Bidding Website Rentberry May Be the Startup of Your Nightmares
Renting is already fraught with pain, from annual rent hikes to extortionate lettings fees. But if a new service called Rentberry takes off, it could be about to get a lot worse. From a report: Rentberry has been operating in test cities and angering affordable housing advocates since 2016. But with its new expansion into 1,000 cities in the United States, the rental bidding website is about to piss off a lot more people. Alex Lubinksy, founder of Rentberry, seems to be pursuingan image that's closer to Uber's vilified Travis Kalanick than the do-gooder model of Elon Musk. Lubinsky courts the controversy that surrounds his startup and is known to include negative press when communicating his vision to reporters. But one big difference with Rentberry will be that if it takes off and becomes the new standard for renting apartments, most of its customers won't be able to run a #deleteRentberry campaign because landlords will have the control. The website essentially functions as a cross between CraigsList and eBay. A landlord lists a rental space and potential tenants bid against one another to claim the lease. Tenants' personal information is available to the landlord. The landlord then makes their final decision by weighing what the best offer is along with which bidder seems like they'd be the best tenant. For now, Rentberry charges users a $25 fee, but in the future, it plans to charge 25 percent of the difference between the asking price and the agreed upon rent. Whoever received the better deal pays the fee -- every month.
Was that goy originally from Kazakhstan?
Oh, and you know, we could just ban stuff like this. I'm just saying...
Oh, and you know, we could just ban stuff like this. I'm just saying...
But what about the libertarian feels? Millions must be ground deeper into the hardships of poverty for the protection of those feels.
Oh please. You can still ignore all those websites that spread fake news and crap like this. The internet is made by real people and many real people are assholes, so there is a lot of shit on the internet.
So.... this already goes on, Landlords "fish" their properties on the market when tenants move out early, trying to look for higher bidders. If a service like Rentberry was widely adopted, the landlords could also be persuaded to take lower rent bids and rent more often instead of holding out for higher prices. The real win here is for landlords who don't need the "management services" of real-estate companies, so they can get market exposure without giving a big slice to agents.
Apartments being too expensive is signal to build (Score:1)
Rather than allowing the economy to send out signals about what is wanted and needed, zoning regulations, building regulations, renting regulations, mortgage rate manipulations, lending quotas, etc., all distort those signals until nobody knows what's going on.
Protest, get the other neighbors to protest, usually all it takes is one resident to stand up and say "no" and the elected representatives will stand up for the residents that elected them.
Now, if your precinct is stupid enough to vote in a bought and paid for candidate, then I suppose you're getting what you deserve when his owners come and destroy your park.
Hey, if you want to maintain your view of the beach
... join together with your neighborhoods to purchase that property, and maintain it as you see fit—and pool your resources together to fend off that violently imposed monopoly (something something eminent domain).
I did join together with my neighbors to purchase the property. It's called being a citizen and paying taxes.
Oh, wait, did you mean to pool together with such a small group that we could be easily overruled by a corporation?
"I did join together with my neighbors to purchase the property. It's called being a citizen and paying taxes."
You and your neighbours paid nowhere near enough in taxes to purchase control rights over that property. You are party to making countless others pay taxes too, and subordinate their personal preferences, in order to "purchase" your beach view.
Resources get allocated poorly, producing too much of what the economy doesn't need, and too little of what the economy does need.
"The economy" doesn't need shit. It's people who need things.
Only in America (Score:5, Funny)
"rent-seeking" usually refers to entities that benefit from government mandates. This is not the case here.
No, it has nothing to do with "government mandates". It refers to anyone who tries to extract profits without actually doing any more work. Monopolies (cable companies, unregulated utilities, patent holders, etc.) do it all the time.
rent-seeking is anything that derives cash flows from simply existing (e.g. realestate is one example, regulation that forces folks to participate is another---like health insurance).
"rent-seeking" usually refers to entities that benefit from government mandates. This is not the case here.
Typically yes, but it is not solely from government sources. From wikipedia: "Rent-seeking implies extraction of uncompensated value from others without making any contribution to productivity." Basically any type of middle-man arrangement with no real added value is rent seeking. In fact, this is worse than a middle man if you consider their long-term goal of charging off of the difference (either way) from the original asking price: their ideal situation is one is which one party gets a decidedly sub-optimal outcome, thereby creating negative value.
