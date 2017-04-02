This Year's H-1B Visa Applications Look A Lot Like Last Year's (newsweek.com) 36
"This year's round of H-1B visa program applications was scheduled to launch Monday, and it was largely absent of President Donald Trump's proposed policy changes," writes Newsweek. An anonymous reader quotes their report: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last updated its online page dedicated to the program, which granted visas to skilled foreign workers, Wednesday with the rules mostly similar to those of last year and quotas remaining the same. These requirements were set to launch despite Trump's vow to reform the program on the grounds that companies exploited it to fill jobs once held by U.S. citizens who earned higher wages.
An alleged draft of an executive order was leaked last month and widely circulated, raising fears that the administration was preparing to gut the program. These measures were never announced. "There was a window in which the White House could have made serious reforms," Russ Harrison, head of government relations for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers-USA, told The Wall Street Journal. "For whatever reason, they decided not to take it."
No. I don't want to keep that in mind. Indians should fix India. I see little reason to give a damn that Indians can't be bothered to take a shot at a first rate society while they leech ours, driving down our standard of living.
The program is repeatedly lobbied for by these companies. It needs to go. That, or these companies should relocate to Mumbai and America should embargo their goods/services and release their patents to the public so that new startups can fill the void. Infosys and friends can se
Why is this bad? (Score:4, Insightful)
The story is framed as bad but isn't it better that they take some time to craft a reasonable update to the policy? Trump has been president just a bit over two months now!
Please. He said one thing and did another. The FCC to let ISPs throttle your connections and sell your browsing history show the GOPs intentions otherwise
Please. He said one thing and did another.
"Did" would imply he is done doing things. We are only two months into his administration of his FOUR YEARS of dong things based on what he said. You can talk about what Trump "did" after the first four years are up...
But even if he doesn't - are you an idiot? It would appear so because you seem to believe campaign promises, and if there was a surer sign of an idiot I've never seen it.
No Trump voter voted for Trump based on promises of what would be done. They a
Trump announced his presidential campaign in June of 2015 and came into office with the established policy of putting American workers first. He and his team have had over a year to "craft a reasonable update to the policy". Trump was elected on the promise that he would get to work for America on day one, not get elected then figure out how things work. The administration should have started action on H1B in January.
You do realize presidents aren't really suppose to legislate, right? Congress should fix this problem. Trump and his team are suppose to govern.
He had plenty of time to craft a reasonable policy. What? Are presidents allowed to make campaign promises without any plans to implement them? Are they just promising ponies to gullible kids?
A reasonable update to the policy would be something very simple like requiring a minimum wage of H1-B workers to be $150K (adjusted for inflation). It's very simple because doesn't take much to deal a fatal blow to abuse while keeping it available for the people that it was originally intended to help bring into the country.
Everything we've seen so far from the Mango in Chief has only benefitted businesses, the wealthy and bigots at the expense of everyone and everything else.
Why do slashdotters hate government clampdowns on freedoms except when it comes to H1B visas? I fucking hate the hypocrisy of it all.
Our company hired 80 of them last year and plan to hire a further 100 this year.They are often times (not always) superior to the homegrown talent that comes through our doors looking for a job.
If you have a problem with H1B tech workers then make yourself a better candidate, FFS.
He only wanted your votes. He hires Mexicans to build his properties and uses shady contractors to cut costs doing so maintaining them.
Joke is on you for thinking he would be different. You can't be pro automation and pro free market and libertarian and cry wahaha it's not fair ai have to compete too?
Joke is on you for thinking he would be different. You can't be pro automation and pro free market and libertarian and cry wahaha it's not fair ai have to compete too?
Most Trump voters are none of those things, although most of them they like to claim that they are in favor of a free market. In reality, they want a market which is manipulated in their favor, and the next guy can go fuck himself. Trump voters could not possibly be farther from supporting the free market.
Oh that patronizing response again. I don't remember your side "getting over it" when you were the losers. We got to look at your "Impeach Obama" bumper stickers and the rest of your crap for eight years.
Guess what. We're not going away. So you can just Shut The Fuck Up with your "get over it" crap. We're totally going to be in your fucking face for the next 45 months. Get used to it.
We do not want you here.
Wait, are you telling me that once again Trump *didn't* help his voters in favor of his rich business associates? You know, this together with the gutting of the FCC and the EPA almost, *almost*, makes me think that he's not trying that hard to make America great again.
I know you can't see my face right now, but if you could, it would have a look of surprise.
Anyone from the nyc building trades will tell you Trump never ran a tight ship. His buildings are a confusing headache to work with and work in. He's an idiot, not a manager and certainly not a good business man. He just played one on TV.
That said the Visa program is yet another corporate scam. If they do get it together to "reform" it I'll be surprised that they were walking and chewing gum but it would be a good thing.