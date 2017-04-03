Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


'Grammar Vigilante' Secretly Corrects Bristol Street Signs

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: A self-confessed "grammar vigilante" has been secretly correcting bad punctuation on street signs and shop fronts in Bristol for more than a decade. The anonymous crusader carries out his work in the dead of night using the "Apostrophiser" -- a long-handled tool he created to reach the highest signs. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the BBC that correcting rogue apostrophes is his speciality.