But they did 'create value' by getting you more than you asked for in rent. If I'm trying to rent for 1200/mo and end up getting 1400/mo they created 200/mo in extra value for me. So they're going to take 25% of that difference, I'm still getting the other 75% more than I expected.
On the other hand if it goes for less I ask for 1200/mo and only get 1000/mo then the renter got a good 'deal' of 200/mo off and will have to pay them 25% of that discount. They still got a good 'deal' that they wouldn't have othe
But they did 'create value' by getting you more than you asked for in rent.
They created value for one party, subtracted an equal amount of value from the other party, and sucked a percentage off in the middle. Net gain: negative.
How is this any different than eBay? They take a 10% cut of the entire total not even the difference between ask / bid. They're providing a service in creating a marketplace for transactions to occur. They've decided to take a cut out of the 'created' value for the individuals rather than taking a lump sum % of total rent. If you get a management company to run a property they take 10% plus first month of any new tenet.
Except that part isn't true. It naïvely assumes that the renter is too scared to contact the owner and propose a lower price. There are really only two scenarios that are realistic:
What value is added to the consumer? One can easily argue that the negative value the consumer receives in the form of higher prices is not adequately offset by the lower added value that the landlord gets. There are, after all, two parties besides the middleman in play here.
"without making any contribution to productivity"
But without the compulsion of government, this can't really happen. Most middlemen do in fact make a productivity contribution. In this case it's pretty clear: it's an auction / pseudo-credit-rating type system that brings value to the landlord. Enabling finding a rental property even at landlords with such high standards bring value to the renters too.
Exactly. Not my problem, that's why I own.
NYC has a lot of residential units. problem is young kids want to live in a few trendy neighborhoods and then complain about the rents
Downtown Brooklyn already has large buildings and the "don't develop" people are preventing more buildings going up in an area that makes sense to build up. Each time you restrict new apartments from going up you make the price more expensive for eve
Well, at some point, a city is a finite resource, and it sounds like NYC is about full, and people need to look elsewhere perhaps, to live?
Sure, everyone has a right to live wherever they want, but they don't necessarily have a right to "afford" to live wherever they want.
Everything in life has a price.
Seems like a good idea to me... (Score:4, Insightful)
It matches supply with demand. If rents are too high the root problem is there isn't enough housing being built. All of this yelling about "greed" and "rent control" and even worse -- high minimum wage -- are just bandaids that won't solve the root of the problem.
So politicians get to "champion the little guy" with ineffective measures while enjoying their large lots for their own housing and collecting expensive property taxes. But woe be you if you're a developer seeking to build more housing units. Fees and permits alone will scare away all but the most determined (and profit seeking).
Why would a developer build anything but the priciest luxury rentals? There is no economic incentive to build small places for small rents. There ain't no such thing as a free market for *renters*. Every advantage and price increase trick is on the side of the the property owners.
Developers will never, ever build enough units to drop rental prices. That would be stupid. They will build to keep supply high for the highest incomes, and let the lower price units dribble away into condos, which keeps rents high
Good thing there's no such thing (Score:2)
Which is why I don't understand how this company will stay in business very long. All it takes is somebody else to register Rentease.us, code the same wiki, and charge 10% to destroy them. Or 1%. Or a fraction of a fraction of a fraction.
Because the properties list their rates before hand and are already pricing based on demand. You dont have to outbid somebody else for it.
Because the properties list their rates before hand and are already pricing based on demand. You dont have to outbid somebody else for it.
It's all the fun of putting in an offer to buy a house without the joy of actually having a chance of walking away with a house and some equity. It's like practice for homebuying!
The difference is you are paying a lot more. Simple. And you will pay more forever, in an endless upward spiral.
Only on slashdot... (Score:4, Insightful)
Complete control to the Renter? AS limited by the Landlord? whether it will be good or bad remains to be seen. Land lords do this anyway, put a price, if it does not rent drop it. If it rents easily ask for more.
One really sneaky way they do this is by giving a large price range on their website for different apartment floor plans. You have to choose a floorplan type, then a floorplan subtype. Depending on what options you choose, they can narrow down exactly how much an individual is willing to pay.
From TFS: For now, Rentberry charges users a $25 fee, but in the future, it plans to charge 25 percent of the difference between the asking price and the agreed upon rent.
So if the agreed upon rent is lower than the asking price (i.e., all of the bids are below asking price), does Rentberry pay the user 25% of the difference each month? And by the way, is "the user" the landlord or the renter?
