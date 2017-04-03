'Grammar Vigilante' Secretly Corrects Bristol Street Signs (irishtimes.com) 48
An anonymous reader shares a report: A self-confessed "grammar vigilante" has been secretly correcting bad punctuation on street signs and shop fronts in Bristol for more than a decade. The anonymous crusader carries out his work in the dead of night using the "Apostrophiser" -- a long-handled tool he created to reach the highest signs. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the BBC that correcting rogue apostrophes is his speciality.
Bansky? (Score:3)
He's supposed to be from Bristol, after all.
We need a grammar vigilante to come here and correct the misspelling in your subject.
Technically you would want a spelling vigilante for that, rather than a grammar vigilante.
Will we need a pedantry vigilante soon?
If he wants to do more grammar vigilantism (Score:2)
he should visit
/. with his tool.
Why'd he want stickers all over his monitor?
Well, look at it this way: sure he'd have stickers all over his screen, but even if he scrolled or reloaded the main page, he'd still end up with better edited posts than without the stickers.
The Unicoder! We totally need a unicoder!
No thanks (Score:2)
Slashdot is already plenty full of tools.
Santa.
FTFY
Vigilante? (Score:2)
People really need to check their twitch response when it comes to these signs. Consider the following:
Your "Lowest Cost" Groceries
Are those quotes inappropriate? Ask the grocer and he might say "no, I said that, it's a quote from me."
Re:idiots like this on stackflow (Score:4, Insightful)
The level of care given to writing a question sets the bar for the level of care given to answering the question.
If you can't be arsed to reach your pinky finger to the side to hit your Shift key, why should other people be arsed to stop what they're doing to help you?
arsed too reply with speling and grammer correction?
Does anybody think those replies are 'to help'? Pitiful, self congratulatory, mental fapping. The middle schooler, desperate to show how smart (s)he is. Big words, half understood, that's the grammarian.
You want help specifically from pedantic nerds, but you can't be bothered to speak their language? Further, you're upset about the very personality traits that make them able to help you?
Just go back to Facebook and Twitter. You fit in there. You don't fit in here.
Considering the amount of misspelled words and improper usage (their/there/they're or break/brake), it might be a not-so-subtle hint to get your act together.
If you don't think proper grammar is important, then you probably don't believe proper coding is important either.
Perhaps he could give you some help with commas.
(Or does a guy named Nacho own a couple thousand little restaurants here?)
Well, since they were supposedly invented by a guy named "Nacho", maybe they are all just paying homage to him.
As long as it's just apostrophes... (Score:2)
...and not trying to correct things like "10 items or less" when there's absolutely nothing wrong with it. (Clue: "ten or less items" is wrong; "ten items or less" isn't.)
Grammar this (Score:2)
I have a friend who has the nickname 'Chip'. I keep suggesting to him that he should open a fish and chip shop and call it.....
Chip's
Similar sign-fixer in Los Angeles (Score:2)
A few years ago a local artist improved a confusing L.A. freeway sign, making an interstate number shield in the process:
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the... [slate.com]
https://www.good.is/articles/t... [www.good.is]
http://gizmodo.com/how-one-fed... [gizmodo.com]
One down, 9,999 to go...
The original is better. (Score:2)
I could care less (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/1576/ [xkcd.com]