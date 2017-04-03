'Grammar Vigilante' Secretly Corrects Bristol Street Signs (irishtimes.com) 62
An anonymous reader shares a report: A self-confessed "grammar vigilante" has been secretly correcting bad punctuation on street signs and shop fronts in Bristol for more than a decade. The anonymous crusader carries out his work in the dead of night using the "Apostrophiser" -- a long-handled tool he created to reach the highest signs. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the BBC that correcting rogue apostrophes is his speciality.
Bansky? (Score:3)
He's supposed to be from Bristol, after all.
Re: (Score:3)
We need a grammar vigilante to come here and correct the misspelling in your subject.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Technically you would want a spelling vigilante for that, rather than a grammar vigilante.
Re: Bansky? (Score:1)
Will we need a pedantry vigilante soon?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You mean Bank'sy, surely.
If he wants to do more grammar vigilantism (Score:2)
he should visit
/. with his tool.
Re: (Score:2)
Why'd he want stickers all over his monitor?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, look at it this way: sure he'd have stickers all over his screen, but even if he scrolled or reloaded the main page, he'd still end up with better edited posts than without the stickers.
Re: (Score:1)
The Unicoder! We totally need a unicoder!
No thanks (Score:2)
Slashdot is already plenty full of tools.
Re: (Score:2)
Santa.
FTFY
In my day.. (Score:1)
Vigilante? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
People really need to check their twitch response when it comes to these signs. Consider the following:
Your "Lowest Cost" Groceries
Are those quotes inappropriate? Ask the grocer and he might say "no, I said that, it's a quote from me."
Re: (Score:3)
They read as sarcasm quotes to me. If it says "Lowest Cost" I'd assume it was not really very cheap at all.
Re: (Score:3)
Golly, here on the internet, they're called "Grammar Nazis". Maybe people who correct bad grammar aren't so bad after all...
Fun fact: in Germany, they don't call them Grammar Nazis (obviously). Their word basically translates as "comma fuckers," which is way cooler.
Re:idiots like this on stackflow (Score:4, Insightful)
The level of care given to writing a question sets the bar for the level of care given to answering the question.
If you can't be arsed to reach your pinky finger to the side to hit your Shift key, why should other people be arsed to stop what they're doing to help you?
Re: (Score:3)
arsed too reply with speling and grammer correction?
Does anybody think those replies are 'to help'? Pitiful, self congratulatory, mental fapping. The middle schooler, desperate to show how smart (s)he is. Big words, half understood, that's the grammarian.
Re: (Score:2)
arsed too reply with speling and grammer correction?
I can't figure out what you asked here, so I won't bother with the rest of your reply.
Re: (Score:2)
Because I have arthritis in my hands I typo stuff sometimes. I could carefully proof read my internet posts, but it's fucking Slashdot. Incorrect case isn't going to stop people understanding the message.
And if you are that bothered by it... Okay, I'll go without your reply, my life is too short to care about trivial mistakes.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You want help specifically from pedantic nerds, but you can't be bothered to speak their language? Further, you're upset about the very personality traits that make them able to help you?
Just go back to Facebook and Twitter. You fit in there. You don't fit in here.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the amount of misspelled words and improper usage (their/there/they're or break/brake), it might be a not-so-subtle hint to get your act together.
If you don't think proper grammar is important, then you probably don't believe proper coding is important either.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Grammar, it's the difference between knowing your shit, and knowing you're shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps he could give you some help with commas.
Re: (Score:2)
(Or does a guy named Nacho own a couple thousand little restaurants here?)
Well, since they were supposedly invented by a guy named "Nacho", maybe they are all just paying homage to him.
As long as it's just apostrophes... (Score:2)
...and not trying to correct things like "10 items or less" when there's absolutely nothing wrong with it. (Clue: "ten or less items" is wrong; "ten items or less" isn't.)
Re: As long as it's just apostrophes... (Score:2, Interesting)
Not less but fewer.
...ten or fewer items...
Items are countable.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, cripes. Are you suggesting that less & fewer are *sometimes* interchangeable? Wonderful. Just what we need is another ambiguity in this language.
I've heard the argument that what you have in your shopping basket ("groceries") is a fluid quantity because you don't talk about having a 'grocery'. That sort of makes sense. I think it's like quantum mechanics though. As soon as you take the groceries out of the basket and put them on the conveyor, they cease being fluid and become discrete "items"
Grammar this (Score:2)
I have a friend who has the nickname 'Chip'. I keep suggesting to him that he should open a fish and chip shop and call it.....
Chip's
Similar sign-fixer in Los Angeles (Score:3)
A few years ago a local artist improved a confusing L.A. freeway sign, making an interstate number shield in the process:
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the... [slate.com]
https://www.good.is/articles/t... [www.good.is]
http://gizmodo.com/how-one-fed... [gizmodo.com]
One down, 9,999 to go...
The original is better. (Score:2)
I could care less (Score:2)
https://xkcd.com/1576/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I've always treated "I could care less" as implied sarcasm, as in:
I could care less..... if I really, really tried hard.
Wrong Criminal (Score:2)
The real criminals here are the sign makers. People who's job is written communication are either unable or unwilling to see basic, simple mistakes.
None of these incorrect signs should exist.
Moral of the story: just because you're paying someone, doesn't mean they are competent at their job.
Re: (Score:2)
Bwahahaha!
Works at night (Score:2)
Works at night correcting signs because if he did it during the day someone would surely correct his face.
Whereas, grammar may have reached an epidemic of horribleness*, I think grammar Nazis are perhaps more of a problem than grammer**.
* deliberate use of an unword
** I wanted to make someone's skin crawl with that spelling mistake.