"Only on slashdot are we presented with an example of a startup giving complete control of rental housing pricing to the renters"
How do you figure? The landlord can still reject anyone they don't like, they won't be forced to rent below their 'reserve price' if they don't want to. All it does is pit renters directly against each other not only to "qualify" but now you'll have to compete by offering more money too.
Meanwhile the company is not just offering this as a service for a flat fee or even a percentag
You know what adding another middleman to the deal means? It means the prices go up. Period.
Not necessarily.
Rentberry is asking for a piece of the difference. If the landlord asks for $700/month and someone bids $800, then Rentberry gets $25/month from the landlord; whereas if the landlord asks for $700/month and the highest bid is $600, Rentberry gets $25/month from the tenant.
In the case where the price is bid up, it's only the bidding that bumps the price. Rentberry's interposition otherwise doesn't add anything to the price. Long-term, landlords would raise the rents until they lost mar
Basically, this will lead to faster market reaction and larger exposure, and people are only looking at bidding up.
In the current situation, low-rent areas draw higher-income middle-class college graduates. They buy into low-cost apartments, and the landlords slowly notice the trend and start raising rents. They can't kick out existing tenants (rent control), so the rents go up for new tenants: poor people seeking a new apartment have to look elsewhere. Rents then increase.
The new situation bids the
Only on slashdot are we presented with an example of a startup giving complete control of rental housing pricing to the renters, and then told that this is evil.
So this system will not allow reserve prices?
And if somehow the only bid is $5/month the landlord is required to take it?
And the landlord is prohibited from raising the rates or ending the lease early?
Seems to me the only control the renter gets is how high they're willing to go, which they already have.
Only on slashdot are we presented with an example of a startup giving complete control of rental housing pricing to the renters,
You can tell this benefits landlords, not renters, because the landlords are the ones paying.
It's Ticketmaster for Rent (Score:2)
A rich guy. That's what matters. And being pale is a great help.
Oh pfffff (Score:2)
What's next? Guys, you should immigrate from Americastan to a proper *Stan country.
Ever seen oddjob labourers standing on roadsides with "will do oddjobs A, B, and C for N amount kuais", swarming upon anybody with a work order?
, and I will negotiate a lower rent, more amenities, or I'll move.
Oh wow, this makes me laugh. I own quite a few rentals and I guarantee if you tried to negotiate like that I'd have no problem not renewing your lease and finding someone else while simultaneously raising the rent. It's not as hard to find someone to replace you as you may think.
Now if you were a good tenant and not a dick about things, I wouldn't raise your rent, but I also won't be making "substantial improvements" as you think you deserve.
Pretty easy to kill (Score:2)
I dunno if I'd be investing in this startup. All any municipality would have to do is pass a law that says "any quoted or advertised rental price must be the final price the tenant pays" and the whole concept of bidding wars goes out the window. I wouldn't something like that past San Francisco voters, for example
... our city government may be completely corrupt and in the pocket of developers, but there's also a referendum process that lets citizen groups put things on the ballot. And from the sound of it
As I understand it, the purpose of this site is for the landlord to set an asking price and then watch renters fight it out among each other, bidding it up to above the asking price. So that solves your "landlords often don't know either" problem, and the bidding war stomps on the faces of the renters who don't know what market rate is.
Rent controls (Score:1)
This service is effectively illegal in Quebec.
Enjoy paying $3000 for a shithole in Manhattan you anti-regulation lunatics
Where is the value for renters? (Score:2)
This has dotcom pets.com written all over it.
Nobody asked these questions in the events ticketing industry and look how it's worked out for them.
All kidding aside, though:
1. The value for the renter is in the listings. Presumably the site facilitates things like credit checks, too, as rental agencies have always done.
2. What would prevent competition is terms of service requiring the landlord be exclusive to that site or else lose the listings. Remember, there is a limited supply of available units at any given time, and not all apartments are equally
Presumably, the landlord is more profitable and so they build more housing.
As always, the resulting glut of housing results in lower prices.
Unfortunately as early as 2007, banks were willing to use their deep pockets to simply remove units from supply for years to support the price. In some cases, even tearing down housing rather than renting it at lower prices.
But... in theory... it could produce more housing and lower prices because unlike seats at a concert- you can build more housing if demand is high.
prisioner dillema case (Score:1)
in the future, this company can be used to example the prisioner's dilema in a real life situation. If no one uses this application, it will fail and the life of everybody renting a place will be better (status quo), but should someone use the application, and others follow, everyone's life will be made difficult.
