1B Visa Applications Look A Lot Like Last Year's (newsweek.com) 15
"This year's round of H-1B visa program applications was scheduled to launch Monday, and it was largely absent of President Donald Trump's proposed policy changes," writes Newsweek. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last updated its online page dedicated to the program, which granted visas to skilled foreign workers, Wednesday with the rules mostly similar to those of last year and quotas remaining the same. These requirements were set to launch despite Trump's vow to reform the program on the grounds that companies exploited it to fill jobs once held by U.S. citizens who earned higher wages.
An alleged draft of an executive order was leaked last month and widely circulated, raising fears that the administration was preparing to gut the program. These measures were never announced. "There was a window in which the White House could have made serious reforms," Russ Harrison, head of government relations for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers-USA, told The Wall Street Journal. "For whatever reason, they decided not to take it."
Who
The story is framed as bad but isn't it better that they take some time to craft a reasonable update to the policy? Trump has been president just a bit over two months now!
Please. He said one thing and did another. The FCC to let ISPs throttle your connections and sell your browsing history show the GOPs intentions otherwise
He only wanted your votes. He hires Mexicans to build his properties and uses shady contractors to cut costs doing so maintaining them.
Joke is on you for thinking he would be different. You can't be pro automation and pro free market and libertarian and cry wahaha it's not fair ai have to compete too?