Huh? (Score:2, Interesting)
As a landlord we'd never use this service. Who the hell is gonna show the apartments and however long the bidding war takes means I am out that money if I just could have gotten it rented. And I have to pay a fee for my unit being vacant because of some stupid bidding war, and all my leases will just have random dates instead of something standard like the 1st of the months?
Sounds like a really stupid idea for most landlords
Who the hell is gonna show the apartments and however long the bidding war takes means I am out that money if I just could have gotten it rented. And I have to pay a fee for my unit being vacant because of some stupid bidding war, and all my leases will just have random dates instead of something standard like the 1st of the months?
You seem to be contradicting yourself. If you only allow tenants to sign a lease on the 1st of the month, then aren't you giving up some money anyway? Why not let them move in whenever they need to and give them prorated rent for the first month? (And why couldn't the users of this site do that, too?)
As for the "length of the bidding war" argument, if you're in a market like San Francisco or New York, where housing is in incredibly high demand, bidding wars are happening already. They don't generally take t
Just keep low balling properties (Score:1)
The downfall of this idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Is that landlords have access to bidders personal information, and that the landlord gets to "choose" among the bidders who actually gets to rent the property, regardless of their offers. The article compares the service to ebay, but a key difference is that on ebay the highest bidder always gets the item, provided they can actually pay up. By putting that power instead in the hands of the landlords, the company is really shooting themselves in the foot. Some landlord somewhere will eventually turn down a higher bid from a black/latino/etc potential tenant in favor of a white one, or a male tenant instead of a female one or vice versa, etc etc. Then both the landlord and the company will be buried up to their eyeballs in litigation from every conceivable direction.
The article compares the service to ebay, but a key difference is that on ebay the highest bidder always gets the item, provided they can actually pay up. By putting that power instead in the hands of the landlords, the company is really shooting themselves in the foot.
Very good point. When I first came to look at the apartment I rent now, as I was walking in, an attractive, well-dressed young couple was walking out. Both looked like they earned more money than me. I looked at the landlord who was showing the place and joked, "Well, I'll still take a look but I guess I'm not getting it."
He replied, "I don't really want to rent to a couple." Simple as that.
Then both the landlord and the company will be buried up to their eyeballs in litigation from every conceivable direction.
Well I think therein lies the germ of this business. Online auctions are nothing new. But contract that requires landl
They will probably make the bidder sign away all civil rights protections. Doesn't matter if that's illegal, because they'll do it anyway. And frankly when the dust settles the new Republican Supreme Court will not have a problem with it.
As an ex-landlord (Score:3)
I can tell you that before rentberry, the price is pretty much set by the market. You really can't raise it or even lower it much. Frankly, I can't see rentberry changing this much, any more than AirBnb already has. If rents get too high, people either move further out and accept a longer commute, or they buy. People flock to the cheaper areas.
The difference between a profitable landlord and a poor one is mainly due to two factors (both even more important in the age of AirBnb):
a) Keeping every apartment/ room filled. A vacant apartment eats all your profit. If you have a large enough portfolio of rental units, this becomes an accepted cost of doing business, but if you four or less units, it kills your profits.
b) Avoiding the bad tenant. The guy that needs to be evicted, or simply destroys the place. There is ZERO chance I would trust a website to figure out who is a good tenant and who is a bad one. You need to meet them in person and see what if any requests or issues they have.
Owner sees it as not awful (Score:2)
I own a duplex and live in one half. We do not cover our mortgage with the rental. I would look at this as an opportunity as, if you look at the laws in my state as well as many other Eastern states, the laws are heavily biased against the landlord. Because what the landlord sells is time, and you can never get that back.
So, what I found interesting is that the landlord gets information on the possible renters. That way, the landlord can pre-screen.
What we use now is Craigslist, Zillow and a broker (all thr
Normalization of "key money" (Score:2)
It sounds like the basic premise of this is to normalize "key money".
For those not in the know, sometimes property managers of hot properties will accept bribes from prospective tenants (either directly or through intermediary apartment "brokers") to secure leases for properties where the landlord has delegated rental lease responsibility to the property manager. Now it appears the landlord is going to get a cut of this in cold-hard cash and it will be recurring... Sad that they are attempting to normaliz
Late April Fool's? (Score:1)
Landlords Now need to figure out when to close their auction to get the maximal volume of the best tenants paying the best prices. How do I even think about that?
Renters need to figure out on which rentals to bid. It seems like bids are binding - are